How To Get in Shape in 2022

As the New Year approaches, thousands of people desire to change their bodies. And their aim is no longer a dream.

Have you ever wondered how you can stop freaking out and giving up after the first week of a healthy lifestyle? I think many of us have already concluded that this is all a matter of habit.

As soon as you have a system, you no longer just move with the flow but quickly approach your goal: a beautiful and healthy body.

Above all, weight loss is always a combination of a well-chosen diet and exercise. There are some practical tips for those looking to get in shape in 2022.

Do a Turkish get-up

A Turkish get-up can literally become your morning ritual. Although the exercise is suitable for any time of day, it is very similar to stretching after waking up.

We can say that this is a movement that tones the whole body. With regular exercising, you can develop strength and flexibility.

Traditionally, Turkish lifting needs a kettlebell, but you can take any other weight: a dumbbell, a water bottle, and the like. Or, for the first time, you can just clench your hand into a fist.

Briefly about the principle: from a prone position, holding a kettlebell over your head in one hand, try to stand up. Lean on your knee on the same side. On the other hand, you can support the surface until you fully straighten your body.

4 runs per one week

To get rid of the hated pounds in the new year, try running about 3-4 times a week. In between workouts, the body has time to recuperate, and at the same time, the effect of weight loss continues to persist on rest days.

The initial workout is 5 to 15 minutes. After a couple of weeks, you can gradually increase it to 30-40 minutes, and then to the maximum number of minutes.

Scientists at Victoria University in Canada have found that the risk of death is becoming lower when a person usually runs at speeds between 8 and 13 kilometers per hour.

Do 15 minutes of everyday workout

Getting the perfect beach body without regular physical activity will not work. Ideally, you need to do it at least 3 times a week and set aside 1-1.5 hours for training.

However, we do not always have enough time to perform all our goals. For this reason, it’s better to have at least 15 minutes of exercise a day than not to have them at all.

You can ask: “But why is it important?”. And the answers are extremely convincing.

Metabolic processes go faster. Therefore, you also burn fat more quickly.

You saturate the blood with oxygen.

You normalize the work of the cardiac and respiratory systems.

Stress goes away, and you level your sleep patterns.

To practice regularly, you will need to choose the right exercises. Here are some examples of workouts that target body recomposition.

Burpee with push-ups

It’s one of the most difficult and effective complex exercises. By including it in your training program, you will reduce body fat and increase endurance.

Starting position: standing on the floor.

Sit down and place your palms on the floor. Pull your legs back to your arms and stand back to the starting position in a jump. Push up once. In a jump, pull your legs back to your arms and stand back to the starting position.

Do the exercise for 30 seconds.

Dynamic side plank

Dynamic side plank is an effective isometric exercise to strengthen the oblique muscles of the abdomen, hips, buttocks, and muscular corset.

Starting position: side plank on the forearms. Locate an elbow strictly under the shoulder joint.

Raise your hips slightly up and stay in this position for a few seconds. Then slowly lower your pelvis down. When doing this, try not to touch the floor. If you want to complicate the exercise, you can additionally hold the weight on your side.

Do the exercise for 2-3 sets of 15-20 reps.

Forward and reverse lunges

A basic exercise with which you can make the buttocks more elastic, tighten the hips, and pump the quads well.

Starting position: standing on the floor.

Step your right foot forward and squat down, bending it at the knee so that you have an angle of 90 degrees. In this case, the left leg’s knee should not touch the floor. Don’t forget to tighten your glutes!

Then stand up, step back with your right foot and sit down again, only now with support on your left leg. Stand up and return to the starting position. Repeat the same movements starting with the other leg.

Perform 10 forward and backward lunges on each leg in 2-3 sets.

Elbow-to-knee twists

It’s a basic strength exercise that targets the abdominal and oblique abdominal muscles.

Starting position: lying on your back, lift your legs and bend at the knees, (palms folded at the back of the head).

Raise your torso slightly and stretch your left elbow towards your right leg. At the same time, straighten your left leg, but do not touch the floor with it. Then follow the same movements, twisting the other elbow towards the opposite leg.

Do the exercise for 30 seconds or 3-4 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Balance your water intake

To ensure the proper functioning of the body and normalize metabolism, drink at least 1.5 liters of water daily. You can replace it with unsweetened green tea, not other drinks, since they contain additional components.

Adopt good sleep habits

You probably know about the obvious things like sticking to the one sleep schedule or not overeating before sleep. But there are other vital elements of good deep sleep as well.

For instance, try incorporating light training into your daily activities. You’ll be surprised how much this can affect sleep.

Among other things, try creating the most calming environment right before you go to bed. Dim the lights and get rid of unnecessary sounds.

Also, try to sleep only in your bedroom. Don’t mix work and leisure space. This can damage not only your sleep but also your work.

Dieting like a pro

Breakfast should be in half an hour after waking up. Dinner – 2.5 or 3 hours before bedtime. The well-known recommendation, not to eat after 6 pm, helps not to lose weight, but to slow down the metabolism and bring yourself to hungry nightmares or nocturnal hunger.

It is suitable for those who go to bed at child time. For the rest, this is a violation of the regularity of food.

Protein should be present in every meal, even a snack. It can be any form of it:

animal;

lactic;

vegetable;

soy (the same vegetable).

“Fitness as gaming”

The essence of the new approach is that you perceive the fight against excess weight as a gaming process. Achieving the goal should not be something distant and impracticable.

On the contrary, imagine going through one level after another. Add healthy habits one by one, layering them.

In a good way, this approach also pushes you to use fitness and meal plan apps that help create a gaming atmosphere with challenges and charts.

In addition to the recommendations already listed, you can also use several more tips:

Try one new workout every month Cut calories Stretch more Stick to portion control Try HIITs (High-Intensity Interval Training) Manage stress

Make weight loss your habit, and then you won’t feel any tension dropping one pound after another. Stay persistent and believe in yourself!

