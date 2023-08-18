Redefine Fitness With Shivoham ‘Embrace a Mindful and Holistic Lifestyle’

—

Shivoham, the concept builder of mental health and fitness is all set to transform present fitness platform. Hailing from India, Shivoham not only introduced balanced fitness to the nation but has also played a pivotal role in training Bollywood celebrities. With an untiring dedication to spreading the message of holistic well-being, he is now taking this mission to the global stage. His inspiring journey explores the impact of workout on mental health, and celebrates the vision of “Fostering a Global Community.”

“Shiva” the word itself is a symbol of strength, power and wisdom. The strength to present truth, the power to stand and wisdom to conquer the world with righteous things within is the Mantra of Shiva, which is called “Shivoham”. The sense of knowing ourself, finding the life goal and taking ahead our strength to welfare of society is Shivoham. This Maha Vakya in Sanskrit declares that we are nothing but Shiva, and here to flourish the world with our abilities.

As the name denotes, Shivoham has developed a supportive global network of fitness enthusiasts who motivate and uplift each other. The method fitness plan is focused on building a supportive health network that will thrive as the chief constituent of community support in achieving mental and physical fitness goals. The belief to encourage mental health awareness and open conversations has incorporated cultural diversity and individual preferences. It has adapted fitness which is compatible with different lifestyles. The tailored workout plans suit a wide range of people and their regional physical histories.

Talking about Mind Peace at workout Shivoham said, “Our impactful understanding of body and mental health on people can change their perspective on fitness by living a more aware and holistic lifestyle. We have been evolving for two decades to perceive fitness, leading to a transformative change in people’s fitness practices. Our mission is to promote a balanced and mindful approach to wellness and upgrade the culture.” He added, “To reach and become more approachable we are also coming up with our comprehensive evaluation proposal of individuals. I will be providing personal consultation and will personally design fitness plans based on preferences and needs.”

These quick and interactive consultation sessions are designed to provide clarity and peace of mind primarily. Based on observations diet and nutrition guidelines to maximize wellness results will be shared to conquer the path to achieve Fitness Excellence, that aligns perfectly with an individual’s aspirations.

Key features of Fitness Consultation services include:

Personalized Fitness Plans: Create personalized workout and nutrition plans tailored to each individual’s goals, preferences, and fitness level

Diverse Fitness Options: From yoga and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to strength training and meditation, service offers a wide range of fitness options to cater to various interests and needs

Nutrition Guidance: Holistic approach extends to nutrition guidance, ensuring that individuals fuel their bodies for optimal results

Community Support: Virtual community provides a platform for members to connect, share experiences, and motivate each other on their fitness journeys

(Click here to book your session https://shivohamofficial.com/pages/personal-consultation-lp#book-now )

The combination of mental health and workout is indeed a powerful key to unlocking a fulfilling and balanced life. By understanding the scientific basis of this connection and incorporating exercise into our daily routines, we can take significant steps toward nurturing our mental and physical well-being. Taking care of our mental health is not just a bonus; it’s an essential part of living a happy and healthy life.

Shivoham is committed to promoting holistic wellness through personalized fitness plans, expert guidance, cutting-edge technology and focus on mental wellbeing. By leveraging its experience, Shivoham has set to knock on global stage to bring the excellence in fitness landscape.

A Thought “Belief on Mind- Body Balance”

Shivoham initiates the thought of mental peace through fitness concept that emphasizes the positive impact of physical exercise on mental well-being. Engaging in regular physical activity has been shown to have numerous benefits for mental health, including reducing stress, anxiety, and depression, and promoting overall psychological well-being.

“Mental health is influenced by a combination of factors, including genetics, environment, social support, and professional guidance. Our style of fitness is more than just a gym; it’s a community where individuals of all fitness levels and backgrounds can come together to achieve their goals, foster a sense of belonging, and board on a journey to a healthier lifestyle,” says Shivoham.

About Shivoham

He began his journey as the owner and founder of India’s first CrossFit box in 2009. He has trained some of India’s biggest celebrities, coaches, athletes and thousands of fitness enthusiasts! His urges to spread awareness and importance of fitness and wellbeing around the world. His goal is to train and educate many more professionals and fitness enthusiasts persistently. To know more about Shivoham, his fitness strategies and ideologies visit his Instagram page @ https://www.instagram.com/shivohamofficial/ and his official webpage @ https://shivohamofficial.com/

This content is brought to you by Meghna Deshraj

Photos provided by the author.