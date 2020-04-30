11 Things Not to Do in Syria (Extreme Travel Syria)

.

today I want to tell you quite a bit

about the Syrian culture the things that

you know the people do and don’t do and

I obviously don’t expect you to travel

in Syria right now because obviously

it’s a it’s a you know it’s it’s a

dangerous thing watching this video will

definitely teach you quite a few

different things about you know how the

people hack them how they don’t what you

shouldn’t do there and what you

shouldn’t be doing and then how we

should behave and stuff these are the 11

things you should never ever be doing in

Syria

think not to be in Syria number one is

do not travel there alone before going

to Syria actually read quite a few

different blog posts about people who

said oh you could easily travel in Syria

alone now after doing more research I

realized it’s absolutely not true

because they would never let you inside

the country without having a proper

guide and everything but even if they

could or would please don’t do it

because traveling in Syria you will get

approached by many you know policemen

and army people and stuff and they will

always be asking you you know for your

documents and why you’re here and who’s

with you and so if you don’t speak

Arabic there’s no way you could explain

everything to them and there’s no way

you could really move anywhere outside

of Damascus think not to do in Syria

number two is do not forget to bring

cash with you as you know Syria is a

very much sanctioned country and and and

so that means that there’s not a lot of

international companies working there

obviously and you know their banking

system is not connected to other banking

systems in the world and there’s not a

lot of flights and you know all that

stuff and so for you and that means that

if you go there none of your debit cards

or credit cards are paid out or whatever

else nothing will obviously worth it you

basically need to have cash and so when

I was going to Syria for whatever reason

I miscalculated how much money I

actually had you know and so after

paying all of my visa fees and and

travel fees and for my guide and

everything I was only left with twelve

dollars for a week and you know that’s

not enough of course

so I’m defeating like you know we cheap

kebabs and whatever else and somehow

trying to survive those those seven days

and so it was ok it was it was a really

interesting experience definitely not

even close to what some of the local

people have to go through you know think

not to be in Syria number three is do

not wear masks when I was there it was

actually already kind of cold and so I

had this net warmer that I would

sometimes wear like this you know to

cover my my nose and my mouth to stay a

bit warmer but when I was walking around

the streets of Damascus for example

there were so many people that were

completely frightened of me for example

there’d be in a group of schoolgirls

walking around and then the mom

it’s even ago you know did we completely

frightened of me because obviously those

people have seen so much and they’ve

gone through so much and you know

unfortunately these needs to get to live

very different lives from what I guess

you and I do you know and so for them

seeing someone with a mask covering

almost all of their faces is is a very

frightening thing once again for obvious

reasons think not to be in serial number

four is do not take pictures or videos

of the government buildings and I guess

this goes without saying especially in

the Middle East you know but but but in

Syria the army and the police for

obvious reasons they’re incredibly

incredibly sensitive about those things

because you know the country is

basically still at war they say the

worst sort of ended but it hasn’t really

there’s there’s still a lot of stuff

happening all around the country right

now and you know it’s it’s a very

intense situation right so so you

definitely don’t want to get in trouble

with that you definitely know what I I

guess push those boundaries you know cuz

it’s a very tricky thing thing not to do

in Syria number five is do not get

annoyed when people check your documents

literally all the time once again when

you go to Syria

everywhere you go especially the more

the more affected areas like for example

Aleppo or homes or other places the army

and the police they will constantly be

checking your documents literally

everywhere you go like on this street

you could be checked on another sheet

you could be checked it could be every

three every five every seven minutes you

know someone just runs up to you and

says eh what are you doing here show me

your documents and stuff and so for you

as a tourist I guess this might be a bit

annoying because obvious you’re not

there to you know cause any harm right

but you need to be understanding of the

fact that you know once again the local

people are very sensitive there so you

know don’t get an argue with that

let them do their work think not to be

in Syria number six is do not expect to

get anywhere fast this is very important

because even though some of the

distances in Syria are not you know too

crazy for example you could drive your

car there in maybe an hour or an hour

and a half but they have so many

checkpoints everywhere it’s gonna take

you at least twice the time sometimes

even more you know because even though

you know most of the time the

checkpoints don’t take too long but

sometimes they do and also you need to

stop every once in a while answer

questions show them your documents and

everything you know and and and and

sometimes there’s the checkpoint every

five minutes every ten minutes you know

there’s we having literally hundreds you

know so yes if you’re planning on

driving somewhere in an hour probably is

gonna be more like two or three think

not to be in Syria number seven and this

is very much a cultural thing and that

is do not jump to conclusions about

people being angry so I guess for us

Europeans when it comes to you know some

Arabic men talking loudly for some

reason sometimes they seem a little bit

angry maybe that’s a good way of putting

it and so remember there was the

situation where I was walking around the

streets of Damascus with my dad and then

this one guy approached me he was

looking me straight in the eyes and you

know he was obviously speaking Arabic I

I had no idea what he was saying with

for some reason he he seemed very angry

you know he it was almost like he wanted

to fight me and who and I I almost got

Intimidator than what was happening and

stuff you know and then my guide replied

to his questions and then she walked

away and then I passed her so what was

he saying why was she so angry she said

no he wasn’t angry he was asking for

directions to the church you know which

was really cute I mean the guy simply

brush my cell like a guy’s do you know

where I can find the church and I

thought oh

he looks thank you you know so don’t

jump into those kind of conclusions and

people I guess are just you know very

outgoing and in a way extroverted as

well you know and and I guess that’s

really good thing thing not to do in

Syria number eight is do not get upset

about the water bottles at Rush fans

what are the things about serious that

every restroom you go to every hotel and

everywhere whatever you just sit down at

a table it will always put you know

water bottles on the table and so

apparently it’s like a bottle of per

person and they charge for them they’re

not free and it’s not like you can

actually say oh no I don’t want to get

it you actually have to be free it’s

sort of like like a seat feet and you

know I guess it makes you drink more

water so ever

so maybe it’s a good thing very

important thing not to do in Syria

number nine is do not let your guide

leave you for more than a minute there

was a situation in Homs said I want to

get too much into that I also made

another video about it you can once

again friend in the description box

below but there was a situation in this

you know very much destroyed city of

Homs where my guide actually left me for

I think five minutes or even four

minutes not not too long because she

wanted to buy some sweets for her family

and so obviously standing there at this

intersection and you know taking videos

everything and stuff and then a

policeman approached me and he started

talking to me in Arabic you know and it

was like where are your documents this

and that and I said oh sorry

how much do this my guide has best part

my god has document everything and he

had no idea what I was saying and so

then there were some other people that

surrounded me and he was like calling

his colleagues to come pick me up and

all that stuff it was crazy and so I was

just basically waiting to go to the

police station and at that moment my

guide ran a pitch I was like oh was the

problem was the problem and then she

obviously fixed everything um so yes

once and don’t travel there alone and if

you’re traveling there with a guy don’t

let them leave you for more than a

minute think not to the interior number

10 is do not get mad about all the

smoking and for whatever reason in Syria

smoking is in credit

the popular it’s sort of similar to the

neighboring country of Lebanon where it

seems like literally everyone smokes

every person you meet they will smoke I

guess it’s because the cigarettes are

very cheap and maybe it’s culturally

acceptable in a way and in most of the

Russians and our thousand stuff you can

also smoke and there it’s a completely

normal thing I mean people don’t do it

to annoy or whatever they just do it

because I guess they grew up with it so

please respect that it’s their country

their rules they can do whatever they

like

and yeah and don’t get annoyed with it

and finally thing not to do in Syria

number eleven is do not forget somehow

not draw too much attention when I was

in Syria was always wearing a neck

warmer not until here as I said but

until here and also a beanie you know to

like cover my hair because I really

didn’t want to stand out too much and I

guess it was standing out a bit but but

not from a distance you know because

obviously you know the last nine years

there’s hardly any tourists or any

foreigners that actually come to Syria

and so if you do you’re such a big thing

in a way for the local people it’s it’s

it’s it’s like huge you know because

they haven’t seen foreign people for

many many many years that’s pretty much

it those were all the things that were

very important to me going to Syrian

once again I don’t expect you to travel

to the country right now but maybe when

the situation improves you’ll go there

and hopefully this will be useful too

and if you don’t I really hope that you

learn there quite a bit about you know

the local people in the local culture

thank you stay kind stay curious stay

positive wherever you are in the world

and I’ll see you next time

you

