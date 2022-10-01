Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Shift From Survival to Service

Shift From Survival to Service

That is a shadow when you feel like your survival is in danger.

by Leave a Comment

 

The single greatest shift you can make in your life and business to create more success and happiness is to shift from your own survival to serving the greater good. My business focus shifted from “what’s in it for me?” to “what’s in it for them?” and “how can I help the greatest number of people solve the problems in their lives?” That is when I shifted from a self-obsessed focus to a service-based focus.

Shift to Service for Success and Happiness

I truly believe that everyone wants to experience more success and happiness in their lives.

I know one major shift that can immediately create more of a feeling and experience of success and happiness in your life, because it did so for mine.

That one single shift is shifting from your own survival to serving the greater good.

Back when I was in survival mode, when I was literally out for myself and “what’s in it for me” was my only play of the day, I looked at people who said that they were looking to serve society and they were looking to try to help people, and thought they were full of shit. I literally thought that they were lying through their teeth and that there’s no way no one on the face of the planet shows up to try to serve other people and try to help other people. They’re really in it for themselves and they’re just lying to everyone.

But my perspective and judgment of them had nothing to do with them. it had everything to do with where I was in my life because I saw the world through my lens.

I was in survival mode. I was self-centered. I was self-obsessed. I thought I needed more to survive. I was in “what’s in it for me?” mode so I thought everyone else was as well.

My business focus shifted from “what’s in it for me?” to “what’s in it for them?” and “how can I help the greatest number of people solve the problems in their lives?” That is when I shifted from a self-obsessed focus to a service-based focus.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It created more success and happiness in my life and in my business immediately. When you feel like your survival is in danger, that is a shadow. That is an internal conflict that you must solve internally so you can truly feel success and happiness in your life and in your business.

You can’t fix an internal conflict through external rewards or resources. Feeling like your survival is in jeopardy all the time is an internal conflict. It’s a premature survival impulse that must be healed before you can truly feel like you are living successful and happy in the world.

If your intention right now in your life and business is showing up to just solidify your own welfare and not for the needs of the greater good, you have internal work that must be done. That single refocusing of your energy and of your intention will immediately open up the opportunity for you to experience more success and happiness in your life.

Only every single time.

Shift From Survival To Service

This post was previously published on Livesoulout.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x