Smartphones Aren’t a Catch-All Solution for Life’s Problems

Smartphone addiction, or “digital dependency” is turning into a serious issue when it comes to the social and personal lives of humans.

Often referred to as “nomophobia” (the fear of losing your phone), the phenomenon can cause harmful effects on individuals and display a number of social, personal, physical, and psychological factors in a negative way.

There are consequences that can be caused by constant staring at LCD displays, such as eye pain, stress, frustration, headaches and sleep disorder.

Excessive use of smartphones can harm eyesight, but a recent study has claimed that it could also affect the health of users.

In a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal and spearheaded by the Hospital for Sick Children, parents and teachers of children should help to balance their sleep, school-college work, social activity, online activity. Only smartphone use was considered in the study, and not playing games over the phone.

According to the study, families and doctors should work together to find a solution to protect children from smartphone overreliance.

There is no other world for young people today than social media and mobile phones. For them, everything is digital, whether it be friendship, love, school homework, research, knowing something about health or expressing their feelings, all of which they do on social media.

Ontario has banned the use of smartphones in schools. The choice was made out of concern that students were becoming hooked into mobile phones. Will such restrictive moves solve the matter? Or, do we have to look deeper so as to study the challenges of “nomophobia” on this generation?

Even as the reality that children are depending more and more on technology is nearly indisputable, it’s similarly crucial to understand adult dependency on cellphones and its impact on the conduct in their kids and society.

The average person on Earth checks a mobile phone every five-to-twelve minutes, while one-in-five adults spend more than 30-50 hours per week online.

Parents who are themselves addicted to cellphones cannot blame their youngsters for the excessive use of smartphones or their consequential behavioral issues. Kids take lessons and guidance from us. How then can we whine about their conduct?

One of the leading health departments in Israel recently did a thrilling study on parents’ conduct at the same time as the treatment of their kids in a medical institution. In the study, 83 percent of the parents were glued to their mobile phones.

Unsurprisingly, the conclusions recommended that parents turn off their mobile devices in order to spend time with their children.

Can we ultimately sail towards the wind of technological development? Or, is it an unstoppable effect of normal human development?

It’s a simple truth that the more youthful era has been shaped by the cellphone and by the upward thrust of social media. It is a critical part of their existence from a totally early age.

As part of their surroundings, they are certain to conform to a new generation and embrace it as a natural element of their feeling completely cozy and fearless.

Their upbringing coincides with experimenting with new devices, video games, and platforms.

We, as a society, have encouraged this progress through technological advancement and social pressure. It’s part of nature’s way of shaping the world.

Our egoistic nature increasingly grows, leading us to be increasingly more worried and worried about ourselves, even at the rate of others, and also despite the fact that those others are in our own family.

Rather than spending plenty of time online, it’s better to spend time face-to-face with our friends and family. How can we expect first-rate conversations with our children if we aren’t equipped to surrender our compulsive use of electronic devices?

If we took away each of our own as well as our kids’ smartphones, if you want to enhance the conversation between us, then might we be “of their shoes” to recognize and fulfill their wishes and goals?

Moreover, our dreams, hopes, and goals from them.

Kids have grown up with computer systems and the internet in faculties, and at home, They discover everything online, including music streaming, video-sharing, what to buy, what to put on, where to move, what to do and whom to hang out with. To them, the internet age is an extension of themselves.

Outside ventures, either in the city or natural points of interest, are not as attractive as they were. Online sports have replaced them.

Understanding and subverting this new era requires a restart button.

Losing the phone is a good way to allow us to better ourselves, for the sake of actual connection, team spirit, and take care of others.

How can this be completed? It is able to be performed by means of adapting ourselves, not only to technological advances but to a renewed generation. We now have all of the methods in our hands to transform society from chaos to harmony.

With the aid of the use of technology in order to advantage and support human family members, we can serve this purpose.

One of these fundamental exchanges may be possible with the aid of creating meaningful content to teach each adult and youngster about how nature and humanity develop, explaining how nature is guiding the arena to a kingdom of stability, and the way to improve our conversation for more balanced and harmonious support of the family inside society.

However, that will only happen when we lessen our digital footprint and reconnect with our essential priorities within existence.

