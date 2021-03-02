What Happened To Them?

Technology has its benefits. For some, it is an escape from everyday problems through online groups based on likes and hobbies, while for others, it is a little break to catch up with friends, trends, and current events, locally, nationally, and globally. Living and connecting in today’s digital age, meaningful online friendships are shared experiences that transcend physical proximity and geographical limitations.

One day, a realization will come to mind that something is amiss. A long span of virtual conversations of common interests, practical advice, celebration of successes, and sharing of struggles from a cyber-friend, has suddenly stopped for no apparent reason. Their social inactivity by the days, weeks, or months of no new posts, comments, or replies, become worrisome.

Sometimes people randomly vanish off of the face of social media without notice. The sudden mysterious abruptness leaves us scratching our heads, and curiosity sets in as to why? Many possible scenarios are leading to their digital silence, and some of the answers may apply.

Life’s priorities, such as school, work, family, and other responsibilities, take over, and finding time to devote their energy to what they enjoy is impossible. Like in-person relationships, there will be misunderstandings, arguments, and disagreements. Virtual friendships are not taken seriously but are used to pass the time. They also could’ve lost interest, gotten bored, or found a new hobby that requires little to no interaction from people. Their accounts may be compromised, or their services turned off by lack of payment. Taking a break, especially from social media addiction to unnecessary bullying or drama, to improve their well-being is a possibility. Mental wellness, such as suicidal thoughts, are not uncommon and may play a role in their departure. Illness, serious injury, or death may be a result.

Many times, we will never know the reasons why or have closure. Internet friends may not have the luxury of having mutual contacts, knowing their family, or the hometown they reside in, which leads to difficulty in tracking down what happened.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What we often search for leaves us with more questions than answers. It might be a personal choice to either log off permanently or forego the personal online connection, even without explanation. It might very well be something else that we won’t find out until later. In either case, what’s waiting maybe a heartbreak ahead.

—

Previously published on medium

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay