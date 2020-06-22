Dealing With Reflux While in Quarantine

—

Please Note: This is a paid article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.

The effect of the coronavirus has swept the entire nation. As the government orders people to stay home, many people are adjusting to their new life—this new normal. If you have acid reflux, you are among those that can suffer unexpected consequences of the global virus outbreak.

You may find it easier to get through this time with these tips on how you can deal with your symptoms.

Stick to Your Diet

We know that it can be tempting to eat comfort foods right now. However, many of these food items can trigger your reflux. Additionally, it can be difficult to find food items in grocery stores right now.

You have to make it a point to stick to your diet as much as possible. It would help to create a list of recipes that help to minimize reflux. According to Gerrit Sonnabend, a healthy diet helps manage reflux, especially silent ones.

Follow an Eating Schedule

Aside from eating the right food, consider having a schedule that you follow when it comes to snacking. While in quarantine, it can be tempting to eat at any given time, which can lead to overeating. Sadly, overeating can also trigger your acid reflux.

Try to follow a schedule and resist temptation as much as possible.

Move Your Body

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you engage in exercise, you help your body fight off the symptoms of acid reflux. However, it will help if you choose the exercises that are low impact since increasing intraabdominal pressure can also trigger reflux.

Bodyweight exercises are great, but you should choose ones that would not exert too much pressure on your stomach. Zumba is also a great choice, especially if you can do it with your friends over video conferencing apps.

Pick Up a Hobby

The coronavirus pandemic can cause so much stress, and stress is not good for your acid reflux. It can worsen it. While in quarantine, try to do activities that can help you manage your stress.

It would help if you pick up a hobby that you can engage in, like painting, baking, or meditating. Yoga also helps manage stress.

Limit Drinking Alcoholic Beverages

Forget about having a happy hour at home. Alcoholic beverages can trigger acid reflux. However, if stress is eating you up, it is okay to treat yourself in a glass of wine now and then. Remember, though, to do it a few hours before sleeping to lessen the chance of acid reflux.

Control Coffee Intake

Aside from alcoholic beverages, you should also limit your coffee intake as it can also trigger your acid reflux. If you are working from home, try to control your intake to only one a day.

If you really can’t help it, you can switch your coffee with a caffeinated tea to minimize the effects. It would also help if you can take your coffee or tea early in the morning.

Sleep Well

If you are working from home, it is highly likely that your sleep pattern is now different. You could be taking naps too often, and this can have an impact on your sleep quality. Remember, as well, that frequent laying down can also lead to abdominal discomfort. Try to sleep on time for at least 8 hours a day to reduce symptoms.

Going in quarantine can be a pretty big transition to make. It can be stressful to shift from an office to stay at home. This adjustment period can cause your symptoms to worsen. That’s why it is essential to know your triggers to help manage them, especially during this trying time.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Photo: iStockPhoto