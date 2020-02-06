—

The leader must possess the ability to analyze individual team members in order to effectively guide them towards success. This course on team training solutions focuses on the specific tools required of the team leader to ensure this level of continued improvement.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

coaching performance how can you

maximize the effectiveness of your team

evaluate performance and bring out the

best in your employees our coaching

performance course empowers you with the

skills needed to provide valuable

guidance for your team to help them

reach their highest level of performance

you will learn what is coaching the

benefits of coaching the process and

steps in coaching recognizability or

motivation issues how to overcome

challenges to coaching and how to get

employees involved in their coaching

achieve improved performance and

00:33

productivity with coaching performance

