Coaching Performance: What Not to Do

what coaching isn’t just as coaching as

many things it’s also not a lot of

things you might be surprised to find

out that coaching isn’t where you

reprimand your employees this is not

where you say to them now Bob you

shouldn’t have done that this is not

about that that’s not what coaching is

coaching is also not where you get to

talk down to your employees if you

remember in the last chapter we talked

about you being a proactive manager you

being a proactive leader and not

repeating behavior that was acted out

towards you that you didn’t like this is

not where you patronize people this is

not where you talk down to them and make

someone feel small or attempt to make

them feel small this isn’t that you’re

coaching people to motivate them to

change their behavior this is also not

the place where you get to browbeat your

employee and what am i mean by that is

bring up everything they’ve ever done

incorrectly even if you’ve already

talked to them about that in

communication circles that’s called

garbage dumping meaning you’ve already

talked about it you’ve taken it out to

the trash you’ve put it away it’s been

picked up but instead when you garbage

dump you go back out to the trash you

get something that’s already been

resolved and you throw it back down in

front of that person that is not

coaching that is not productive positive

communication behavior so coaching is

not about browbeating coaching is not

the time you fire an employee now there

are going to be different laws and

different rules that vary from state to

state country to country area to area

region to region I encourage you I do

more than encourage you I implore you to

find out what the process is in your

company in terms of firing an employee

because it’s different everywhere but

coaching isn’t the time when you do that

this is what you do long before that

long before that this is where you’re

hoping that whatever your coaching your

employee about doesn’t happen again

which means this is not the time you

fire somebody coaching is also as I said

not done in a vacuum you don’t do it

alone everybody has cohorts that they

work with they have employees that they

work with you work for a leader yourself

so

you need to make sure that your leader

is well brought into the loop when you

coach people just so they have an idea

of what’s going on because if you’ve

never shared with your leader what’s

going on in your team and the coaching

you’ve had to do then when you go to

write somebody up or you go to fire them

it’s going to be a surprise to your

leader and as much as you don’t like

surprises from your team your leader

probably likes them less so keep in mind

keep your boss in the loop and it will

be much more productive for everybody

now let’s talk about the benefits of

coaching

