Coaching Performance: What Not to Do

00:01
what coaching isn’t just as coaching as
00:04
many things it’s also not a lot of
00:07
things you might be surprised to find
00:10
out that coaching isn’t where you
00:12
reprimand your employees this is not
00:14
where you say to them now Bob you
00:17
shouldn’t have done that this is not
00:19
about that that’s not what coaching is
00:21
coaching is also not where you get to
00:23
talk down to your employees if you
00:26
remember in the last chapter we talked
00:27
about you being a proactive manager you
00:30
being a proactive leader and not
00:32
repeating behavior that was acted out
00:34
towards you that you didn’t like this is
00:36
not where you patronize people this is
00:39
not where you talk down to them and make
00:40
someone feel small or attempt to make
00:43
them feel small this isn’t that you’re
00:45
coaching people to motivate them to
00:47
change their behavior this is also not
00:49
the place where you get to browbeat your
00:51
employee and what am i mean by that is
00:53
bring up everything they’ve ever done
00:56
incorrectly even if you’ve already
00:58
talked to them about that in
00:59
communication circles that’s called
01:01
garbage dumping meaning you’ve already
01:03
talked about it you’ve taken it out to
01:05
the trash you’ve put it away it’s been
01:07
picked up but instead when you garbage
01:10
dump you go back out to the trash you
01:12
get something that’s already been
01:13
resolved and you throw it back down in
01:15
front of that person that is not
01:17
coaching that is not productive positive
01:20
communication behavior so coaching is
01:23
not about browbeating coaching is not
01:25
the time you fire an employee now there
01:28
are going to be different laws and
01:29
different rules that vary from state to
01:31
state country to country area to area
01:33
region to region I encourage you I do
01:36
more than encourage you I implore you to
01:39
find out what the process is in your
01:43
company in terms of firing an employee
01:45
because it’s different everywhere but
01:48
coaching isn’t the time when you do that
01:50
this is what you do long before that
01:53
long before that this is where you’re
01:55
hoping that whatever your coaching your
01:57
employee about doesn’t happen again
01:59
which means this is not the time you
02:01
fire somebody coaching is also as I said
02:04
not done in a vacuum you don’t do it
02:06
alone everybody has cohorts that they
02:09
work with they have employees that they
02:11
work with you work for a leader yourself
02:13
so
02:14
you need to make sure that your leader
02:16
is well brought into the loop when you
02:19
coach people just so they have an idea
02:21
of what’s going on because if you’ve
02:23
never shared with your leader what’s
02:25
going on in your team and the coaching
02:27
you’ve had to do then when you go to
02:28
write somebody up or you go to fire them
02:30
it’s going to be a surprise to your
02:32
leader and as much as you don’t like
02:34
surprises from your team your leader
02:36
probably likes them less so keep in mind
02:38
keep your boss in the loop and it will
02:40
be much more productive for everybody
02:42
now let’s talk about the benefits of
02:44
coaching
