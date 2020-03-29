Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Congressional Committees: Crash Course Government and Politics #7

Congressional Committees: Crash Course Government and Politics #7

by Leave a Comment


This week Craig Benzine clears up the role of committees in Congress. We’ll talk about standing committees, joint committees, conference committees, and caucuses (and not the candidate-choosing kinds) as well as the staff agencies that help advise these committees and congresspeople. As most bills never even make it to the house and senate floors for a vote, the role of committees, and their respective chairpersons as gatekeeper is pretty important.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:02
Hi, I’m Craig and this is Crash Course Government and Politics and today we’re going to get
00:07
down and dirty wallowing in the mud that is Congress. Okay, maybe that’s a little unfair,
00:12
but the workings of Congress are kind of arcane or byzantine or maybe let’s just say extremely
00:16
complex and confusing, like me, or Game of Thrones without the nudity. Some of the nudity, maybe.
00:23
However, Congress is the most important branch, so it would probably behoove most Americans
00:27
to know how it works. I’m going to try to explain. Be prepared to be behooved.
00:31
[Theme Music]
00:40
Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are divided up into committees in order
00:44
to make them more efficient. The committees you hear about most are the standing committees,
00:47
which are relatively permanent and handle the day-to-day business of Congress. The House has 19
00:51
standing committees and the Senate 16. Congressmen and Senators serve on multiple committees.
00:56
Each committee has a chairperson, or chair, who is the one who usually gets mentioned
00:59
in the press, which is why you would know the name of the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.
01:03
Tell us in the comments if you do know, or tell us if you are on the committee, or just say hi.
01:08
Congress creates special or select committees to deal with particular issues that are beyond
01:12
the jurisdiction of standing committees. Some of them are temporary and some, like the Senate
01:16
Select Committee on Intelligence, are permanent. Some of them have only an advisory function
01:20
which means they can’t write laws. The Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global
01:23
Warming has only advisory authority which tells you pretty much all you need to know
01:27
about Congress and climate change.
01:28
There are joint committees made up of members of both houses. Most of them are standing
01:32
committees and they don’t do a lot although the joint Committee on the Library oversees
01:35
the Library of Congress, without which we would not be able to use a lot of these pictures.
01:40
Like that one, and that one, and ooh that one’s my favorite.
01:43
Other committees are conference committees, which are created to reconcile a bill when
01:46
the House and Senate write different versions of it, but I’ll talk about those later when
01:50
we try to figure out how a bill becomes a law.
01:52
So why does Congress have so many committees? The main reason is that it’s more efficient
01:55
to write legislation in a smaller group rather than a larger one. Congressional committees
01:58
also allow Congressmen to develop expertise on certain topics. So a Congressperson from
02:02
Iowa can get on an agriculture committee because that is an issue he presumably knows something
02:06
about if he pays attention to his constituents. Or a Congressperson from Oklahoma could be
02:10
on the Regulation of Wind Rolling Down the Plain Committee.
02:14
Committees allow members of Congress to follows their own interests, so someone passionate
02:17
about national defense can try to get on the armed services committee. Probably more important,
02:22
serving on a committee is something that a Congressperson can claim credit for and use
02:25
to build up his or her brand when it comes time for reelection.
02:28
Congress also has committees for historical reasons. Congress is pretty tradish, which
02:31
is what you say when you don’t have time to say traditional. Anyway, it doesn’t see much
02:35
need to change a system that has worked, for the most part, since 1825.
02:38
That doesn’t mean that Congress hasn’t tried to tweak the system. Let’s talk about how
02:42
committees actually work in the Thought Bubble.
02:44
Any member of Congress can propose a bill, this is called proposal power, but it has
02:48
to go to a committee first. Then to get to the rest of the House or Senate it has to be reported out of committee.
02:53
The chair determines the agenda by choosing which issues get considered. In the House
02:56
the Speaker refers bills to particular committees, but the committee chair has some discretion
03:00
over whether or not to act on the bills. This power to control what ideas do or do not become
03:04
bills is what political scientists call “Gatekeeping Authority”, and it’s a remarkably important
03:08
power that we rarely ever think about, largely because when a bill doesn’t make it on to
03:12
the agenda, there’s not much to write or talk about.
03:14
The committee chairs also manage the actual process of writing a bill, which is called
03:17
mark-up, and the vote on the bill in the committee itself. If a bill doesn’t receive a majority
03:21
of votes in the committee, it won’t be reported out to the full House or Senate. In this case
03:25
we say the bill “died in committee” and we have a small funeral on the National Mall.
03:28
Nah we just put it in the shredder.
03:30
Anyway, committee voting is kind of an efficient practice. If a bill can’t command a majority
03:33
in a small committee it doesn’t have much chance in the floor of either house. Committees
03:36
can kill bills by just not voting on them, but it is possible in the House to force them
03:40
to vote by filing a discharge petition – this almost never happens.
03:44
Gatekeeping Authority is Congress’s most important power, but it also has oversight power, which
03:48
is an after-the-fact authority to check up on how law is being implemented.
03:51
Committees exercise oversight by assigning staff to scrutinize a particular law or policy
03:55
and by holding hearings. Holding hearings is an excellent way to take a position on a particular issue.
04:00
Thanks Thought Bubble. So those are the basics of how committees work, but I promised you
04:03
we’d go beyond the basics, so here we go into the Realm of Congressional History.
04:09
Since Congress started using committees they have made a number of changes, but the ones that have
04:12
bent the Congress into its current shape occurred under the speakership of Newt Gingrich in 1994.
04:17
Overall Gingrich increased the power of the Speaker, who was already pretty powerful.
04:21
The number of subcommittees was reduced, and seniority rules in appointing chairs were changed.
04:25
Before Gingrich or “BG” the chair of a committee was usually the longest serving member of
04:29
the majority party, which for most of the 20th century was the Democrats. AG Congress,
04:33
or Anno Gingrichy Congress, holds votes to choose the chairs. The Speaker has a lot of
04:37
influence over who gets chosen on these votes, which happen more regularly because the Republicans
04:41
also impose term limits on the committee chairs.
04:44
Being able to offer chairmanships to loyal party members gives the Speaker a lot more
04:47
influence over the committees themselves.
04:49
The Speaker also increased his, or her — this is the first time we can say that, thanks
04:53
Nancy Pelosi — power to refer bills to committee and act as gatekeeper.
04:57
Gingrich also made changes to congressional staffing. But before we discuss the changes,
05:01
let’s spend a minute or two looking at Congressional staff in general.
05:03
There are two types of congressional staff, the Staff Assistants that each Congressperson
05:07
or Senator has to help her or him with the actual job of being a legislator, and the
05:11
Staff Agencies that work for Congress as a whole.
05:13
The staff of a Congressperson is incredibly important. Some staffers’ job is to research
05:17
and write legislation while others do case work, like responding to constituents’ requests.
05:22
Some staffers perform personal functions, like keeping track of a Congressperson’s calendar,
05:25
or most importantly making coffee – can we get a staffer in here?
05:30
As Congresspeople spend more and more time raising money, more and more of the actual
05:33
legislative work is done by staff. In addition to the individual staffers, Congress as a
05:37
whole has specialized staff agencies that are supposed to be more independent. You may
05:41
have heard of these agencies, or at least some of them.
05:43
The Congressional Research Service is supposed to perform unbiased factual research for Congresspeople
05:47
and their staff to help them in the process of writing the actual bills. The Government
05:50
Accountability Office is a branch of Congress that can investigate the finances and administration
05:55
of any government administrative office. The Congressional Budget Office assesses the likely
05:58
costs and impact of legislation. When the CBO looks at the cost of a particular bill it’s called “scoring the bill.”
06:04
The Congressional reforms after 1994 generally increased the number of individual staff and
06:08
reduced the staff of the staff agencies. This means that more legislation comes out of the
06:13
offices of individual Congresspeople.
06:14
The last feature of Congress that I’m going to mention, briefly because their actual function
06:18
and importance is nebulous, is the caucus system. These are caucuses in Congress, so don’t confuse
06:22
them with the caucuses that some states use to choose candidates for office, like the ones in Iowa.
06:27
Caucuses are semi-formal groups of Congresspeople organized around particular identities or
06:31
interests. Semi-formal in this case doesn’t mean that they wear suits and ties, it means
06:34
that they don’t have official function in the legislative process.
06:37
But you know what? Class it up a little – just try to look nice.
06:40
The Congressional Black Caucus is made up of the African American members of the legislature.
06:44
The Republican Study Group is the conservative caucus that meets to discuss conservative
06:48
issues and develop legislative strategies.
06:50
Since 2010 there is also a Tea Party caucus in Congress. There are also caucuses for very
06:54
specific interests like the Bike Caucus that focuses on cycling.
06:57
There should also be a Beard Caucus, shouldn’t there? Is there a Beard Caucus Stan? No? What
07:02
about an eagle punching caucus?
07:05
The purpose of these caucuses is for like minded people to gather and discuss ideas.
07:08
The caucuses can help members of Congress coordinate their efforts and also provide
07:12
leadership opportunities for individual Congresspeople outside of the more formal structures of committees.
07:16
There are a lot of terms and details to remember, but here’s the big thing to take away: caucuses,
07:20
congressional staff, and especially committees, all exist to make the process of lawmaking more efficient.
07:25
In particular, committees and staff allow individual legislators to develop expertise;
07:29
this is the theory anyway. Yes it’s a theory.
07:32
Committees also serve a political function of helping Congresspeople build an identity
07:36
for voters that should help them get elected. In some ways this is just as important in
07:40
the role in the process of making actual legislation.
07:42
When Congress doesn’t pass many laws, committee membership, or better yet, being a committee
07:45
chair is one of the only ways that a Congressperson can distinguish him or herself. At least it
07:49
gives you something more to learn about incumbents when you’re making your voting choices.
07:53
Thanks for watching. I’ll see you next week.
07:55
Crash Course is produced in association with PBS Digital Studios. Support for Crash Course
07:59
US Government comes from Voqal. Voqal supports nonprofits that use technology and media to
08:03
advance social equity. Learn more about their mission and initiatives at voqal.org
08:08
Crash Course is made with all of these lovely people. Thanks for watching.
08:12
Staffer! Coffee! Please. Thank you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.