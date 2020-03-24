Journalist Hussein Kesvani writes a lot about the internet, and about masculinity, and about the intersection of the two. He recently interviewed people about apologies in a piece for The Huffington Post, focusing on men and their understanding of an apology and if many men have been taught how to give one.

He was inspired after Aziz Ansari’s attempt at one with his recent Netflix show ‘Right Now’, which is when we at The Gender Knot also delved into this same question a few weeks ago.

He joins us to explore this further, and we also re-visit Eve Ensler’s book ‘The Apology’ during our conversation.

Hosts:

Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll

Co-producers:

Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

—

Listen to “Apologies with Hussein Kesvani” on Spreaker.

—

—

