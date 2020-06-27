Did you know the most important relationship you’ll ever have is with yourself? In today’s video, I’m discussing the four ways you can begin to have a friendship with yourself.

We may actually know more about a person we’ve gone on two dates with than we know about ourselves. The majority of us were never told that our relationship with ourselves is important. Our parents probably didn’t tell us about the power of knowing and loving one’s self because they didn’t know either.

When you begin to spend time with yourself, you recognize how you treat yourself. Do you work out, eat healthily, and take care of your body? Do you eat when you’re hungry or do you starve yourself? Do you get enough sleep and are you on a healthy regimen and schedule? This exercise that I discuss in the video will help you to recognize how you are thinking about yourself, and determine and hear the actual thoughts going through your head about yourself, your value or lack of personal value, possible self-sabotaging thoughts and put-downs that ultimately get in the way of your personal growth.

Photo: iStock