Integrity Bank 72: Leave No Doubt

Leave no doubt.

Go all in, don’t take shortcuts, and remember that details matter.

In most people’s lives: they leave doubt.

If you’re going to go all in then go all in, leave no doubt about it.

If you’re going to cover yourself in sand, cover yourself in sand.

If you leave doubt in one area, you will begin to leave doubt in all areas.

What would it look like if you left no doubt all the time, everywhere in your life?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about leaving no doubt in all areas of your life. Are you truly all in?

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

