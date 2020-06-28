A Moment I Want to Forget

By Bamlacktsega Haile

There was a moment when my mom went crazy. It was a Friday night, the anniversary of my brother and father’s deaths. People had come over to our house to support my mother, but something triggered her mind, sand she was yelling and trying to hurt herself.

Nobody could calm her down, and I was afraid. I didn’t know what to do. I ran to her and held on for dear life. If it weren’t for me, I don’t know where my mom would be right now.

I never want her to lose me because she’s been through so much in her life, and I don’t want to cause her more pain. I hate talking about this because every time I think about it, I go to a bad state of mind. I try to forget, but sometimes, when I’m alone, it crawls back into my mind.

◊♦◊

