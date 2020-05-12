3 Ways Introspection Can Benefit You

The most profound words I have ever heard came from an American author and creative writing professor named Junot Diaz. Diaz said,

“The only way out is in”, what does that even mean? What makes the words of Diaz so powerful?

Searching my library of memories, I became cognizant of one simple thing. The growth moments in my life were a consequence of a thorough self-evaluation.

At one point in my life, I was constantly blaming my shortcomings on people, my environment, my peers, but never myself. I never took responsibility for my self.

A few years later, I began to realize that the common denominator amongst all my problems was me. I then read a book titled, “The “I” factor” by Van Moody. The book helped me build perspective on introspection.

Too often people inordinately associate introspection with self-blame. Although that is a great misconception, I can definitely see why such attribution could be made. But we must understand that introspection is self-assessment and not self-sabotage.

Let’s explore how introspection can be beneficial to anyone who practices it.

Introspection gives the opportunity to evaluate self-growth.

Everyone wants to be better than they previously were. Growth seems to be an inherent part of human nature. The urge to succeed is inextricably part of the human experience.

But how do you judge your level of growth? Through money? Through cars? Or Instagram followers? Twitter posts?

Many people who had lots of dollars in their account, lots of cars in their garage, lots of followers on Instagram and Twitter. Yet, they lived in great discontent and despair.

Introspection helps us to draw a comparison between where you used to be to where you are. Introspection created opportunities for change and adaptation to adversity.

It is important to regard introspection as the bridge to a better place and not the better place itself. After the work of introspection, the work of change has to be next.

Introspection helps us take responsibility for our actions.

The average person lives a life full of routines of all sorts. Often our brains are on autopilot as we go about our day.

Any break in that routine is usually added stress to us. Hence, we act out in a manner that might be unconventional. Flipping people off when driving, fighting in a bar, taking drugs to pacify out insecurities. the list goes on.

To break bad habits we need to take responsibility for those habits that we want to change. It is only through introspection that we can identify our shortcomings.

Introspection helps you evaluate your worth.

Have you ever thought back about how someone treated you in the past and got filled with rage? I know I have. People will take you for granted if you give them the chance to. Sometimes when you do not give them the chance, they create the opportunity.

steady introspection would help you analyze the role they played as well as the role you played in such situations. You decide how people treat you.

After looking back and examining you are treated by other people, you can make decisions on how to move forward. It is your responsibility to re-examine and re-evaluate your place in people’s lives. you. can only do that through introspection.

