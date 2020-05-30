Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Relationship Alive! Feeling Good: What Matters and What Doesn’t – With David Burns

Relationship Alive! Feeling Good: What Matters and What Doesn’t – With David Burns

When it comes to improving your inner world, there are some things that consistently work.

by Leave a Comment

What can shift anxiety, depression, overwhelm, or simply feeling “down” – into feeling good, or even great? What are the hidden obstacles that get in the way? When it comes to improving your inner world, there are some things that consistently work. And there are other things that might help, but that aren’t nearly as effective. With more than 40 years of experience, Dr. David Burns, author of Feeling Good, returns to the show to reveal how his new “TEAM” approach helps you feel good – no matter what’s happening in your world. With examples from how he’s treated severe depression, anxiety, and PTSD – you’ll get a sense of how to eradicate your negative thoughts – and any resistance that’s getting in the way. David Burns’s new book, Feeling Great, will be released this coming September.

LISTEN HERE:


A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Do you want to talk about how to have richer, more mindful, and enduring relationships?
Join like-minded individuals in The Good Men Project Community.
Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.