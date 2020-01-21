4 Reasons Why Men Should Work Out at Night

—

Working out is a habit many men enjoy. And they follow a few general rules while hitting the gym:

Work out in the morning

Warm-up before lifting weights

Stretch for a couple of minutes before and after exercising

The second and third rule is okay, but why is it a big deal to work out in the morning? There is no specific rule when it comes to when you should work out. Many fitness trainers now recommend their clients to exercise at night. Want to know why? Keep reading.

1) You will eat less

It is hard to believe, but working out at night can make you less hungry. Australian researchers published a report at The Physiological Society saying exercising in the evening or before dinner can reduce ghrelin, the hunger-stimulating hormone. It will make you feel full after the work out session. You will not eat the same amount of food as you used to once you start exercising at night.

However, you should replenish your electrolytes, fluids, and glycogen content in your body. Nutrition is as important as exercising.

2) You will sleep better

There are two reasons why exercising at night will allow men to sleep soundly: one, working out at night releases more endorphins that will enable you to sleep better. Second, exercising before going to sleep will tire your body. This will automatically make you fall asleep within a few minutes. Many people who have insomnia take sleeping pills. They are actually dangerous for your health. Instead, you can start working out at night. You will be amazed by the fact that all you need is a bit of exercise to help you get more shuteye.

3) You will feel stress-free

Munching on your favorite snack or eating ice-cream to reduce stress is not a healthy practice. It may help you get through the stressful period temporarily, but your body will only accumulate fat. Instead, you should work out at night.

Exercising in the morning is not bad. But what if you have a stressful day? You will again want to eat your go-to snack. On the other hand, working out at night will help you unwind after a long day. You will look forward to exercising as it keeps your mind away from the tension at work.

4) You will have a healthier heart

Working out at night will not only keep your heart healthy but will also keep various cardiovascular diseases away. Jill Kanaley, a professor of exercise physiology and nutrition, says that resistance training is ideal for preventing heart diseases. She also adds that this type of training, when performed at night, is highly effective in reducing fat and glucose levels.

Still, have doubts about exercising at night? At least try it for a few days. If you don’t notice a change in your health, you can go back to your old routine.

