Cooking With Superfoods

One of the keys to achieving your best health is making sure you’re getting tons of “micronutrients” in your diet. In contrast to “macronutrients,” which refers to protein, fat, and carbohydrates, micronutrients are vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that naturally occur in food. But it can be difficult to maximize your intake of these important nutrients on a daily basis. Enter the world of superfoods and superfood powders, which can help you add powerful nutrients to your diet very easily. But how can you incorporate superfoods and superfood powders into your eating aside from tossing a bunch into your smoothie? There are actually plenty of ways to do so, and we’ll show you how.

First, let’s look at some of the different kinds of superfoods and discuss what they can help you with. Green superfood powders like chlorella, spirulina, and moringa contain a load of health benefits, like protecting against oxidative stress (caused by free radicals), boosting the immune system, aiding in digestive health, and optimizing metabolism. Other versatile superfoods like maca, chia seeds, flax seeds, goji berries, and cacao can also provide you with a flood of potent nutrients for whole-body benefits.

Creamy Pea Soup With Lemony Spirulina Pesto

(from Clean Eating)

If you haven’t tried spirulina before, you’re missing out on a powerful nutrient boost. This blue-green algae is one of the most nutritionally-dense foods on the planet and a surprisingly great source of protein with all essential amino acids. In fact, did you know that pistachios are also rich in amino acids and actually have the highest content compared to all the other nuts.

But it can be tricky to incorporate spirulina into recipes due to its taste. Luckily, this tasty pesto sauce will render the taste of spirulina unnoticeable. This is a fantastic way to get this amazing superfood into your diet.

Ingredients:

For the Pesto:

½ cup packed fresh basil leaves

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup raw unsalted walnuts

1 large clove garlic, chopped

1 tsp spirulina powder

¼ tsp sea salt

For the Soup:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 leeks, trimmed, halved, and thinly sliced

1 stalk celery, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Russet potato, peeled and cut into ½ inch dice (about 2 cups)

2 cups frozen peas, thawed

3 cups packed baby spinach

2 tbsp yellow miso

¼ cup raw cashews

Directions:

Make the pesto: In a food processor, combine all pesto ingredients. Blend into a thick sauce, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make the soup: In a heavy-bottomed pot on medium, heat 1 tbsp oil. Add leeks and celery and cook until softened, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer, stirring constantly. Add potato and 5 cups of water. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 15 minutes, uncovered, or until potatoes are very soft. Add peas, return soup to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes longer. Remove from heat and stir in spinach. Transfer soup to a blender, working in smaller batches if you need to. Add the miso and cashews and blend until smooth and creamy, adding water, if needed, to thin. Pour soup into bowls and swirl in 1 tbsp pesto into each bowl.

Superfood Breakfast Muffins

If you’re using superfoods and are tired of smoothies every day, these grain-free muffins are a fantastic way to switch it up. Incorporating superfoods like coconut flour, almond flour, walnuts, cacao, goji berries, and even turmeric, you’ll be amazed at how healthy they are. They’re also dairy-free and refined-sugar free, but still loaded with flavor and absolutely perfect to make ahead for a quick breakfast or snack.

Ingredients:

1¼ cup almond flour

¾ cup arrowroot flour

½ cup walnuts

2 tbsp coconut flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp ground ginger

Pinch of salt

¼ cup grass fed butter, softened (or vegan butter alternative)

¼ cup honey

4 eggs (or 4 flax eggs or other vegan egg substitutes)

2 tbsp orange zest

½ tsp vanilla extract

1¼ cup blueberries

1 tbsp cacao nibs

1 tbsp goji berries

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin and set aside. In a food processor or high-speed blender, pulse the almond flour, arrowroot flour, walnuts, coconut flour, cinnamon, baking soda, turmeric, black pepper, ginger, and salt until combined. Add the butter, honey, eggs (or egg substitute), orange zest, and vanilla extract, and then pulse until combined and the walnuts are coarsely ground. Stir in the cacao nibs, blueberries, and goji berries. Mix in two tablespoons of water to loosen the batter slightly, then spoon into the muffin cups. Cook in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, then allow the muffins to come to room temperature in the pan before serving.

As you can see, superfoods need not be relegated to smoothie duty. There are many superfoods and superfood powders that can be used in amazing recipes. Give these a try and let us know what you think! If you’re looking for the best source for high-quality superfoods and superfood powders at amazing prices, check out some products here!

