The Gift of Jewels [PODCAST]

By Danielle

My guest this week is the lovely Christopher Hughes. Surrounded by jewels, we talk about what they contribute to the lives of people.

On today’s podcast:

Every piece of jewelry has a story

Getting interested in jewelry

How we value stones

Wearing jewelry goes back thousands of years

How pearls are made

Want more of Chris?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Links:

Learn more about the magic of jewelry.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

—

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock