The Place I Come From

By Alba Navas

I come from thick fingertips with dirt-filled gaps

I come from walls so thick, you could hear a voice crack

I come from being the outsider no one dared to look at

I come from the aftershocks of honesty

But I grow from aching joints running past the finish line

I grow from glossy, droopy eyes, writing through the night

I grow from hearing “no” too many times

Where I grow from is more than where I come from

◊♦◊

