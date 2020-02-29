Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Health & Wellness / Dying is Not an Option: Thinking About Suicide

Dying is Not an Option: Thinking About Suicide

by Leave a Comment


Since the 1960s, the rate of suicide among adolescents has tripled. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for those between 15 and 24. These shocking statistics make it clear that young people need help learning how to survive their hard times.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
I was in 10th grade and walking through
00:03
the halls in school and just feeling
00:05
overwhelmed by everything and feeling
00:09
like no one cared and and I mean things
00:14
were so everything was so exaggerated I
00:18
was so depressed that indifference was
00:24
it was a huge huge emotion I could I
00:27
could it was almost a cent of
00:31
indifference that’s that’s how bad it
00:33
had gotten that’s how low I was that it
00:36
seemed like no one cared at all and all
00:39
I could think about was ending the pain
01:02
six my older brothers eight we were all
01:07
supposed to be going to my father’s
01:10
parents place in Philadelphia and my mom
01:15
had been in a mood that day didn’t end
01:18
up coming my brother my father and I
01:21
went and when we got back homes in New
01:25
Jersey that night we pulled up in the
01:26
driveway and garage light was on Rogers
01:30
filled with smoke and she was in the
01:33
Volkswagen bug in the garage and had
01:37
asphyxiated herself so my dad ran to the
01:43
garage and pulled up the garage door and
01:45
there was you know she was long gone by
01:50
that point and then we stayed across the
01:54
street at the neighbors for a few days
01:56
because the house was too filled with
01:59
smoke to go back to
02:10
I remember

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.