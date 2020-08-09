Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Advice & Confessions / The Place I Come From

The Place I Come From

The way I grow.

by Leave a Comment

By Alba Navas

I come from thick fingertips with dirt-filled gaps

I come from walls so thick, you could hear a voice crack

I come from being the outsider no one dared to look at

I come from the aftershocks of honesty

But I grow from aching joints running past the finish line

I grow from glossy, droopy eyes, writing through the night

I grow from hearing “no” too many times

Where I grow from is more than where I come from

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

