Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / The Most Important Relationship You’ll Ever Have

The Most Important Relationship You’ll Ever Have

We may actually know more about a person we've gone on two dates with than we know about ourselves.

by Leave a Comment

Did you know the most important relationship you’ll ever have is with yourself? In today’s video, I’m discussing the four ways you can begin to have a friendship with yourself.

We may actually know more about a person we’ve gone on two dates with than we know about ourselves. The majority of us were never told that our relationship with ourselves is important. Our parents probably didn’t tell us about the power of knowing and loving one’s self because they didn’t know either.

When you begin to spend time with yourself, you recognize how you treat yourself. Do you work out, eat healthily, and take care of your body? Do you eat when you’re hungry or do you starve yourself? Do you get enough sleep and are you on a healthy regimen and schedule? This exercise that I discuss in the video will help you to recognize how you are thinking about yourself, and determine and hear the actual thoughts going through your head about yourself, your value or lack of personal value, possible self-sabotaging thoughts and put-downs that ultimately get in the way of your personal growth.

My latest masterclass, “The Guide for Living with Someone with BPD”, is available HERE.

 

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

Photo: iStock

About Ashley Berges

’ve dedicated my life to searching, advocating, and offering a powerful and practical perspective for people to live a more rewarding life. I work to share the necessary life tools for helping people to identify their true self, identifying one’s true life separate from the growing up process and the possible unhealthy family dynamic. Once you're able to identify the "original you", and discover what it is you believe at the core of your being, you can then cultivate and nurture a solid identity based on your values, beliefs, and finding unconditional self-love for yourself. I’m the host of the nationally syndicated radio show on USA Radio Networks, Live Your True Life Perspectives, we discuss topics on relationships, psychology, mindfulness, self-worth, and the list goes on. There’s also a podcast you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Spreaker amongst others.
I created a show called The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime with some amazing celebrities being honest and true about themselves, how they feel and what they want from life. I’m the Live Your True Life Coach, Toxic Relationship to Divine Identity Coach and my latest book: The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life. The 10 Day Challenge is a lifetime guidebook to making the most of your life, to understanding your pure identity, and to become the best version of you.

Find me at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x