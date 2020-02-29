Dying is Not an Option: Thinking About Suicide

—
Since the 1960s, the rate of suicide among adolescents has tripled. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for those between 15 and 24. These shocking statistics make it clear that young people need help learning how to survive their hard times.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
I was in 10th grade and walking through
00:03
the halls in school and just feeling
00:05
overwhelmed by everything and feeling
00:09
like no one cared and and I mean things
00:14
were so everything was so exaggerated I
00:18
was so depressed that indifference was
00:24
it was a huge huge emotion I could I
00:27
could it was almost a cent of
00:31
indifference that’s that’s how bad it
00:33
had gotten that’s how low I was that it
00:36
seemed like no one cared at all and all
00:39
I could think about was ending the pain
01:02
six my older brothers eight we were all
01:07
supposed to be going to my father’s
01:10
parents place in Philadelphia and my mom
01:15
had been in a mood that day didn’t end
01:18
up coming my brother my father and I
01:21
went and when we got back homes in New
01:25
Jersey that night we pulled up in the
01:26
driveway and garage light was on Rogers
01:30
filled with smoke and she was in the
01:33
Volkswagen bug in the garage and had
01:37
asphyxiated herself so my dad ran to the
01:43
garage and pulled up the garage door and
01:45
there was you know she was long gone by
01:50
that point and then we stayed across the
01:54
street at the neighbors for a few days
01:56
because the house was too filled with
01:59
smoke to go back to
02:10
I remember
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.