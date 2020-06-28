Get Daily Email
A Moment I Want to Forget

A Moment I Want to Forget

Memories can crawl back in our minds.

By Bamlacktsega Haile

There was a moment when my mom went crazy. It was a Friday night, the anniversary of my brother and father’s deaths. People had come over to our house to support my mother, but something triggered her mind, sand she was yelling and trying to hurt herself.

Nobody could calm her down, and I was afraid. I didn’t know what to do. I ran to her and held on for dear life. If it weren’t for me, I don’t know where my mom would be right now.

I never want her to lose me because she’s been through so much in her life, and I don’t want to cause her more pain. I hate talking about this because every time I think about it, I go to a bad state of mind. I try to forget, but sometimes, when I’m alone, it crawls back into my mind.

◊♦◊

stock photo ID: 1765352162

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

