Managing Change: Innovation

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

earlier in the course one of the things

00:02

I mentioned that was a benefit of change

00:04

is that change brings innovation change

00:07

brings a new way to do things a new way

00:10

to look at things and a new way for

00:12

successes to come from a team well that

00:15

would make a change within a change

00:17

meaning that when you are walking your

00:20

team through a change you might find a

00:23

better way to do something which means

00:24

you’re not only making the original

00:27

change but you’re making a change within

00:29

that change like I said earlier leaders

00:32

may emerge you may find that you have

00:34

champions of that change in your group

00:38

champions that can take on part of the

00:41

cheerleading role in your group for this

00:44

change a different way to do it may be

00:47

shown so when you’re changing the way

00:49

tellers balance their drawers you might

00:52

find that not only should they do it

00:54

from left to right versus right to left

00:56

but there’s a different change a

00:58

different way to do it might arise and

01:00

might blossom that you’ll see that you

01:03

wouldn’t have had you not started with

01:05

this original change change is the

01:09

ultimate team-building activity change

01:12

brings a team together because the folks

01:16

that are champions for the change need

01:18

to help out those who are troubled by it

01:21

and when they work together as a team to

01:23

work through a change it really builds

01:26

the team it brings them together and

01:29

they learn more about their own skills

01:30

and about their team members it’s an

01:33

organization restart er when you have a

01:36

big change you have the opportunity to

01:38

draw a line in the sand and say this is

01:40

how we did things before and now here is

01:43

how we’re going to do things moving

01:45

forward you have a great opportunity to

01:48

reunite your team same people same roles

01:51

in a new location all right we made this

01:55

change now we are a brand new team

01:57

functioning in this new environment even

01:59

though the people haven’t changed and

02:00

your mission hasn’t changed and frankly

02:03

it’s a way to reenergize you as the

02:05

leader sometimes having done things the

02:07

same way for a long time it becomes very

02:09

rote and it becomes something that you

02:11

don’t necessarily think out of the box

02:12

about

02:13

but it’s a way to re-energize you change

02:16

brings innovation in a way that is

02:18

almost always beneficial to everybody

