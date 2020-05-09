COVID-19: Holistic Tips for Coping With a National Trauma

—

“With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people are feeling stressed, anxious, or downright traumatized by it,” Dr. Brad says. “Disasters like pandemics, terrorism, earthquakes, and other events can be extremely stressful all on their own. But if someone already has emotional baggage from bad experiences of the past, those things can rise to the surface and make us more likely to relive things we thought were long buried.”

“When a crisis hits, how can we minimize the trauma we experience as individuals? How can we prevent ourselves from reliving it, and keep old wounds from resurfacing because of new trauma? Here are a few tips that might help you stay ahead of the crisis on a mental and emotional level:

1. Control what you can: Turn off the TV news when you feel your fears starting to overtake your common sense. Keep your household from becoming fixated on current events by keeping life as normal as possible: play games, get outside, and laugh. Engage your family in other subjects, projects, and pursuits that help everyone remember that life goes on.

2. Meditate: Meditation can help you clear negativity, energize your mind, and relieve anxiousness. Spending quiet, mindful minutes can give your emotional state a much-needed break.

3. Release emotional baggage, aka Trapped Emotions: If you have bad experiences from the past — and don’t we all — make sure you release that negative energy using The Emotion Code®. In just a few steps, you can find those leftover negative emotions that may have become trapped within you and work to release them quickly.

4. Seek comfort in others: For instance, healthcare workers can confide in peers who understand what they are going through. Parents can talk with other parents about situations they’re facing. And people who live alone and feel isolated can seek out others in similar situations and support each other by phone, email, video conferencing, or even old-fashioned letters.

“We are all dealing with a lot right now, and most of us need to talk our feelings through with family or friends,” Dr. Brad says. “We may not all be able to get together as we’d like, but we can still have productive, rewarding conversations that I believe help us to deal with our feelings and process them, so we aren’t hanging on to things we need to let go of.”

