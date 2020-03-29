Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / College Campus Talks SoulPancake Book

College Campus Talks SoulPancake Book

by Leave a Comment


We got a college campus to tell us what their favorite page of the SoulPancake book is!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:09
I molesta my pages are 62 threw 63
00:16
because they made me think and open my
00:19
eyes and they changed some aspects of my
00:21
life hey I’m Stacy and our family really
00:24
huge for the seven how do you keep
00:25
yourself in check we like this because
00:27
we’re good friends and you need good
00:28
friends to keep yourself down hi I’m
00:30
Kelsey and my page is 62 61 beauty in
00:34
the bland and it makes me think about
00:36
those things like that often I’m Hailey
00:38
and I like page 10 because I think it’s
00:42
really awesome and it reminded me of the
00:44
military and a Saturday which I put
00:47
together to form a poem my name is
00:49
Darren I like page 129 because inspire
00:52
me dry story about a person who is
00:54
afraid to disengage yeah Molly and I
00:58
chose page 6 because it brings out my
01:00
inner inspiration and creativity while
01:02
I’m writing hi I’m
01:05
which was the question what would you
01:07
say if you have 50 decades to talk to
01:08
stranger as taking kids ever life visit
01:11
a minister hi my name is Carly and one
01:15
58 and I like it because I when I look
01:18
for the book this is the first thing
01:19
that like catches my eye and I love
01:22
reading this page because everyone hi
01:25
I’m Sam I chose this picture because I
01:28
never thought I would see an American
01:29
girl holding the kitchen knife hey i’m
01:32
jordan and i chose the inside cover
01:34
birds of jet packs what else is there to
01:37
say my name is Justin page 108 my page
01:40
because each of the quotes caught my
01:41
attention and they’re usually the way
01:43
votes of the world my name is Paige and
01:47
the picture
02:02
camera &
02:04
hey what’s your gaze I am sick
02:09
spirituality being airy-fairy hippie
02:12
dippie and precious I want to have a
02:15
debate about life’s big questions I want
02:19
to deal a mifi talking about God and
02:21
religion soul pancake is where
02:24
spirituality and creativity meet want to
02:27
join


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Soul Pancake

We love to connect with YOU, no matter what language you speak. Help SoulPancake create captions in your language by clicking here:
http://bit.ly/27FqhGH

▃ ▅ ▆ SUBSCRIBE to SoulPancake ▆ ▅ ▃
http://bitly.com/SoulPancakeSubscribe

THE SPOONFUL, our weekly dose of good stuff from across the web: http://ow.ly/t7K7p

MERCH STORE: http://bit.ly/soulpancakeshop
Buy our BOOK: http://book.soulpancake.com

Follow us on FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/soulpancake
TWEET us at: http://twitter.com/soulpancake
Visit our WEBSITE: http://soulpancake.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.