Crash Course US History Outtakes #5

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

3…

00:01

2…

00:02

1…

00:03

Oh, hold on I gotta sneeze.

00:05

Hi, I’m John Green, this is Crash Course—- augh, Meredith!

00:09

Lack of confidence.

00:10

Meredith, you feeling confident?

00:11

Meredith, you gotta believe in yourself.

00:12

This is Crash Course US Hissory and we’ve augh hissory?

00:16

Hissory?

00:17

Hi, I’m John Green, this is Crash Co–[laugsh]It’s still late you gotta be early.

00:22

No?

00:23

Oh, it never got in.

00:24

Meredith, more aggressive.

00:26

I guess, yeah.

00:30

Like certain Crash Coasts— ahh, Crash Coasts.

00:33

Now that’s a big– Now that’s a– aow, sorry, sorry globe.

00:36

Tilted towards short tormed economic— short tormed?

00:39

Strands of conservatism– conservatism.

00:42

Let’s go to the Thought Bubble.

00:44

Let’s go to the Thought Bubble.

00:45

Nope.

00:46

Make me do it again.

00:48

Alright.

00:49

Let’s go to the th–Let’s go to the Thought Bubble [laughs] F***.

00:50

The president also authorized the National Sec– What is the NSA?

00:53

Is my diet Dr. Pepper in the shot?

00:55

I have no nuance, I’m not Shailene Woodley.

00:57

Read my l- [sighs] I had to burp.

01:00

Was a certain Crash Course US History host.

01:03

I ran out of air.

01:04

Whereas if you’re American arguably the most important thing this guy ever did was give

01:09

– inseminate his wife?

01:12

Oh, It’s time for the open letter?

01:13

No wait!

01:14

That- that– we don’t do that anymore.

01:18

Ughdkshfow not my best work.

01:21

The rules here are simple.

01:26

The rules here are simple.

01:28

That was pretty great.

01:30

No, it was great on every level.

01:31

That was fantastic!

01:32

So as far as I’m concerned I don’t know what you guys are whining about.

01:35

No, I can’t say that, you’re right.

01:36

It’s terrible, it’s pretty brutal.

01:37

Is that funny?

01:39

And John “It’s Pronounced Beynor” became the speaker of the house.

01:42

Is that funny?

01:43

Is that funny?

01:44

Uhm, I don’t really have a joke there.

01:47

So it was that millions of children were exposed to a fascinating and– I don’t know, what’s

01:52

the joke here?

01:53

Now these days of course Dan Quayle is best known for getting in an argument with fictional

01:56

television character named Dan Brown– Dan Brown.

01:58

Reagan fired them.

02:00

All of them.

02:01

Nope, he didn’t.

02:03

So what caused the financial fart-storm that began in 2008?

02:06

Well it was a complicated– I don’t have my teleprompter so I have no idea.

02:10

Come on baby, there we go.

02:13

Stan!

02:14

Let me grab the piece of paper.

02:16

Meredith!

02:17

Does he have a Wikipedia article?

02:21

Does he?

02:22

Stinky financial farticles [laughs] I don’t think- I’m worried that they like won’t be

02:29

able to show it in middle schools because we are being such children about this.

02:35

Alright.

02:36

Can I say that?

02:37

Generally kind of a national embarrassment.

02:38

Can I say that?

02:40

The so called wireless– I think it’s warrantless wiretapping, not wireless wiretapping.

02:45

He easily defeated John McCain, who, you know, is not a young man.

02:52

Can I say that?

02:53

He turned- turned?

02:54

Why do I keep saying turned?

02:55

What did I say?

02:57

What’s my line?

02:58

What was the line?

02:59

I’ll do it again.

03:00

Actually, I don’t know the line.

03:01

So this episode has a lot of downers.

03:02

Uh, I wanna make a joke about how like we caused the great recession in the whole world.

03:06

Meredith doesn’t know who that is.

03:07

[Stan says “Come on.”]

03:08

She doesn’t.

03:09

I’ll bet you 1000 dollars.

03:10

Which made it easier for wemen.

03:11

Wemen, Why do I always say wemen?

03:13

I was fully 23 years old when I realized that euthanasia did not mean youth in Asia.

03:20

Significant piece of social legislation.

03:23

Legislation is a very hard word for me to say.

03:25

No rational thinking person would ever think like “This is gonna end in sex!”

03:29

Which basically was a 700 dollar billion.

03:32

7000 alululullllrrrrrruuuuupabababa.

03:34

That’s true, that’s future Stan’s problem.

03:38

Crash Course is produced and directed – oh.

03:40

Thank’s for watching Crash Course and as we say in my hometown; “It’s morning in America.”

03:45

What should I say?

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.