Stopping the Pain: Teenage Self-Injury

by Leave a Comment


The number of adolescents who participate in acts of self-injury is growing exponentially. The forms and severity of self-injury can vary, although the most commonly-seen behaviors are cutting, burning, and head-banging.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
I felt a lot of emotional pain that was
00:06
self-injury
00:07
I was angry that my family was falling
00:10
apart I was stressed out with school I
00:13
was also very sad because I wasn’t sure
00:16
where my life was going I definitely
00:21
believe that self-injury is something
00:22
you do it’s not who you are I felt like
00:25
I couldn’t control myself in a lot of
00:27
ways I couldn’t control my emotions and
00:29
this was my way of controlling myself I
00:33
felt the need to be perfect and
00:36
everything I did and when I wasn’t I
00:40
felt the need to punish myself I never
00:43
felt like I had a choice until I
00:45
realized that there were other
00:47
alternatives and that’s all life is it’s
00:51
full of choices to make I believe for
00:53
self injures the choice to injure or not
00:56
injure is always there now that’s not to
00:59
say that without the correct help that
01:02
people know how to make that choice
01:04
self-injury is not the problem it’s the
01:07
symptom there’s something else going on
01:09
we don’t actually treat self-injury we
01:13
treat everything else that’s underlying
01:14
the self-injury the depression the poor
01:17
self-esteem the anxiety

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

