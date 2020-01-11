Stopping the Pain: Teenage Self-Injury

—

The number of adolescents who participate in acts of self-injury is growing exponentially. The forms and severity of self-injury can vary, although the most commonly-seen behaviors are cutting, burning, and head-banging.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

I felt a lot of emotional pain that was

00:06

self-injury

00:07

I was angry that my family was falling

00:10

apart I was stressed out with school I

00:13

was also very sad because I wasn’t sure

00:16

where my life was going I definitely

00:21

believe that self-injury is something

00:22

you do it’s not who you are I felt like

00:25

I couldn’t control myself in a lot of

00:27

ways I couldn’t control my emotions and

00:29

this was my way of controlling myself I

00:33

felt the need to be perfect and

00:36

everything I did and when I wasn’t I

00:40

felt the need to punish myself I never

00:43

felt like I had a choice until I

00:45

realized that there were other

00:47

alternatives and that’s all life is it’s

00:51

full of choices to make I believe for

00:53

self injures the choice to injure or not

00:56

injure is always there now that’s not to

00:59

say that without the correct help that

01:02

people know how to make that choice

01:04

self-injury is not the problem it’s the

01:07

symptom there’s something else going on

01:09

we don’t actually treat self-injury we

01:13

treat everything else that’s underlying

01:14

the self-injury the depression the poor

01:17

self-esteem the anxiety

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video