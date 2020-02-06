Get Daily Email
Coaching Performance

The leader must possess the ability to analyze individual team members in order to effectively guide them towards success. This course on team training solutions focuses on the specific tools required of the team leader to ensure this level of continued improvement.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
coaching performance how can you
00:02
maximize the effectiveness of your team
00:04
evaluate performance and bring out the
00:07
best in your employees our coaching
00:09
performance course empowers you with the
00:11
skills needed to provide valuable
00:12
guidance for your team to help them
00:14
reach their highest level of performance
00:16
you will learn what is coaching the
00:19
benefits of coaching the process and
00:21
steps in coaching recognizability or
00:24
motivation issues how to overcome
00:26
challenges to coaching and how to get
00:29
employees involved in their coaching
00:31
achieve improved performance and
00:33
productivity with coaching performance


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

