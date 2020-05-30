Relationship Alive! Feeling Good: What Matters and What Doesn’t – With David Burns

—

What can shift anxiety, depression, overwhelm, or simply feeling “down” – into feeling good, or even great? What are the hidden obstacles that get in the way? When it comes to improving your inner world, there are some things that consistently work. And there are other things that might help, but that aren’t nearly as effective. With more than 40 years of experience, Dr. David Burns, author of Feeling Good, returns to the show to reveal how his new “TEAM” approach helps you feel good – no matter what’s happening in your world. With examples from how he’s treated severe depression, anxiety, and PTSD – you’ll get a sense of how to eradicate your negative thoughts – and any resistance that’s getting in the way. David Burns’s new book, Feeling Great, will be released this coming September.

