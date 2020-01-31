Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

British Library Jewelry Designer in Residence Competition

British Library Jewelry Designer in Residence Competition

If you are a designer or maker, we can help you from inspiration to successfully commercialising and protecting your ideas. To help tell this story, we are partnering with Artquest to launch the Library’s first ever jewellery designer in residence programme.

We are looking for an experienced jeweller to spend six months at the Library. You will have the chance to come up with a new piece of work inspired by our collections, following which, we will help you to commercialise it through our Business & IP Centre.

You could be inspired by any area of the collections, from sound recordings to comics and maps. In the Centre you can learn about intellectual property to understand how to protect your work, and also put you in touch with partners who can help with marketing, sales, manufacturing and distribution.

The successful applicant will also receive a bursary of £3,000.

Previously published on blogs.bl.uk and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Inspired by

Showcasing the collections you wouldn’t expect to find in the British Library and the creative people who use them.

