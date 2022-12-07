—

Just as one size doesn’t fit all, so doesn’t a single app that can do everything for you if you want to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. You can focus on one aspect, fully incorporate it into your life, and then add other aspects of healthy living. Today we are talking about the benefits of intermittent fasting and how it can improve your metabolism to entertain a healthy way toward weight loss.

What is Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern you include in your daily routine where you have fixed timings for eating food and other times not eating anything during the whole duration. While there are different regimens followed and researched, you can always start by reducing the timeframes you can manage. For example, one of the intermittent fasting routines is fasting on alternate days by minimizing your calorie intake. Others ask you to go on a fast for up to 16 hours straight and then eat only in pre-defined windows. Some intermittent fasting methods even allow you one meal per day, but if you consider intermittent fasting to stay healthy and come back to form and fitness, you must understand that it takes work.

The amount of food you can eat and the portions of different nutrients your body must intake can take some time to get used to when you already have too much on your plate. Intermittent fasting apps can help you achieve this by tracking and achieving your goals. Different apps have incorporated meal plans, your body weight, and your BMI into consideration, guide you through your week, and share graphical results of your progress. These apps remind you when to eat and what to eat, keeping you motivated when it knows you are about to cave in or have an intense craving. In short, intermittent fasting apps are your partners that hold you accountable and keep you on your toes.

Cognitive Mistakes in Intermittent Fasting

1. Intermittent fasting is for weight loss

There is a misunderstanding that many people believe that intermittent fasting is for weight loss. This perception is correct to some extent, but it’s not the whole picture. It would help if you were clear about your goal for intermittent fasting. Are you devoid of energy throughout your day and are not getting enough REM sleep? There can also be a motivation to lose weight and look slick and span the summer, or you want to live a long and healthy life. When your motivations are clear, you can choose an app and discuss with the planning coach to tailor an intermittent fasting meal plan that is right for you.

2. Start intermittent fasting with a vengeance

Getting started fasting with a vengeance is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. If you jump into intermittent fasting without mitigation, you may bring disaster to yourself. For example, it may be difficult to adjust from eating 3 normal-sized or 6 small meals daily to eating within a four-hour window. Instead, gradually relax your fasting. If your goal is the 16/8 method, please slowly extend the time between meals until you can work comfortably in the 12-hour window. Then, reduce the window to 8 hours, adding a few minutes each day until the 8-hour window is reached.

3. No need to work out during intermittent fasting

Some people think they can lose weight or be healthier without exercising during the intermittent fasting period, which is the ideal situation in their imagination. Although intermittent fasting can help you burn off your stored fat, you still need to exercise as much as possible. Human growth hormone will increase as you work out and help you build muscles.

4. Everything will be fine with an intermittent fasting tool

Many people think that if there is an intermittent fasting tool, application, or software, it will make it easier to lose weight, or it can quickly lose dozens of pounds in a few days, which is wishful thinking. By sticking to scientific Fasting, exercising, and getting enough sleep, we can make our bodies healthier, not rely on a tool.

A Practical Way for Physical and Mental Health

It is difficult for most of us to follow a routine other than daily work, home tasks, and errands, so we lack self-control in a practical try in intermittent fasting. The most practical way for ordinary people is to choose an intermittent fasting App, like Fastic(A well-known German app), Zero (Used by Elon Musk to lose 20 or so pounds), and SoonFasting (A new popular intermittent fasting app ).

You may have heard about SoonFasting, an intermittent fasting and holistic health app. SoonFasting could help you achieve your goals through scientific techniques and coaches’ exclusive consultation.

1. Onboarding experience for SoonFasting

A reasonably involved onboarding process exists to offer customized intermittent fasting. Fortunately, it only takes 8 minutes to complete, which is brief but also ensures the relative scientific.

SoonFasting’s boarding process starts with a self-guided quiz to collect demographic information relevant to physical factors such as body type, weight, height, gender, age, dietary intake and frequency, physical condition, and whether you exercise or not, as well as experiential information such as lifestyle, goals, and obstacles. Finish the boarding process, and the app will integrate all dimensions, and the system will generate a scientific fasting and meal plan tailored for every user. Because the plan is based on your current physical condition, goals, and expectations, it is relatively scientific.

2. Health trackers to keep accountable

Similar apps inevitably have homogeneous features, and SoonFasting is no exception. Multiple intermittent fasting trackers can choose from, including 12:12, 14:10, 16:8, 17:7, 18:6, 20:4, and 23:1. You can track and analyze your fasting length, records, and streaks. Besides, you can stay hydrated with a water tracker and water reminder; some apps have the same or similar features. But compared with other intermittent fasting apps, SoonFasting made more attempts. It integrates data with the health app (Healthkit) to keep track of your daily activities (steps, water intake, weight). The in-depth daily reporting showcases objectively and intuitively presents various data about your body and extraordinary efforts.

3. Product differentiation – motivation and interactions

The differentiation of SoonFasting from others is “motivation” and “interactions”, which is not common in other products or is not valued by other products. Still, SoonFasting emphasizes motivation and a sense of purpose during intermittent fasting. Users constantly receive inspirational and positive push notifications from the app, which help them maintain motivation as they pursue long-term health and fitness goals. SoonFasting also integrates member interaction built in. Users can share fasting milestones with their fellows, send and receive motivational messages, and keep on track through a game-like experience. By harnessing motivational interactions and collaborative competitions in the community, users can focus on progress and accomplishments, gain confidence, and reinforce the effect of weight loss through positive feedback loops.

Is Intermittent Fasting a Widely Used Scientific Method

Many celebrities indeed recommend intermittent fasting. Some have followed fasting routines using apps just like Elon Musk. David Harbour from Stranger Things lost 75 pounds during his extreme fasting routine to slim down for seven months to achieve what we saw in season 5 of the show. He became a tall, handsome stud from being a fat grizzly bear of a police officer in previous seasons.

But it may be no surprise that hunger is one of the most common side effects of intermittent fasting. And Headaches are a common side effect of intermittent fasting. They typically occur during the first few days of a fasting protocol. A 2020 review looked at 18 studies of people undergoing intermittent fasting regimens. In the four studies that reported side effects, some participants said they had mild headaches. Meanwhile, some studies show that some people practicing various intermittent fasting methods experience fatigue and low energy levels.

We are packed and social animals that rely on motivation and company to enjoy different routines and regimens. Doing intermittent fasting alone becomes difficult because our body is the first barrier that pushes us not to minimize tasty food intake and hates anything else than being lazy, which may cause health issues in the long run. Understanding this fundamental point helps most to succeed when approaching intermittent fasting.

The Bottom Line

Suppose you want to try intermittent fasting to enhance your physical and mental health through tailor-made plans. You need to follow a scientific way – everyone is different and therefore needs professional coaching.

If you are a beginner, it changes the duration of fasting and eating windows accordingly to ease you into the esteemed intermittent fasting regimens. You can choose an app to help you target daily tasks and are reminded you when and what to eat, how much water is intake during a typical day, and your sleeping patterns.

But please remember, although the general concept of intermittent fasting is food deprivation, overdoing it won’t do you any good. It is a matter of distinct food intake regulation, depending on your lifestyle and habits. An intermittent fasting method that works for someone may not work for you. It is better to start with small steps before extreme intermittent fasting variations.

Furthermore, many apps, like SoonFasting , have top-class trainers and expert professionals that can discuss different issues with you and help you grow with baby steps. So, are you ready to start your journey toward a healthy life?

