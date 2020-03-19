Get Daily Email
Home / Learning / Managing Change: Innovation

Managing Change: Innovation

by Leave a Comment


Doing one change may bring about other changes. Don’t be afraid of change within a change. Watch this video to learn some of the ways change brings about more change.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
earlier in the course one of the things
00:02
I mentioned that was a benefit of change
00:04
is that change brings innovation change
00:07
brings a new way to do things a new way
00:10
to look at things and a new way for
00:12
successes to come from a team well that
00:15
would make a change within a change
00:17
meaning that when you are walking your
00:20
team through a change you might find a
00:23
better way to do something which means
00:24
you’re not only making the original
00:27
change but you’re making a change within
00:29
that change like I said earlier leaders
00:32
may emerge you may find that you have
00:34
champions of that change in your group
00:38
champions that can take on part of the
00:41
cheerleading role in your group for this
00:44
change a different way to do it may be
00:47
shown so when you’re changing the way
00:49
tellers balance their drawers you might
00:52
find that not only should they do it
00:54
from left to right versus right to left
00:56
but there’s a different change a
00:58
different way to do it might arise and
01:00
might blossom that you’ll see that you
01:03
wouldn’t have had you not started with
01:05
this original change change is the
01:09
ultimate team-building activity change
01:12
brings a team together because the folks
01:16
that are champions for the change need
01:18
to help out those who are troubled by it
01:21
and when they work together as a team to
01:23
work through a change it really builds
01:26
the team it brings them together and
01:29
they learn more about their own skills
01:30
and about their team members it’s an
01:33
organization restart er when you have a
01:36
big change you have the opportunity to
01:38
draw a line in the sand and say this is
01:40
how we did things before and now here is
01:43
how we’re going to do things moving
01:45
forward you have a great opportunity to
01:48
reunite your team same people same roles
01:51
in a new location all right we made this
01:55
change now we are a brand new team
01:57
functioning in this new environment even
01:59
though the people haven’t changed and
02:00
your mission hasn’t changed and frankly
02:03
it’s a way to reenergize you as the
02:05
leader sometimes having done things the
02:07
same way for a long time it becomes very
02:09
rote and it becomes something that you
02:11
don’t necessarily think out of the box
02:12
about
02:13
but it’s a way to re-energize you change
02:16
brings innovation in a way that is
02:18
almost always beneficial to everybody

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

