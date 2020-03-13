Jack DeBrabander Opens Up About Childhood Obesity Epidemic and the Role of Parents

—

Childhood obesity is a widespread problem throughout the world. Jack DeBrabander, a well-respected fitness expert, believes that parents should play an active role in preventing childhood obesity. In one of his speeches, Jack said that parents should understand that providing unhealthy food to appease their children shortens their lives. Apart from unhealthy food, Jack also points out that spending too much time in front of the television and computer also deteriorates the health of children, leading to obesity at a very young age.

How parents can prevent childhood obesity

In addition to Jack DeBrabander, even the New York State Health Department suggests that parents should take action sooner than later to prevent the development of childhood obesity. Promoting a healthy lifestyle at home is the first thing parents should focus on.

Jack has some tips for parents, which he thinks will work efficiently to prevent obesity in children.

Parents shouldn’t challenge their kids to achieve a specific weight. It pressures the children mentally. Instead, parents should teach how to lead a healthier life by emphasizing the importance of physical activities, such as going out to play, eating homemade snacks, taking the stairs instead of the elevator in a shopping mall, etc. Small things can make a significant difference in your children’s lifestyle that will keep obesity away. Secondly, parents shouldn’t discriminate when one of their kids is overweight. For example, you might not want your obese kid to help at Christmas decorations because he/she is very sloppy at it. Remember, you are dealing with kids here. They will think that you are avoiding them because of their obesity issues. This type of selective discrimination can lead your kids to go into depression. Try making a variety of healthy snacks so that your children don’t nag about buying French fries and burgers. It is easy to find healthy snack recipes online. They don’t require too many ingredients but they taste delicious. Make sure you establish a routine where your children can eat healthy snacks frequently. On the other hand, try to set small portions of snacks every time he/she wants to eat.

With a wider food variety, your children will feel overwhelmed. Once they start following the routine of eating healthy snacks, they may not want to go back to eating pizzas and tacos. Even Jack agrees that eating fries and burgers once in a while doesn’t contribute to obesity that much. It’s only when you make them a habit that your body starts absorbing and storing excess fat.

Homemade food vs. fast food

Jack DeBrabander points out that children tend to eat fast food from a very early age. Unfortunately, parents don’t want to deny their children anything. But this habit needs to stop. Jack understands the importance of healthy weight for children and therefore recommends that you shouldn’t allow children to eat fast food even if they nag all the time.

Parents have to be strict when necessary. Their decision may lead to their children’s obesity. Following the above tips may prevent that from happening.

—

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin.

Photo provided by Jack DeBrabander.