The Gift of Jewels [PODCAST]

By Danielle
My guest this week is the lovely Christopher Hughes. Surrounded by jewels, we talk about what they contribute to the lives of people.
On today’s podcast:
- Every piece of jewelry has a story
- Getting interested in jewelry
- How we value stones
- Wearing jewelry goes back thousands of years
- How pearls are made
- Want more of Chris?
Links:
- Simone’s Instagram page
- Simone’s Facebook page
- The Antique Guild
- The Antique Guild Instagram page
- The Elegance of Living
- The What Else Is Possible Show
Learn more about the magic of jewelry.
Get the bonus: Gift of Jewelry
Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!
—
This post was previously published on Simone Milasas and is republished here with permission from the author.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: iStock
.