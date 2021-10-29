Is Self-Discipline the Gateway to a Successful Life?

Self-command is the main discipline. –Ralph Waldo Emerson

How are some people able to remain consistent, focused, committed, and determined to reach their goals, while others fade away? Do they possess unique skills, traits, or strengths us mere mortals do not? In short, No. However, what they do cultivate is the power of self-discipline. So what is it, and how can it make my life better?

According to Mindtools:

Self-discipline is the ability to push yourself forward, stay motivated, and take action, regardless of how you’re feeling, physically or emotionally. You are showing it when you intentionally choose to pursue something better for yourself, and you do it in spite of distractions, hard work, or unfavorable odds.

To harness self-discipline you need to understand your vices. These are temptations that pull at you daily and can be addictive. Some of the most common are Netflix, YouTube, social media, alcohol, junk food, nicotine, couch morphing, and the smartphone. What do all these have in common? Instant gratification. Quick fixes to release the boredom or prevent us from challenging ourselves. Jesus, I don’t want to do that. Therein lies the problem of becoming self-disciplined. No rapid results at the touch of a button.

The first and greatest victory is to conquer self. –Plato

How do I find the secret to living a happy and successful life? The real answer: there is no secret. No gurus, self-help manuals, manifesting pseudo-science laws, or stating 100 affirmations daily will bring you close. What you require is self-discipline. It doesn’t matter what area of your life you seek change; health, relationships, career, fitness, learning, wellbeing, or finance. Giving them the energy, focus, and persistence they require is crucial.

Impossible when your screen time is 8 hours per day, absorbing absolute nonsense. We can all learn to become self-disciplined, but you have to do the work. Doing the work demands changing habits, routines, and behaviors. Cutting corners is not part of the menu. Who are you bluffing anyway? Reaching your goals calls for sacrifice, execution, and self-control. How else will you reach them? Taking disciplined action daily is the path to pursuing a life you desire. So let’s explore how you do that.

Set manageable goals.

Start today. No point in putting off what you can do now. Select what area of your life you want to improve. For example, lose weight. How will you resist the vices? Can you extract the junk food from your fridge? How about prepping healthy food options? Do you need to attend every work lunch? Are you exercising? Sacrifices will be needed. Nonetheless, it’s all par for the course to bring you closer to the end goal. Acknowledge small wins and break them down into manageable chunks. Don’t run before you can walk, or old habits will return.

We do today what they won’t, so tomorrow we can accomplish what they can’t. –Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Making decisions and being decisive is the route to living life on your terms. Why would you push back against what you know will benefit you? Adjusting your schedule is imperative. You need to make time to reach the desired outcome. Total ownership needs to become your new best friend. Scan all those areas you want to improve and start aligning tasks against them. Commit to carrying out those tasks daily. Show up, even when the bed, couch, or ping notifications are pulling at your attention. Distractions are there to test your resolve.

The only discipline that lasts is self-discipline. –Burn Phillps

Watch those self-limiting beliefs

Acquiring new skills, changing habits, or modifying routines involves willpower. Setting targets too high, or jumping into total transformation mode at the outset will have the opposite effect. Let time, diligence, and consistent effort guide you. Things can always change, it’s incumbent upon you to change them. No one’s coming to save you. Our beliefs can hinder, harm, and negate every facet of our existence. Believing what you hold to be true based on your experience can open a window of uncertainty and self-doubt. Avoid at all costs. Be open to learning, adapting, and having perspectives challenged. Growth is crucial as we move through life.

How do you think those who are successful got to their peak? Superpowers are not part of the human experience. Do they possess something internal you do not? At the risk of sounding repetitive, No. What they do have is a desire to get up and do challenging things. In his best-selling book former U.S, navy Seal Jocko Willink states, “Discipline equals freedom.” Living a life with purpose, fulfillment, and happiness lies within your actions. Are you determined to step up? Time to get out of your way.

Mental toughness is many things, and rather difficult to explain. Its qualities are sacrifice and self-denial. Also, most importantly, it is combined with a perfectly disciplined will that refuses to give in, it’s a state of mind– you could call it character in action. –Vince Lombardi

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock