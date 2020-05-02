I knock on this old red barn wood table

and look around.

I hear the cuckoo clock

on the wall

next to the faux Blue Boy portrait

not quite to the beat

of Andy McKee piping in

through my speakers.

I smell spring

as it washes in

through open windows

warmly welcomed

after a long, cruel

Chicago winter.

This physical world

each element of which provides

a unique entry point

for a poem to swoop in

grab me by the neck

and take me somewhere…

else.

Each thing

every sensation

like a tiny portal

where the bounded materiality

of a thing

can send me falling

down a chute

into a place as wide

as eternity itself

where I’ll meet you.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com