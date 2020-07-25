Power Up With These Health Tips for Gamers

—

People often think that gaming and good health don’t mix. Then again, one look at Henry Cavill — who, by the way, is an avid fan of Warhammer — instantly blows this theory out of the water. That said, you can get fit even if your idea of fun on a Saturday afternoon is killing zombie Nazis.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and say that gaming does not pose a physical risk. For sure, there is always danger when you have had too much of a good thing. You just have to find ways to make the experience a healthier one for yourself. Again, gaming does not necessarily keep you from leading a healthy lifestyle; you just have to adopt the right lifestyle habits.

Here are some of the best tips you need to level up your health while you gain EXP for your dwarven bandit:

1. Take occasional breaks

This one’s a no-brainer but it’s the most critical part of every gaming session. Spending hours on end in front of the screen can actually impact the quality of your sleep. Moreover, too much screen time can also cause eye-straining and chronic pain along the spine. If you are planning to play multiple sessions, it’s best to take breaks in between.

Get off your chair and do some stretches. Also, use the 20-20-20 rule to prevent eye strain. Just look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. This should give relief to your eyes after long hours of gaming.

2. Swap your snacks

Indeed, no session of Call of Duty is complete without a can of Mountain Dew and a big bag of Doritos, which have become a mainstay in every gamer’s diet. But apart from lacking the nutrients you actually need to improve your performance, this combo only adds more sodium and sugar to your body.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Instead, opt for healthier alternatives like celery, dark chocolate, and nuts. They might not be included in every gamer’s ration pack, but these munchies are packed with the minerals and vitamins you need to dominate your enemies.

3. Look for ergonomic equipment

What makes gaming and working a white-collar job similar? They both require you to sit hours on end in front of a computer screen until your neck, shoulders, and back give up. If you are feeling discomfort from your fingers all the way to the nape of your neck and your lower back, you might want to replace most of your equipment with ergonomic pieces.

Sure enough, proper ergonomics are important for gamers as it prevents back injuries, muscle strain, and fatigue. You might want to shop for a gaming chair with comfortable armrests and adequate lumbar support. You can also pick a gaming desk that gives you easy and comfortable access to the keyboard and mouse.

It’s fun owning other players in games like PUBG and Battlefield, but without these basic health tips in mind, you might not win a lot offline.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Photo: Shutterstock