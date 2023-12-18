How to Get Security Guard License in Texas

Introduction: The Governing Agency

In the expansive state of Texas, security guard licensing is administered and regulated by the Private Security Bureau, which operates under the purview of the Texas Department of Public Safety. This regulatory body is entrusted with the responsibility of establishing and enforcing the standards and requirements for individuals seeking a career in the private security sector. It’s crucial for aspiring security professionals to familiarize themselves with the licensing process, as well as the various types of licenses available, to make informed decisions about their career paths.

Section 1: Obtaining a Security Guard License

To embark on a fulfilling and responsible career as a security guard in Texas, individuals must navigate through a structured process of obtaining the appropriate license. This process begins with meeting several prerequisites, ensuring that only qualified individuals are entrusted with the safety and security of various establishments.

Initial Requirements:

To be eligible for a security guard license in Texas, applicants must meet the following initial criteria:

Minimum Age:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for a security guard license.

Criminal Background Check:

A clean criminal record is typically required to ensure that individuals with prior convictions that may pose a risk to the safety and security of the public are not granted licensure.

Fingerprinting:

As part of the background check process, applicants are required to undergo fingerprinting, which allows for a comprehensive assessment of their criminal history.

Types of Licenses:

Level 2 Non-Commissioned License:

This license category allows guards to work in non-commissioned positions, where they are not authorized to carry firearms. This is the most common type of license and serves as the foundation for many entry-level security positions.

Level 3 Commissioned License:

Individuals with a Level 3 license are authorized to carry firearms while on duty. This license opens up opportunities for higher-security positions, where the presence of a firearm may be necessary to ensure the safety of individuals and property.

Costs:

Application Fee:

The cost of applying for a security guard license varies depending on the type of license being pursued. For a Level 2 non-commissioned license, the application fee is approximately $35. On the other hand, for a Level 3 commissioned license, the fee is around $60.

Fingerprinting Fee:

Applicants can expect to pay an additional fee of approximately $25 for the mandatory fingerprinting process.

Education Requirements:

Initial Training:

To be eligible for a Level 2 non-commissioned license, individuals must complete a 6-hour training course. This course covers essential topics such as communication skills, legal powers and limitations, and emergency response procedures.

Continuing Education:

Security guards in Texas are required to complete 6 hours of continuing education annually to maintain their license. This ensures that guards stay up-to-date with the latest industry standards and best practices.

The training and education process ensures that licensed security guards in Texas are well-prepared to handle a wide range of situations, from routine patrols to emergency response and conflict resolution.

Section 2: Non-Commissioned Security Guards

Non-commissioned security guards play a crucial role in maintaining safety and security in various environments. These guards are not authorized to carry firearms while on duty, but their responsibilities are no less significant.

Legal Requirements:

Non-commissioned security guards are entrusted with maintaining safety and security without the use of firearms. Their role is primarily focused on prevention, observation, and communication.

Job Responsibilities:

Patrolling and Surveillance:

One of the primary responsibilities of non-commissioned security guards is to conduct regular patrols of the premises they are assigned to protect. This involves systematically moving through designated areas to deter and detect signs of intrusion or criminal activity.

Monitoring and Reporting:

Non-commissioned guards are often stationed at a central location, where they monitor surveillance systems and alarms. They are trained to recognize and respond to suspicious behavior or potential security breaches. In the event of an incident, they are responsible for promptly reporting it to the appropriate authorities.

Access Control:

Non-commissioned guards are typically the first point of contact for individuals seeking entry to a facility. They verify credentials, issue visitor badges, and ensure that only authorized personnel gain access. This role is crucial in safeguarding against unauthorized entry and maintaining the integrity of the premises.

Emergency Response:

While non-commissioned guards do not carry firearms, they are trained to respond to emergencies and incidents. This includes assisting with evacuations, providing first aid when necessary, and coordinating with emergency services.

Important to Know:

Communication Skills:

Effective verbal and written communication skills are essential for non-commissioned security guards. They must be able to communicate clearly with individuals on the premises, as well as relay information accurately in incident reports.

Conflict Resolution:

Non-commissioned guards may encounter situations where conflict arises. It’s important for them to have the skills and training to de-escalate tense situations and resolve conflicts in a professional manner.

Knowledge of Emergency Response Procedures:

Non-commissioned guards should be well-versed in emergency response protocols. This includes knowing evacuation routes, understanding first aid procedures, and being prepared to respond effectively in high-stress situations.

Section 3: Commissioned Security Guards

Commissioned security guards hold an additional level of authority, as they are authorized to carry firearms while on duty. This added responsibility requires specialized training and preparation.

Legal Requirements:

Commissioned security guards undergo extensive training in firearm use and safety. They are entrusted with the responsibility of carrying a loaded firearm while on duty, and as such, they are held to a higher standard of conduct.

Job Responsibilities:

Enhanced Security Measures:

Commissioned guards often work in environments where a higher level of security is required. This can include settings such as banks, government facilities, or high-profile events.

Firearm Handling:

One of the primary distinctions of a commissioned guard is their ability to carry and use a firearm. They must be trained to handle firearms safely, maintain proficiency in marksmanship, and understand the legal and ethical considerations of using a firearm in the line of duty.

Response to High-Risk Situations:

Commissioned guards may be tasked with responding to high-stress and high-risk situations. This can include incidents involving armed individuals, potential threats to public safety, or situations that require immediate intervention.

Important to Know:

Firearm Safety Protocols:

Commissioned guards must adhere to strict firearm safety protocols at all times. This includes proper storage, maintenance, and handling of their firearm. They must also be aware of the legal and ethical considerations surrounding the use of a firearm in the course of their duties.

Conflict Resolution and Decision-Making:

Commissioned guards may find themselves in situations that require quick thinking and decisive action. Their training prepares them to make critical decisions under pressure, prioritizing the safety of individuals and property.

Ongoing Training and Certification:

To maintain their commissioned status, guards are required to undergo regular training and certification in firearm use and safety. This ensures that they remain proficient and up-to-date with industry standards.

Section 4: Armed vs. Unarmed Security Guards

The distinction between armed and unarmed security guards lies in their authority to carry firearms while on duty. This delineation significantly impacts their approach to security and the types of environments they are deployed in.

Legal Distinctions:

Armed Guards:

Armed guards, typically commissioned, have the authority to carry firearms while on duty. This heightened level of authority enables them to provide security in high-risk environments where the presence of a firearm may be necessary.

Unarmed Guards:

Unarmed guards, usually non-commissioned, do not carry firearms. They rely on their training, observational skills, and communication abilities to maintain security.

Job Settings:

Armed Guards:

Armed guards are often deployed in environments where a higher level of security is required. This can include banks, government buildings, or events with high-profile attendees.

Unarmed Guards:

Unarmed guards are commonly found in settings such as shopping malls, office buildings, residential complexes, and other public spaces. Their presence serves as a visible deterrent and contributes to a sense of safety and well-being.

Responsibilities:

Shared Responsibilities:

Both armed and unarmed guards share core responsibilities, including surveillance, access control, and emergency response. The presence or absence of firearms, however, influences their specific approach to these tasks.

Section 5: Loss Prevention Officers

Loss prevention officers are a specialized category of security personnel tasked with safeguarding against theft and fraudulent activity. They play a critical role in retail settings, where preventing loss due to theft is a primary concern.

Legal Requirements:

Specialized Training:

Loss prevention officers receive specialized training in identifying suspicious behavior, conducting surveillance, and implementing strategies to prevent theft.

Detainment Authority:

These officers are granted the authority to detain individuals suspected of theft or fraudulent activity until law enforcement arrives.

Job Responsibilities:

Surveillance and Monitoring:

Loss prevention officers closely monitor surveillance systems to identify theft or suspicious behavior. They use both technology and observational skills to identify potential threats to the store’s inventory.

Internal Investigations:

In cases of suspected theft or fraud, loss prevention officers conduct internal investigations. This involves gathering evidence, interviewing individuals, and working closely with law enforcement when necessary.

Cooperation with Law Enforcement:

Loss prevention officers collaborate with law enforcement agencies, providing them with critical information and evidence related to theft or fraudulent activity.

Important to Know:

Observational Skills:

Loss prevention officers must have a keen eye for detail and the ability to recognize suspicious behavior. This requires a high level of attentiveness and observational acumen.

Legal Procedures:

These officers must be well-versed in legal procedures related to detainment and apprehension. This includes understanding the rights of individuals being detained and ensuring that procedures are conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Section 6: Event Security Guards

Event security guards play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of attendees at various gatherings, from concerts and sporting events to conferences and festivals.

Legal Requirements:

Varied Environments:

Event security guards may be armed or unarmed, depending on the nature of the event and the security requirements determined by the event organizers.

Crowd Management Training:

Guards working at events receive specialized training in crowd management, as well as emergency response procedures specific to large gatherings.

Job Responsibilities:

Crowd Management and Control:

One of the primary responsibilities of event security guards is to manage and control crowds. This involves ensuring orderly entry and exit, as well as responding to any disturbances or emergencies that may arise during the event.

Security Checks:

Event security guards are often responsible for conducting security checks at entrances to prevent unauthorized items from entering the venue. This may include bag checks, metal detectors, and other screening measures.

Emergency Response:

In the event of an emergency, event security guards play a crucial role in coordinating evacuations, providing first aid, and liaising with emergency services to ensure the safety of attendees.

Important to Know:

Effective Communication and Crowd Management:

Event security guards must have exceptional communication skills, as they are often responsible for relaying important information to attendees. Additionally, they must be adept at managing crowds in potentially high-stress situations.

Quick Thinking and Calm Under Pressure:

Events can be dynamic, with situations evolving rapidly. Event security guards must be able to think on their feet and remain calm under pressure to effectively respond to any incidents that may occur.

Section 7: Transportation Security Officers

Transportation security officers play a critical role in ensuring the safety and security of travelers in various settings, including airports, seaports, and public transit systems.

Legal Requirements:

Specialized Training:

Transportation security officers receive specialized training in security screening procedures, including the operation of screening equipment and protocols for identifying potential threats.

Regulatory Compliance:

These officers must adhere to strict regulatory guidelines set forth by governing agencies, such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the case of airport security.

Job Responsibilities:

Security Screenings:

One of the primary responsibilities of transportation security officers is to conduct security screenings of passengers and their luggage. This involves operating x-ray machines, metal detectors, and other screening equipment.

Threat Detection:

Officers are trained to identify potential threats or prohibited items that may pose a risk to the safety of passengers and the integrity of the transportation system.

Communication with Passengers:

Transportation security officers interact directly with passengers, providing guidance and information about the security screening process. They must do so in a professional and reassuring manner.

Important to Know:

National Security Contribution:

Transportation security officers play a vital role in national security efforts, as they are responsible for preventing potential threats from entering critical transportation infrastructure.

Knowledge of Screening Procedures:

These officers must have a deep understanding of screening procedures and the operation of screening equipment. This includes the ability to interpret images produced by x-ray machines and identify potential threats.

Section 8: Hospital Security Guards

Hospital security guards are entrusted with maintaining safety and order within healthcare facilities, where the well-being of patients, staff, and visitors is paramount.

Legal Requirements:

Specialized Training:

Hospital security guards receive training that is tailored to the unique challenges and considerations of healthcare environments. This includes protocols for dealing with potentially volatile situations.

Understanding of Healthcare Privacy Laws:

These guards must be knowledgeable about healthcare privacy laws, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which govern the protection of patient information.

Job Responsibilities:

Access Control:

Hospital security guards are responsible for controlling access to restricted areas within the facility. This includes monitoring entrances and exits to ensure that only authorized individuals gain entry.

Response to Incidents:

In the event of incidents involving aggression, violence, or disturbances, hospital security guards are tasked with responding promptly and effectively. This may involve diffusing tense situations or coordinating with law enforcement.

Patient Restraints:

In situations where patient behavior poses a risk to themselves or others, hospital security guards may be called upon to assist with the application of restraints in accordance with established protocols.

Important to Know:

Sensitivity to Patient Needs: Hospital security guards must approach their role with a high degree of empathy and sensitivity to the needs of patients. This includes understanding that individuals in a healthcare setting may be experiencing vulnerability or distress.

Knowledge of Healthcare Protocols:

Familiarity with healthcare protocols and procedures is crucial. Guards must be aware of the specific policies and guidelines governing behavior and security within a healthcare facility.

Section 9: Educational Facility Security Guards

Security guards in educational settings play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of students, staff, and visitors. These environments require a unique approach to security.

Legal Requirements:

Specialized Training:

Security guards in educational facilities receive training that is tailored to the specific needs and challenges of school environments. This includes protocols for emergency response and interacting with students.

Background Checks and Screening:

Given that educational facilities serve a vulnerable population, guards are subject to rigorous background checks to ensure that they are fit for the role.

Job Responsibilities:

Monitoring Access Points:

Educational facility security guards are responsible for monitoring access points, including entrances and exits. They ensure that only authorized individuals enter the premises.

Security of the Premises:

Guards are tasked with maintaining the security and integrity of the educational facility. This involves regular patrols, as well as surveillance of key areas.

Response to Incidents:

In the event of incidents or disturbances within the facility, security guards must respond promptly and effectively. This may involve collaborating with school staff and law enforcement.

Important to Know:

Building Positive Relationships:

Establishing positive relationships with students, staff, and parents contributes to a safer educational environment. Guards serve as role models and sources of support within the school community.

Knowledge of Emergency Response Procedures:

Security guards in educational settings must be well-versed in emergency response protocols that are specific to schools. This includes lockdown procedures, evacuation routes, and coordination with emergency services.

Section 10: Industrial Security Guards

Industrial security guards are entrusted with maintaining safety and security within industrial settings, which may include manufacturing plants, warehouses, or industrial complexes.

Legal Requirements:

Specialized Knowledge of Industrial Safety:

Security guards in industrial settings must have specialized knowledge of safety protocols and procedures specific to the industrial environment.

Background Checks and Screening:

Due to the potentially high-risk nature of industrial settings, guards are subject to thorough background checks and screening.

Job Responsibilities:

Regular Security Checks:

Industrial security guards conduct regular security checks of equipment, facilities, and storage areas. This ensures that potential vulnerabilities or security breaches are identified and addressed.

Monitoring for Unauthorized Access:

Guards are vigilant in monitoring for signs of unauthorized access or suspicious activity within the industrial facility. They may utilize surveillance systems and conduct physical patrols.

Coordination with Onsite Personnel:

Effective communication with onsite personnel is essential for maintaining a secure working environment. Guards collaborate with employees and management to address security concerns.

Important to Know:

Knowledge of Safety Protocols:

Security guards in industrial settings must have a comprehensive understanding of safety protocols. This includes procedures for handling hazardous materials, operating specialized equipment, and responding to emergencies.

Adaptability to Industry-Specific Risks:

Industrial settings may present unique risks and challenges. Guards must be adaptable and prepared to respond to situations that are specific to the industrial environment.

In conclusion, the field of security in Texas encompasses a diverse range of roles, each with its own set of responsibilities, legal requirements, and specialized knowledge. Whether working in retail, healthcare, education, or industrial settings, security guards play a vital role in maintaining safety and security within our communities. By understanding the unique demands of each category, aspiring security professionals can make informed decisions about their career paths and contribute to the safety and well-being of the public.

—

photo: iStock