Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / 4:56 A.M.

4:56 A.M.

Time to grow and time to flow.

by Leave a Comment

By Imari Stevenson

It’s four in the morning.
I’m up thinkin’, stressin’, and regrettin’.
As my tears roll from my eyes, down to my cheeks, and back from my eyes .. down to my cheeks
I think
Where did I mess up?
Why am I stressed?
Why am I regrettin?
Then my eyes ball up again
Down from my eyes, down to my cheeks
Over and over again
I’m just an imperfect girl
Living in an imperfect world
Thinkin’, stressin’, and regrettin’
I don’t know where I messed up
I don’t know where to begin
I just need to realize
I am a growing girl
In a growing world.
And I am unstoppable
I will grow with the world
And go with the flow, wherever that may go.
I am an imperfect girl living in an imperfect world
No more thinkin’
No more stressin’
No more regrettin’.
I will pick up my feet
And listen to wherever my heart beats.

◊♦◊

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Stock photo ID:1153048352

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.