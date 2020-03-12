Managing Change: What Not to Do

—
Change doesn’t always go smoothly. Learn some of the techniques you should avoid by watching this video.
00:00
well there are hundreds and hundreds of
00:02
well-executed changes there’s probably
00:06
just as many poorly executed ones ones
00:08
where Wow the end result was probably
00:11
good but it was really painful to get
00:15
there let’s talk about a few of those a
00:17
hostile takeover of a company that never
00:21
goes well I mean really never goes well
00:24
it makes a lot of enemies people don’t
00:28
feel good about the whole thing a lot of
00:30
times there’s layoffs and even if in the
00:33
end the company is better off having
00:36
been bought by a different company
00:37
you’ve lost a lie credibility points
00:41
getting there hostile takeovers of
00:43
companies are pretty much ninety-nine
00:46
point nine percent of the time a very
00:48
poorly executed change there’s nothing
00:51
more poorly executed than the government
00:53
coming to you and telling you that they
00:57
would like to take your house not they
00:58
would like that they are taking your
01:01
house giving you money for it so they
01:03
can use your land for X never goes well
01:07
no one’s ever happy to give up their
01:09
land to the government now sometimes
01:11
it’s for very good reasons sometimes
01:13
it’s to build a hospital sometimes it’s
01:15
to build a road to connect to towns
01:17
sometimes it’s to build track for a
01:20
railroad to connect two very important
01:22
places that don’t have any connection to
01:24
the rest of the world but it doesn’t
01:27
really matter if you’re the one who owns
01:28
the house so eminent domain while
01:31
sometimes a really good idea on the end
01:33
of it but get in there is really hard
01:35
now the third poorly executed change you
01:38
may think Wow Dina that’s pretty out
01:40
there well let’s talk about it in the
01:43
United States the way it works is when a
01:45
couple gets divorced and there’s a child
01:47
a lot of times they leave it up to the
01:49
courts to decide who gets the child
01:52
pretty much that never goes well because
01:56
one parent might feel slighted and it
01:59
never ever ever ever goes well for the
02:02
kid because it’s really hard I mean this
02:04
ain’t never goes well isn’t fair but
02:06
it’s really difficult because the kid
02:08
generally doesn’t understand the reason
02:10
I bring this up as a poorly executed
02:12
change is
02:13
because while the end result might be
02:15
exactly what is best for the child
02:18
getting there can be very difficult and
02:21
the reason getting there could be
02:22
difficult is feelings are involved
02:24
feelings and emotions and children and
02:27
when you involve children it just never
02:28
makes it easy but like I said the child
02:31
may end up with the right person raising
02:33
them or the right combination of people
02:35
raising them or the right combination of
02:37
time when people are raising them but
02:39
getting there can be very very difficult
02:41
finally Wars of any size of any location
02:46
of any reason very poorly executed
02:49
change it doesn’t matter what your
02:52
political view is the casualties of any
02:55
war are part of the change and that’s
02:58
never good having their be casualties of
03:01
war affects everybody and while like I
03:04
said the end result might be best for
03:07
the world in the long run getting there
03:09
is very difficult
