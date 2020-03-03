It’s Never Too Late: Stopping Teen Suicide

—
Armed with the latest statistics and facts on teen suicide, this video and print program teaches viewers how to recognize and respond to the risks of teen suicide. Viewers will learn how feelings of rage, isolation and depression affect suicidal behavior and will understand the differences between normal “blues” and the symptoms of severe depression.
it’s like being in a dense fog the world
seems closed in you can’t imagine the
fog lifting or ever seeing the bright
light of day this is how things seem to
people who are suicidal they lose their
sense of perspective everything seems
hopeless and even though help is
available they may not know how to get
it perhaps you felt this way or feel
that way now or maybe you know someone
else who does usually these feelings
pass and even if the fog sometimes
returns we can find our way back to the
sunshine and light my name is John and
I’m the host for this program for some
of you this video is about finding your
own way to the light for others it is
about helping a friend or classmate find
the way
