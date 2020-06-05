—

When I consider the events going on in our world today, it is easy for me to judge and segregate between the people I like and those I don’t. Up to now, this has been an unconscious reflex, but now I am aware of it and I cannot accept this trait enhances the greater good I am trying to create. This is because I judge some lives more valuable than others. If I truly believe we are all made in God’s image and likeness, then I must accept that every life comes from the same source. This can only lead to one conclusion; every life matters.

Take a personal inventory

It is easy for me to identify the “winners” of my personal inventory. I can perceive the value in LeBron James and Rafael Nadal. I can validate the greatness of Eric Clapton, or Adele. My “valuable life” inventory grows when I add members of my family, like my children and grandchildren. My parents and brothers also come to mind. So do my old bosses, teachers, spiritual and political leaders and so on. It is easy to accept the value of the lives of those we like, but not at all the ones of those we disdain.

To illustrate the point, the following list is of those whose value society may disregard or hold in harsh judgment. They can elicit from some an inordinate amount of hatred, disdain, disgust and even violence.

1) A pedophile priest

2) A convicted mass murderer on death row

3) An opioid addict

4) A meth and cocaine user

5) A Columbian drug lord

6) A Syrian refugee

7) An illegal Mexican immigrant

8) A panhandling homeless person holding a sign at a busy traffic corner

9) A prostitute

10) A slumlord

11) A transgender individual

12) A gay couple

13) A radical Muslim terrorist

14) A white supremacist

15) Kim Jong-un

16) Donald Trump

17) Joe Biden

18) Nancy Pelosi

19) Mitch McConnell

20) A rich CEO

21) A welfare recipient

22) A child molester

23) A welfare mom

24) A black or Latino man/woman

25) A rapist

26) OJ Simpson

27) A corrupt police officer

28) An abortion doctor

29) A member of ISIS

30) A wife beater

30) A crooked businessman

31) A government worker

I could go on with more, but I don’t think it is necessary to make this point.

The way to our transformation

Every person has a list of those we value and those we don’t. We root how we see people on the principles and beliefs our environment, experiences and teachers taught us.

Our path to our true self lies in redefining how we view the lives of those we don’t value. This is tough. Sometimes, it is near impossible to do. For example, how does a woman find value in the life of someone who violently raped her?

Recognizing the worth of another human’s life does NOT mean you must accept or forgive the wrong they did. However, relying on hatred, revenge, jealousy, disdain or violence to handle the situation does not serve your greater good. Neither is convincing yourself that the evil done to you by someone else can be somehow justified, it cannot.

The inherent value in someone else’s life comes from the lesson they can teach us. Many lessons can inspire us positively. A homeless person and a Syrian refugee can engender in us the gifts of compassion, mercy and generosity. Someone with different beliefs, whether political or religious, can teach us acceptance, inclusion and open-mindedness.

Other lessons can teach us how not to be. A white supremacist can teach us about the senselessness and destruction that accompany hatred and prejudice. Abusers and rapists can help unite us to stand against those who want to defile others with their hatred, sense of entitlement and violence. A terrorist can show to the rest of us that violence solves nothing and can only generate more useless violence.

Conclusion

Imagine a world that values every human being. Would we continue to see war as an answer? Would we turn our back on the poor and downtrodden? Would we seek profits over greater service or lives? Would we neglect our environment? Would we deny anyone’s right to live, work and be happy? Would we revere those who advocate hate and violence? I think not.

You may not be powerful enough to change the terrible things you see in the world, but you can make a difference by valuing and honoring every person around you.

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will reward you with dominant spirits of joy and contentment.

