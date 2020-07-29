Apologies Are Hard

From Aziz Ansari to Eve Ensler to why on earth apologies are so hard, we dive in and also discuss the best way to give an apology.
We’re on hiatus and will be back with a new season in October. Another bonus episode will be out next month.
Hosts:
- Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll
Producers:
- Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell
Additional links:
- Eve Ensler on WTF with Mark Maron http://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/episode-1028-eve-ensler
- Nas’ radio documentary about Emotional Labour https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3csytzd
- Louis Theroux’s documentary ‘The Night in Question’ https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000327c/louis-theroux-the-night-in-question
