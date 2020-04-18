Get Daily Email
Mnemonic Mean: Techniques for Brain Training and Limitless Memory

Mnemonic Mean: Techniques for Brain Training and Limitless Memory

Do memory problems bother you? Then be ready to discover what does mnemonic mean, what are the techniques for successful encoding, storing, and recalling information, and how immersive virtual reality can assist your memory.



What does mnemonic mean: techniques for brain training and limitless memory

If you are wondering what does mnemonic means, then it is time for you to discover a key to the limitless of your memory. Generally, mnemonics are a set of tools aimed at remembering new and complicated information. There is a range of proven techniques that can remove barriers in your head and stretch your mind to keep loads of facts, definitions, numbers and retrieve them when it is needed. The concept of any mnemonic device is to transfer any type of information into a long term memory. For those who want to get rid of memory lapses that can sometimes be embarrassing, who need to successfully pass a vital exam, learn a foreign language in the short terms, or want to become mentally sharp, memorization tricks that include mind palace method, acronyms, rhymes, chunking, associations, etc., can become an integral part of the learning process.

The most productive mnemonic approach for training unlimited eidetic, long-term memory is the Loci method also known as the journey method or mind palace invented by Greeks and Romans in ancient times. So since every human brain has a unique ability to encode and recall information, memory palace can be suitable for children, students, adults, scholars, and working professionals helping to facilitate learning and improve memory. How does it work? A person creates a connection with locations mentally associating difficult words, phrases, and other types of information with a room, a house, or maybe a route to work. It is a phased strategy that generally consists of three steps. To get successful outcomes, you have to:

  • imagine of a familiar location you know very well;
  • think of some distinctive features;
  • create a mental connection between a new piece of information and those distinctions.

 

Answering what is an example of a mnemonic device that can help to keep memory and recall it at the right moment, memory palace will be the most popular answer. As when it would be necessary to retrieve something quickly, you can enter your memory palace and walk through it, searching for information exactly where you placed it. No other tactic can be compared with the visually created map in your brain.

Mnemonics in virtual reality

Mnemonic techniques are derived from ancient times but what about these days? What does mnemonic mean in terms of modern technology? Comparing traditional ways of information retention with something known as immersive virtual reality for boosting memorization skills, most researches and leading scientists claim that, for example, memory palace works better with virtual environments. Such an approach provides new and unique pathways for successful outcomes in organizing, encoding, storing, and recalling large quantities of information. Incredible innovations allow being virtually present in your mind palace, even if you are physically somewhere else. Long speeches, pages of scientific papers, facts can be easily remembered in an interactive, fascinating, and sometimes even joyful way.

MemoryOS is a mind palace virtual implant technology designed by a passionate team of creators to improve human memory capabilities and to solve the issue of poor memory through the immersive 3D game. Want to hack your brain, experience stress-free and effective education, and eliminate the problem of forgetfulness or inability to recall past events from your life, go and check memoryOS for obtaining spectacular brain skills.

This content is sponsored by Nazar Fedorchuk.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nazar Fedorchuk

Nazar Fedorchuk is an inventor and entrepreneur. in 2016 he founded Senstone (https://www.senstone.io/) - portable voice assistant. Nazar is an Oxford graduate and prior to starting his own business he lead the drafting government legislative group towards success of criminal procedure legislation. He received Open Society Institute scholarship in academic year 2003-04, Eagle Award and a number of US Government Awards for Superior Performance.

