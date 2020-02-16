Creating the Energy With Marketing and Advertising

By

On today’s podcast, Simone is joined by Megan Hill who is one of her favorite people to create with.

Megan spent ten years working in marketing and advertising in the corporate world. She wanted to work with Access Consciousness, but they couldn’t afford her. After having her baby, she didn’t go back to the agency she was working at and had to get clear on what it was she liked doing.

She thought about what she wanted to do, and asked what would it take to use this love to create consciousness? Megan was asked to work for Access Consciousness for a much smaller salary than she was used to, but she accepted with the determination to take on extra things to show what she knew.

On today’s podcast:

The importance of graphics

Creating with colors

Using images for marketing your business

Finding your superfans

Being the energy of what you want to create

.



.

—

This podcast was previously published on SimoneMilasas.com, where you can find the resources related to this podcast’s content.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto