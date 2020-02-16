Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Creating the Energy With Marketing and Advertising

Creating the Energy With Marketing and Advertising

Marketing and advertising in the corporate world

On today’s podcast, Simone is joined by Megan Hill who is one of her favorite people to create with.

Megan spent ten years working in marketing and advertising in the corporate world. She wanted to work with Access Consciousness, but they couldn’t afford her. After having her baby, she didn’t go back to the agency she was working at and had to get clear on what it was she liked doing.

She thought about what she wanted to do, and asked what would it take to use this love to create consciousness? Megan was asked to work for Access Consciousness for a much smaller salary than she was used to, but she accepted with the determination to take on extra things to show what she knew.

On today’s podcast:

  • The importance of graphics
  • Creating with colors
  • Using images for marketing your business
  • Finding your superfans
  • Being the energy of what you want to create

This podcast was previously published on SimoneMilasas.com, where you can find the resources related to this podcast’s content.

 

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

