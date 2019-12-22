By Imari Stevenson

It’s four in the morning.

I’m up thinkin’, stressin’, and regrettin’.

As my tears roll from my eyes, down to my cheeks, and back from my eyes .. down to my cheeks

I think

Where did I mess up?

Why am I stressed?

Why am I regrettin?

Then my eyes ball up again

Down from my eyes, down to my cheeks

Over and over again

I’m just an imperfect girl

Living in an imperfect world

Thinkin’, stressin’, and regrettin’

I don’t know where I messed up

I don’t know where to begin

I just need to realize

I am a growing girl

In a growing world.

And I am unstoppable

I will grow with the world

And go with the flow, wherever that may go.

I am an imperfect girl living in an imperfect world

No more thinkin’

No more stressin’

No more regrettin’.

I will pick up my feet

And listen to wherever my heart beats.

