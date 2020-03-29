College Campus Talks SoulPancake Book

—

We got a college campus to tell us what their favorite page of the SoulPancake book is!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

I molesta my pages are 62 threw 63

because they made me think and open my

eyes and they changed some aspects of my

life hey I’m Stacy and our family really

huge for the seven how do you keep

yourself in check we like this because

we’re good friends and you need good

friends to keep yourself down hi I’m

Kelsey and my page is 62 61 beauty in

the bland and it makes me think about

those things like that often I’m Hailey

and I like page 10 because I think it’s

really awesome and it reminded me of the

military and a Saturday which I put

together to form a poem my name is

Darren I like page 129 because inspire

me dry story about a person who is

afraid to disengage yeah Molly and I

chose page 6 because it brings out my

inner inspiration and creativity while

I’m writing hi I’m

which was the question what would you

say if you have 50 decades to talk to

stranger as taking kids ever life visit

a minister hi my name is Carly and one

58 and I like it because I when I look

for the book this is the first thing

that like catches my eye and I love

reading this page because everyone hi

I’m Sam I chose this picture because I

never thought I would see an American

girl holding the kitchen knife hey i’m

jordan and i chose the inside cover

birds of jet packs what else is there to

say my name is Justin page 108 my page

because each of the quotes caught my

attention and they’re usually the way

votes of the world my name is Paige and

the picture

camera &

hey what’s your gaze I am sick

spirituality being airy-fairy hippie

dippie and precious I want to have a

debate about life’s big questions I want

to deal a mifi talking about God and

religion soul pancake is where

spirituality and creativity meet want to

join

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.