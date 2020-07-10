Supporting Your Friends During These Uncertain Times

—

A national pandemic, millions of people being affected, thousands losing their lives, record-high unemployment rates, social distancing, stay at home orders, increased poverty, civil unrest, and an uncertain future. All of this has taken place in 2020, and we’re only halfway through the year. This is a lot for anyone to deal with. In fact, across the country, there are increased reports of people struggling with emotional overwhelm and despair.

While some people may be good at finding positive ways to release this negative energy and remain productive despite current circumstances, some hold onto these negative emotions and allow it to build up until it causes even more problems in their lives. A sad, but true fact, is that this happens to men more than women.

Known as the providers, protectors, and leaders of their households, most men find it unnecessary or even impossible to express how stressed, anxious, and even hopeless they feel. They may be out of a job and unable to provide, unsure of how to protect their loved ones from the virus or the harsh realities of society today, or unaware of how to lead their families to better days. Yet, those closest to them will never know what they’re going through because they’ve become so good at hiding it.

As a friend, now more than ever, your guy friends need your moral support. Knowing that there are other men that are going through the same things and there to help can help to improve their mood. If someone you know is struggling to get through these uncertain times, here is a list of things you can do to let them know you care.

Call Them

Social distancing and stay at home orders have left a lot of people feeling lonely and cut off from the world. Let your friend know that you’re still present in their lives by picking up the phone and calling them.

Be Vulnerable

Though these dramatic changes have had an impact on the entire world, it’s not uncommon to feel like you’re the only one suffering. You can support your friend during these uncertain times by opening up and being vulnerable about what you’re experiencing. Talk about your fears, anxieties, and worries, and express how you’ve been able to get through them.

Listen

Venting can be very therapeutic. Especially when you’re expressing yourself to someone you know and trust. If a friend reaches out to you because they’re struggling with current times, instead of brushing them off, listen to what they have to say and acknowledge their feelings.

Send Them Something

There’s nothing like getting a gift to put a smile on your face. Support your friends by sending them something that says you care and are thinking of them. It doesn’t have to be expensive either. A free father’s day eCard, a funny email, a gift card to their favorite restaurant, a self-help or personal development book, or even a list of companies presently hiring could make them feel better without breaking the bank.

Be a Blessing

Everyone is hurting right now in some shape or form. If each person were to do what they can to be a blessing to someone else (despite their personal circumstances), the world would be a better place. If you can, try to be a blessing in some way to your friend. Maybe you own a business and can offer them a job part-time or you got a little extra in your paycheck and you send it their way. These acts of kindness may not solve all of their problems, but it does help to ease their tension and frustration.

Support a Cause

Is your friend currently stressed over the civil unrest in the country? Maybe they’re part of the African American or LGBTQ + community and have become overwhelmed with how society is treating them. If so, you can let them know you’re in their corner by supporting a cause they’re passionate about. Donate to a social group, walk in a peaceful protest, use your social media platform to voice your opinion, sign a petition, or reach out to your local politicians and demand change.

2020 has not been kind to anyone thus far. There is a lot that continues to unfold that is leaving people both physically and emotionally drained. Though you can’t do anything to control what’s going on right now, you can do something to try and lift the spirits of those you care about. If you have a male friend who seems to be having a difficult time with all of this, consider one of the above suggestions to let them know they’re not alone.

