Becoming a Better Man: It’s Easier Than You Think

—

Everywhere you look online, there’s marketing messaging telling you that a certain deodorant, shaving cream, or other product can transform you into a better man. However, the truth is that becoming the best version of yourself is all about using your will power and dedication to take what you need out of your life. As a man with your own dreams and ambitions, you have the power to reach out and take out the right path for you, whether that means spending more time focusing on your health or taking extra steps to improve your relationships. When you start looking at becoming a better man as a process that’s built on your needs and goals, you realize that it’s not about what you wear, or what you buy, it’s what you do that counts. Here are some tips to get you started.

Focus on Your Health

You can’t be the best version of yourself if you’re not working at peak performance. As men, we often have a habit of pushing ourselves further than we can handle. Sometimes this means spending extra hours at work when we know we should be resting. Other times, it means refusing to seek assistance from Manual for things like male improvement, thinning hair, or problematic skin, because we’re too embarrassed to admit that we’re imperfect. Brushing off those issues and committing to focusing on your health is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you set yourself up for success in the future. Speak to a doctor, see a specialist, and talk to a nutritionist if you need to. Whatever it takes to look after you.

Learn to Put Yourself First

It’s easy to divide yourself into way too many boxes when you’re a man. You assume that you should have the strength to accomplish anything, so saying “no” seems incredibly selfish. However, it’s this kind of desire to help everyone that often leads to us becoming exhausted and burned out. Putting yourself first at times and learning where to draw the line is one of the best things you can do to protect yourself long-term. Start to evaluate each request that you get carefully and ask yourself whether it’s really something that you can commit to, or something that’s going to make life a lot harder for you. It’s okay to say no from time to time if that’s what you need.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Give Yourself a Break

Finally, as important as it is to have goals and ambitions that you can strive towards as a man in the modern world, it’s also important to recognize your limitations, and what you can reasonably accomplish. Just because you want to become the manager of your own company in the next six months doesn’t mean that you have all the tools that you need to get there yet. Be realistic with your goals and give yourself a break if you take a couple of steps backward from time to time on your way forwards. You might be a man – but you’re also human, and that means that you’re going to hit some hurdles on the path to success.

—

Brought to you by Justin Weinger.

Photo: Shutterstock