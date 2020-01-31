British Library Jewelry Designer in Residence Competition

—

If you are a designer or maker, we can help you from inspiration to successfully commercialising and protecting your ideas. To help tell this story, we are partnering with Artquest to launch the Library’s first ever jewellery designer in residence programme.

We are looking for an experienced jeweller to spend six months at the Library. You will have the chance to come up with a new piece of work inspired by our collections, following which, we will help you to commercialise it through our Business & IP Centre.

You could be inspired by any area of the collections, from sound recordings to comics and maps. In the Centre you can learn about intellectual property to understand how to protect your work, and also put you in touch with partners who can help with marketing, sales, manufacturing and distribution.

The successful applicant will also receive a bursary of £3,000.

—

Previously published on blogs.bl.uk and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com