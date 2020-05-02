Get Daily Email
My table. Not on Unsplash.

by

 

I knock on this old red barn wood table
and look around.
I hear the cuckoo clock
on the wall
next to the faux Blue Boy portrait
not quite to the beat
of Andy McKee piping in
through my speakers.

I smell spring
as it washes in
through open windows
warmly welcomed
after a long, cruel
Chicago winter.

This physical world
each element of which provides
a unique entry point
for a poem to swoop in
grab me by the neck
and take me somewhere…
else.

Each thing
every sensation
like a tiny portal
where the bounded materiality
of a thing
can send me falling
down a chute

into a place as wide
as eternity itself
where I’ll meet you.

Previously published on Medium.com.

◊♦◊

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

About Jonas Ellison

Jonas Ellison is a writer and a blogger based in Chicago, IL. His daily(ish) publication, On Living, is one of the top single-author publications on Medium.com. You can also find his work in The Huffington Post, Observer, Fizzle, NoSidebar, The Mission, and more.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

