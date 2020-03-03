It’s Never Too Late: Stopping Teen Suicide

—

Armed with the latest statistics and facts on teen suicide, this video and print program teaches viewers how to recognize and respond to the risks of teen suicide. Viewers will learn how feelings of rage, isolation and depression affect suicidal behavior and will understand the differences between normal “blues” and the symptoms of severe depression.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

it’s like being in a dense fog the world

seems closed in you can’t imagine the

fog lifting or ever seeing the bright

light of day this is how things seem to

people who are suicidal they lose their

sense of perspective everything seems

hopeless and even though help is

available they may not know how to get

it perhaps you felt this way or feel

that way now or maybe you know someone

else who does usually these feelings

pass and even if the fog sometimes

returns we can find our way back to the

sunshine and light my name is John and

I’m the host for this program for some

of you this video is about finding your

own way to the light for others it is

about helping a friend or classmate find

the way

you

