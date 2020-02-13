Get Daily Email
Home / Learning / Coaching Performance: What Not to Do

Coaching Performance: What Not to Do

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:01
what coaching isn’t just as coaching as
00:04
many things it’s also not a lot of
00:07
things you might be surprised to find
00:10
out that coaching isn’t where you
00:12
reprimand your employees this is not
00:14
where you say to them now Bob you
00:17
shouldn’t have done that this is not
00:19
about that that’s not what coaching is
00:21
coaching is also not where you get to
00:23
talk down to your employees if you
00:26
remember in the last chapter we talked
00:27
about you being a proactive manager you
00:30
being a proactive leader and not
00:32
repeating behavior that was acted out
00:34
towards you that you didn’t like this is
00:36
not where you patronize people this is
00:39
not where you talk down to them and make
00:40
someone feel small or attempt to make
00:43
them feel small this isn’t that you’re
00:45
coaching people to motivate them to
00:47
change their behavior this is also not
00:49
the place where you get to browbeat your
00:51
employee and what am i mean by that is
00:53
bring up everything they’ve ever done
00:56
incorrectly even if you’ve already
00:58
talked to them about that in
00:59
communication circles that’s called
01:01
garbage dumping meaning you’ve already
01:03
talked about it you’ve taken it out to
01:05
the trash you’ve put it away it’s been
01:07
picked up but instead when you garbage
01:10
dump you go back out to the trash you
01:12
get something that’s already been
01:13
resolved and you throw it back down in
01:15
front of that person that is not
01:17
coaching that is not productive positive
01:20
communication behavior so coaching is
01:23
not about browbeating coaching is not
01:25
the time you fire an employee now there
01:28
are going to be different laws and
01:29
different rules that vary from state to
01:31
state country to country area to area
01:33
region to region I encourage you I do
01:36
more than encourage you I implore you to
01:39
find out what the process is in your
01:43
company in terms of firing an employee
01:45
because it’s different everywhere but
01:48
coaching isn’t the time when you do that
01:50
this is what you do long before that
01:53
long before that this is where you’re
01:55
hoping that whatever your coaching your
01:57
employee about doesn’t happen again
01:59
which means this is not the time you
02:01
fire somebody coaching is also as I said
02:04
not done in a vacuum you don’t do it
02:06
alone everybody has cohorts that they
02:09
work with they have employees that they
02:11
work with you work for a leader yourself
02:13
so
02:14
you need to make sure that your leader
02:16
is well brought into the loop when you
02:19
coach people just so they have an idea
02:21
of what’s going on because if you’ve
02:23
never shared with your leader what’s
02:25
going on in your team and the coaching
02:27
you’ve had to do then when you go to
02:28
write somebody up or you go to fire them
02:30
it’s going to be a surprise to your
02:32
leader and as much as you don’t like
02:34
surprises from your team your leader
02:36
probably likes them less so keep in mind
02:38
keep your boss in the loop and it will
02:40
be much more productive for everybody
02:42
now let’s talk about the benefits of
02:44
coaching


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

