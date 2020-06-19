Common Anesthesia Errors That Can Lead to Medical Malpractice Claims

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

All medical procedures require a series of tests before doctors give the green light. Every step requires professionals to conduct all the necessary tests. These series of tests are particularly crucial for an anesthesiologist.

Since they will be in charge of managing the patient while they are on the table, anesthesiologists should make sure that they handle all the necessary tests and medical history questions. It is important that no treatment jeopardizes the health of the patient.

When the patient is on the table, the anesthesia is critical to securing them during an operation. They mustn’t feel any pain. Administering anesthesia is a risky procedure, and errors happen now and then. These mistakes can be fatal.

The medical team may be held accountable for any unfortunate errors that occur during care. If the anesthesiologist is responsible for providing medical care, the anesthesiologist and the hospital can be held accountable for the unwanted incident. Let’s dive into the most common anesthetics errors that can lead to medical malpractice.

Common Anesthesia Errors

Most anesthesia errors are caused by medical negligence, improper diagnosis, or the method of administration. Here are some of the most common mistakes in administering anesthesia to a patient.

The anesthesiologist administers too much or too little anesthesia. The latter case can result in a patient still feeling the pain but would not have the ability to communicate their feelings.

Failure to recognize or to prevent adverse drug effects related to the anesthesia and certain medications.

The delay in the administration of anesthesia to the patient.

Failing to elicit information about the patient’s allergic reaction to any drugs used during the anesthesia administration.

Using the wrong type of anesthesia.

Failing to inform the patient about specific instructions before administering anesthesia.

Failing to monitor the patient’s condition during a surgical procedure.

Anesthesiologist use of defective medical apparatus or equipment during anesthesia.

The anesthesiologist fails to give thought to changes in the patient’s blood pressure, and the blood supply to the brain, when in a different position.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Administering anesthesia should only be done by an anesthesiologist or professional medical care endorsed by an anesthesiologist. It is a hazardous and complicated medical procedure that, if administered improperly, could lead to brain damage, heart problems, or other organ problems.

There are lots of unwanted complications if a patient experiences hypoxia or inadequate oxygen supply. In some cases, anesthesia errors can lead to birth injuries like cerebral palsy. When this happens, anesthesiologists can be liable for medical malpractice, and the parents can consult birth injury lawyers like the Tinker law firm to represent their case.

Errors in anesthesia may also cause confusion, blurry vision, heart arrhythmia, or cardiovascular collapse. Some severe complications of anesthesia errors are spinal cord injury, a stroke, coma, malignant hyperthermia, blood pressure problems, seizures, or even death. All anesthesia errors are caused by professionals who neglect the proper procedures, who are all liable for any medical procedure they are needed.

Families with patients who will undergo a complicated medical procedure should at least be knowledgeable about the step-by-step tests and diagnosis.

They must also be familiar with the complications of an anesthesia error and how to prevent it. A second opinion is also an essential way of ensuring that your patient will be in the right hands—with the proper diagnosis.

Any family member can do their research on the effects anesthesia has on patients. Know the facts, the cause and effect, types of anesthesias, and the anesthesiologist’s record data. This will be a big help for any family in making decisions about their patient’s needs.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Photo: iStockPhoto