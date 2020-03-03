Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Health & Wellness / It’s Never Too Late: Stopping Teen Suicide

It’s Never Too Late: Stopping Teen Suicide

by Leave a Comment


Armed with the latest statistics and facts on teen suicide, this video and print program teaches viewers how to recognize and respond to the risks of teen suicide. Viewers will learn how feelings of rage, isolation and depression affect suicidal behavior and will understand the differences between normal “blues” and the symptoms of severe depression.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:02
it’s like being in a dense fog the world
00:07
seems closed in you can’t imagine the
00:10
fog lifting or ever seeing the bright
00:12
light of day this is how things seem to
00:15
people who are suicidal they lose their
00:18
sense of perspective everything seems
00:21
hopeless and even though help is
00:23
available they may not know how to get
00:25
it perhaps you felt this way or feel
00:29
that way now or maybe you know someone
00:32
else who does usually these feelings
00:35
pass and even if the fog sometimes
00:37
returns we can find our way back to the
00:39
sunshine and light my name is John and
00:42
I’m the host for this program for some
00:45
of you this video is about finding your
00:47
own way to the light for others it is
00:50
about helping a friend or classmate find
00:52
the way
01:05
you


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.