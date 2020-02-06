—
The leader must possess the ability to analyze individual team members in order to effectively guide them towards success. This course on team training solutions focuses on the specific tools required of the team leader to ensure this level of continued improvement.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
coaching performance how can you
00:02
maximize the effectiveness of your team
00:04
evaluate performance and bring out the
00:07
best in your employees our coaching
00:09
performance course empowers you with the
00:11
skills needed to provide valuable
00:12
guidance for your team to help them
00:14
reach their highest level of performance
00:16
you will learn what is coaching the
00:19
benefits of coaching the process and
00:21
steps in coaching recognizability or
00:24
motivation issues how to overcome
00:26
challenges to coaching and how to get
00:29
employees involved in their coaching
00:31
achieve improved performance and
00:33
productivity with coaching performance
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.