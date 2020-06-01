15 Amazing Tips to Keep Your Teeth Sparkling White and Strong

—

Dealing with discolored teeth can be quite a blow to your self-esteem and overall appearance. You can be afraid to smile in public or even crack out a joke in the company of others. However, don’t fret as we give you some amazing tips to promote stronger, healthier, and whiter teeth without having to spend much.

1. Brush At Least Twice a Day

One critical tip to sustaining clean and strong teeth is to brush regularly throughout the day. This helps remove bacteria and plaque that stick to the gums and teeth. To avoid damage and staining of the teeth, it’s imperative to practice frequent oral hygiene.

2. Floss Your Teeth

Flossing helps get into the regions that your toothbrush can’t. It eradicates plaque build-up that leads to cavities. Floss with care to prevent bleeding gums. Effectively flossing your teeth can prevent stains and teeth discoloration.

3. Use a Lemon and Salt-Based Solution

This is a well-known mixture that has shown to whiten teeth. The citric acid in the lemon and salt spark teeth naturally. You may regularly use this paste as part of your brushing routine.

4. Manage the Amount of Calcium You Eat

Calcium is a natural mineral that helps strengthen your teeth and bones. It solidifies the enamel found on teeth while giving it texture. Dentists endorse the consumption of calcium-rich foods such as milk, sardines, and soymilk just to mention a few.

5. Utilize Teeth Whitening Kits

These kits save you the hustle of booking appointments and the time spent in a dental clinic. There are many options to choose from. Teeth whitening kits from COCO LAB have no side effects and can be done without the aid of a professional. If you’re not sure which to use, consult your local dentist.

6. Avoid Caffeine-Laced Products

Products such as coffee and sodas contain a high concentration of caffeine. Caffeine has been known to be a leading cause of stained teeth in adults. Toning down on your regular mug each morning can help reduce the severity. However, make sure to brush your teeth too.

7. Teeth Whitening Procedures

Teeth whitening appointments are best made in cases where teeth have been discolored to an extent the natural remedies fail. Nonetheless, severe cases such as dental fluorosis should be handled by your dentist. Often this is as a result of high concentrations of fluorine within certain regions.

8. Replace Your Toothbrush Frequently

As a rule of thumb, you must discard a toothbrush if you’ve used it for two months. Overuse causes the bristles to wear out which damage and discolor the enamel on your teeth. It’s important to regularly replace it to achieve better results in oral care.

9. Eat More Vegetables

Vegetables contain nutrients and vitamins such as vitamins A, B6, C, and K which is essential in the healthy development of strong bones and teeth. Eating raw vegetables such as kale, broccoli, carrots, and spinach help clean gums and spaces between teeth.

10. Stock Up on Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are a natural fighter of plaque and bacteria in teeth. They are rich in calcium which helps solidify the formation of enamel. The seeds are also a good source of fiber and vitamin B. Other benefits include the ability to lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

11. Eat More Fruits

Consuming fruits is a healthy lifestyle to endorse. More so, citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons, lime, and tangerines are natural teeth stain cleansers. They do this by causing the production of more saliva in the mouth. Saliva helps keep your teeth clean and germ-free.

12. Use Mint-Flavored Toothpaste

The quality and flavor of toothpaste help whiten teeth. Those low on budget can opt for mint-flavored alternatives. Mint keeps the teeth and breath fresher for longer. This prevents the build-up of plaque and teeth staining chemicals, therefore, promoting whiter and cleaner teeth.

13. Schedule Appointments with Your Dentist

People who skip out on going to the dentist have a greater chance of developing dental issues than those that don’t. Schedule an appointment with your nearest dentist for a dental evaluation today.

14. Use a Sonic Toothbrush

Sonic toothbrushes provide gentle care while brushing your teeth. People that brush with force end up corroding the layers of enamel on their teeth. This leads to teeth blemishes.

15. Avoid Smoking and Excessive Drinking

Nicotine in cigarettes causes teeth discoloration while heavy drinkers are at risk of tooth decay, teeth staining, and gum disease due to the acid in alcohol. Depending on the type, whiskeys and gin are more acidic than beers.

Conclusion

When it comes to obtaining white, strong teeth, remember to adhere to some of the insightful tips listed to help keep you on track. In time, you’ll notice the improvement to your smile and oral hygiene. Having sparkling white teeth will not only give you a bright smile but it can also help increase your self-confidence especially during special occasions like birthdays, weddings, public events, job interviews and those important presentations.

—

This content is brought to you by Janica Eliz.

Photo: Shutterstock