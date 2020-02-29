Dying is Not an Option: Thinking About Suicide

—

Since the 1960s, the rate of suicide among adolescents has tripled. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for those between 15 and 24. These shocking statistics make it clear that young people need help learning how to survive their hard times.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

I was in 10th grade and walking through

the halls in school and just feeling

overwhelmed by everything and feeling

like no one cared and and I mean things

were so everything was so exaggerated I

was so depressed that indifference was

it was a huge huge emotion I could I

could it was almost a cent of

indifference that’s that’s how bad it

had gotten that’s how low I was that it

seemed like no one cared at all and all

I could think about was ending the pain

six my older brothers eight we were all

supposed to be going to my father’s

parents place in Philadelphia and my mom

had been in a mood that day didn’t end

up coming my brother my father and I

went and when we got back homes in New

Jersey that night we pulled up in the

driveway and garage light was on Rogers

filled with smoke and she was in the

Volkswagen bug in the garage and had

asphyxiated herself so my dad ran to the

garage and pulled up the garage door and

there was you know she was long gone by

that point and then we stayed across the

street at the neighbors for a few days

because the house was too filled with

smoke to go back to

I remember

