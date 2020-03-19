Managing Change: Innovation

—
Doing one change may bring about other changes. Don’t be afraid of change within a change. Watch this video to learn some of the ways change brings about more change.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
earlier in the course one of the things
I mentioned that was a benefit of change
is that change brings innovation change
brings a new way to do things a new way
to look at things and a new way for
successes to come from a team well that
would make a change within a change
meaning that when you are walking your
team through a change you might find a
better way to do something which means
you’re not only making the original
change but you’re making a change within
that change like I said earlier leaders
may emerge you may find that you have
champions of that change in your group
champions that can take on part of the
cheerleading role in your group for this
change a different way to do it may be
shown so when you’re changing the way
tellers balance their drawers you might
find that not only should they do it
from left to right versus right to left
but there’s a different change a
different way to do it might arise and
might blossom that you’ll see that you
wouldn’t have had you not started with
this original change change is the
ultimate team-building activity change
brings a team together because the folks
that are champions for the change need
to help out those who are troubled by it
and when they work together as a team to
work through a change it really builds
the team it brings them together and
they learn more about their own skills
and about their team members it’s an
organization restart er when you have a
big change you have the opportunity to
draw a line in the sand and say this is
how we did things before and now here is
how we’re going to do things moving
forward you have a great opportunity to
reunite your team same people same roles
in a new location all right we made this
change now we are a brand new team
functioning in this new environment even
though the people haven’t changed and
your mission hasn’t changed and frankly
it’s a way to reenergize you as the
leader sometimes having done things the
same way for a long time it becomes very
rote and it becomes something that you
don’t necessarily think out of the box
about
but it’s a way to re-energize you change
brings innovation in a way that is
almost always beneficial to everybody
