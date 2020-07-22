Get Daily Email
Mark Manson’s Tips for Men

The Gender Knot Podcast: Encouraging men and women to enter a productive dialogue with one another

We end season 5 by hearing Mark Manson’s tips for men during these confusing times, including how men can help each other out and his predictions about how we’ll all get along in the future.

Check out his new book ‘Everything is fucked: A book about hope’ and catch him on his speaking tour, more details here https://markmanson.net/speaking-tour

We are going on hiatus until October, and we’ll be back with a bonus episode every few weeks until then. Have a great summer!

Guest:

New book ‘Everything is Fucked: A book about hope: order it here https://markmanson.net/books

Hosts:

  • Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll

Producers:

  • Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

Previously published on Radiopublic.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

