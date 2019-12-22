By Imari Stevenson
It’s four in the morning.
I’m up thinkin’, stressin’, and regrettin’.
As my tears roll from my eyes, down to my cheeks, and back from my eyes .. down to my cheeks
I think
Where did I mess up?
Why am I stressed?
Why am I regrettin?
Then my eyes ball up again
Down from my eyes, down to my cheeks
Over and over again
I’m just an imperfect girl
Living in an imperfect world
Thinkin’, stressin’, and regrettin’
I don’t know where I messed up
I don’t know where to begin
I just need to realize
I am a growing girl
In a growing world.
And I am unstoppable
I will grow with the world
And go with the flow, wherever that may go.
I am an imperfect girl living in an imperfect world
No more thinkin’
No more stressin’
No more regrettin’.
I will pick up my feet
And listen to wherever my heart beats.
◊♦◊
—
