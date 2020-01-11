Stopping the Pain: Teenage Self-Injury

—
The number of adolescents who participate in acts of self-injury is growing exponentially. The forms and severity of self-injury can vary, although the most commonly-seen behaviors are cutting, burning, and head-banging.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
I felt a lot of emotional pain that was
self-injury
I was angry that my family was falling
apart I was stressed out with school I
was also very sad because I wasn’t sure
where my life was going I definitely
believe that self-injury is something
you do it’s not who you are I felt like
I couldn’t control myself in a lot of
ways I couldn’t control my emotions and
this was my way of controlling myself I
felt the need to be perfect and
everything I did and when I wasn’t I
felt the need to punish myself I never
felt like I had a choice until I
realized that there were other
alternatives and that’s all life is it’s
full of choices to make I believe for
self injures the choice to injure or not
injure is always there now that’s not to
say that without the correct help that
people know how to make that choice
self-injury is not the problem it’s the
symptom there’s something else going on
we don’t actually treat self-injury we
treat everything else that’s underlying
the self-injury the depression the poor
self-esteem the anxiety
