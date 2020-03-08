Get Daily Email
Home / Learning / Cycles in the Sky: Crash Course Astronomy #3

Cycles in the Sky: Crash Course Astronomy #3

by Leave a Comment


This week we build on our naked eye observations from last week and take a look at the cyclical phenomena that we can see at work in the universe.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:03
Under a dark sky, you can see thousands of stars. If you watch for a few hours, you can
00:08
see them rise and set as the Earth rotates once a day.
00:11
And if you go outside the next night at the same time, you’ll see that things’ll look
00:15
pretty much the same as they did the night before. The stars rise and set, Polaris hangs
00:19
to the north, and so on.
00:21
One day hardly makes any difference to the sky’s appearance.
00:24
But what if you wait for another night? Or a week? If you’re that patient, and observant,
00:30
you can spot subtle changes in the sky.
00:42
Let’s say a couple of weeks have passed. Remember that star that was just over a tree
00:46
in the east when the Sun set — the one that made you first notice the stars are rising
00:50
and setting? Go look at it again.
00:52
If you happen to be out at the same time, you’d expect that star to be in the same
00:56
place. But it’s not. It’s actually a bit higher above the tree. And if you look west,
01:02
stars that were well off the horizon just after sunset last week are now lower.
01:07
If you wait a month, this effect is even more pronounced; all new constellations will be
01:11
visible in the sky after sunset. This is because the Earth is going around the Sun, literally
01:17
changing our viewpoint on the sky.
01:19
The Earth takes a year to orbit the Sun once. Every day, it moves a little bit along its
01:24
orbit. And as it does, from Earth’s perspective, distant stars appear to move their positions
01:29
relative to the sun. So, one day we might see a star very near the Sun, but the next
01:34
day the angle is a bit bigger.
01:36
At some point, about six months after we first saw it, the star is directly opposite the
01:41
Sun in the sky. Then the angle starts to shrink again as the star approaches the Sun from
01:46
the opposite side, until, after a full year, the cycle repeats.
01:50
What this means to you, the naked eye observer, is that the stars appear to rise and set at
01:55
different times over the course of the year. Stars in the east rise about four minutes
01:59
earlier every night, and stars in the west set four minutes earlier. A constellation
02:03
that was entirely below the eastern horizon at sunset one month might be completely visible
02:08
after sunset the next month.
02:10
Another way to think about it is that the stars appear to be fixed, and as the Earth
02:14
circles the Sun, the Sun moves through the stars over the course of the year, making
02:18
a complete circle around the sky once per year.
02:21
The path it takes is a reflection of the Earth’s path around the Sun, a line in the sky. We
02:27
call that line the ecliptic.
02:28
That means the Sun passes through the same constellations in the sky every year. We give
02:33
those constellations a special name: the zodiac. Every year, during a given month, the Sun
02:37
will appear to be in a certain zodiacal constellation, from Sagittarius through Scorpius, Libra,
02:43
Virgo, Leo, Cancer, and the rest.
02:45
Eventually, over a year, the Sun returns to Sagittarius, and the cycle starts again. But
02:51
even though we talk about this process in terms of the sun’s movement, it’s really
02:55
the path traveled by the Earth that creates this effect, as our perspective moves with it.
02:59
And of course, the planets move in the sky as well. Mercury, Venus, Mars… they orbit
03:05
the Sun, too, and they do so in approximately the same plane the Earth does. If you could
03:09
see the solar system from the side, it would look flat!
03:12
So to us, on Earth, the planets go around the sky over the course of a year, and they
03:16
also appear to change their positions relative to the Sun and the stars.
03:20
The inner planets, Mercury and Venus, move so rapidly you can see their motion after
03:25
a single night. The outer planets are more leisurely, but wait long enough and they too
03:29
will be seen to move, sliding through the constellations.
03:32
By the way, the word “planet” is Greek for “wanderer.”
03:36
There’s another aspect of all this you might notice over time.
03:38
You’ve probably seen a globe, and noticed that the axis of it is tilted; that is,
03:43
it’s not straight up-and-down, perpendicular to how it sits. That’s because a globe is
03:47
modeling the Earth and the Earth is tilted.
03:49
The Earth spins on its axis once per day, and orbits the Sun once per year. But the
03:55
Earth’s axis is tilted with respect to its orbital plane by 23.5 degrees. And this has
04:02
a profound effect on our planet.
04:03
Imagine for a moment that the Earth’s axis were exactly perpendicular to its orbit, straight
04:08
up and down. If that were the case, every day, the Sun would take the same path across
04:13
the sky. If you were on the equator the Sun would rise, go exactly overhead, and then
04:17
set. If you’re on the pole, the Sun will appear to go around the horizon every day,
04:21
neither rising nor setting — it would always be twilight.
04:23
But that’s not the case. The Earth is tilted. In the months of June and July, the Earth’s
04:29
north pole is tipped toward the Sun. Six months later it’s pointed away. This affects the
04:35
path the Sun takes across our sky.
04:37
Instead of it taking the same path every day, in the northern summer, when we’re tipped
04:41
toward the Sun, the Sun takes a higher path in the sky. Because that path is longer,
04:45
the days are longer, too.
04:47
Six months later, in December and January, the Earth’s pole is tipped away. The Sun
04:51
takes a lower path in the sky, and because the path is shorter days are shorter too.
04:56
That’s why we have seasons! When the Sun is up high in the sky it shines straight down
05:00
on the ground, heating it better, and days are longer so it has more time to heat us
05:04
up. It gets hot.
05:06
In the winter, it’s the reverse: The Sun is lower so it can’t warm us up as efficiently,
05:11
and it has less time to do so. It gets cold.
05:13
There you go: seasons. The Earth’s axis is tipped. If it weren’t, the seasons wouldn’t
05:18
occur, and the temperature of the Earth wouldn’t change month to month.
05:21
There’s a common misconception that the Earth has seasons because it orbits the Sun
05:25
on an ellipse, and so it’s closer to the Sun in summer and farther in winter. While
05:30
it’s true the orbit is elliptical, Earth is closer to the sun in January — on the
05:35
order of 5 million kilometers or so — than it is in July. It’s the angle of the sun’s
05:40
rays that makes winter cold and summer hot, not our distance from the sun.
05:44
Also, you may know that when it’s summer in the northern hemisphere, it’s winter
05:48
in the southern. When the north pole is tipped toward the Sun, the south pole is tipped away,
05:53
so northern and southern hemisphere seasons are opposite each other.
05:56
But nothing in astronomy is permanent. The north pole’s not always going to point toward
06:01
the sun in June, and Polaris is not always going to be the North Star.
06:05
That’s because our planet’s axis is actually moving.
06:09
Have you ever seen a spinning top start to wobble, its axis moving in a slow circle even
06:13
as the top itself spins? This is called precession, and the Earth does it too! Our planet spins
06:18
on its axis once per day, but the axis wobbles, making a very slow circle that takes
06:23
26,000 years to complete.
06:26
This affects a lot of what we see in the sky. For example, Polaris won’t always be the
06:30
pole star! Every year, the pole points a little farther from that star, making a big circle
06:34
47 degrees across. For ancient Egyptians, the star Thuban was the pole star, and in
06:39
about 11,000 years that position will be held by the bright star Vega.
06:43
Also, the date the Sun is in a particular zodiac constellation changes slowly due to
06:48
precession as well. When the ancients first thought up this idea, the Sun was in Aries
06:52
on March 22, the vernal equinox (what some people call the first day of spring). But
06:57
due to precession, it’s now in Pisces! That’s why your astrological sign doesn’t match
07:01
where the Sun actually is in the sky; 2000 years of precession has changed them…one
07:07
of the many reasons astrology is silly.
07:09
It’s incredible to think about: The Earth, the Sun, the stars: they allow us to tell
07:14
the time and time of year just by looking up and paying attention. This is why the stars
07:19
were so important to ancient humans. The stars were like a clock and a calendar in the sky,
07:25
long before we had invented either.
07:27
We’ve actually learned a lot about the sky just by looking at it. Of course, some of
07:30
the stuff I’ve explained we’ve learned through other means – the Earth is spinning,
07:34
stars have different intrinsic brightnesses, and so on. But all of that knowledge, and
07:37
far more, got its start by people who went outside and looked up. Later, as we applied
07:42
math and physics to what we observed we learned even more, and could then go back
07:46
and explain what we saw.
07:47
So don’t discount naked eye astronomy; it’s all we had for thousands of years.
07:51
In fact, I think we lost something when we started using clocks and calendars, and moving
07:56
to cities with bright lights that washed away the stars from the sky. Those folks long ago
08:00
were tied to the sky; they knew it like you know the streets in your neighborhood. They
08:04
could see the stars rise and set, they knew the glory of the Milky Way sprawled across
08:09
the heavens, even if they didn’t know exactly what it was.
08:12
We do know, now, with our knowledge gained over the centuries. But it comes at the cost
08:17
of losing touch with the sky, not living under it as much as we once did. I’ve spent thousands
08:22
of hours over my life at night just simply looking up, watching the stars, appreciating
08:27
the Universe as I can see it. The things I have witnessed have shaped my life, and instilled
08:31
in me a permanent and endless sense of wonder and joy.
08:35
The Universe belongs to everyone. Go outside and, if you can, soak up your share.
08:41
Today we talked about cycles: As the Earth goes around the Sun we see stars rising and
08:45
setting at different times, the Sun moves along a line in the sky called the ecliptic,
08:50
through a set of constellations called the zodiac — really a reflection of the Earth’s
08:53
motion around the Sun — that the planets move more or less along the ecliptic as well,
08:58
and that seasons are caused by the tilt of the Earth’s axis together with its annual
09:02
orbit around the Sun.
09:03
Crash Course is produced in association with PBS Digital Studios. This episode was written
09:08
by me, Phil Plait. The script was edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant is Dr.
09:12
Michelle Thaller. It was co-directed by Nicholas Jenkins and Michael Aranda,
09:16
and the graphics team is Thought Café.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

