Managing Change: What Not to Do

—

Change doesn’t always go smoothly. Learn some of the techniques you should avoid by watching this video.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

well there are hundreds and hundreds of

00:02

well-executed changes there’s probably

00:06

just as many poorly executed ones ones

00:08

where Wow the end result was probably

00:11

good but it was really painful to get

00:15

there let’s talk about a few of those a

00:17

hostile takeover of a company that never

00:21

goes well I mean really never goes well

00:24

it makes a lot of enemies people don’t

00:28

feel good about the whole thing a lot of

00:30

times there’s layoffs and even if in the

00:33

end the company is better off having

00:36

been bought by a different company

00:37

you’ve lost a lie credibility points

00:41

getting there hostile takeovers of

00:43

companies are pretty much ninety-nine

00:46

point nine percent of the time a very

00:48

poorly executed change there’s nothing

00:51

more poorly executed than the government

00:53

coming to you and telling you that they

00:57

would like to take your house not they

00:58

would like that they are taking your

01:01

house giving you money for it so they

01:03

can use your land for X never goes well

01:07

no one’s ever happy to give up their

01:09

land to the government now sometimes

01:11

it’s for very good reasons sometimes

01:13

it’s to build a hospital sometimes it’s

01:15

to build a road to connect to towns

01:17

sometimes it’s to build track for a

01:20

railroad to connect two very important

01:22

places that don’t have any connection to

01:24

the rest of the world but it doesn’t

01:27

really matter if you’re the one who owns

01:28

the house so eminent domain while

01:31

sometimes a really good idea on the end

01:33

of it but get in there is really hard

01:35

now the third poorly executed change you

01:38

may think Wow Dina that’s pretty out

01:40

there well let’s talk about it in the

01:43

United States the way it works is when a

01:45

couple gets divorced and there’s a child

01:47

a lot of times they leave it up to the

01:49

courts to decide who gets the child

01:52

pretty much that never goes well because

01:56

one parent might feel slighted and it

01:59

never ever ever ever goes well for the

02:02

kid because it’s really hard I mean this

02:04

ain’t never goes well isn’t fair but

02:06

it’s really difficult because the kid

02:08

generally doesn’t understand the reason

02:10

I bring this up as a poorly executed

02:12

change is

02:13

because while the end result might be

02:15

exactly what is best for the child

02:18

getting there can be very difficult and

02:21

the reason getting there could be

02:22

difficult is feelings are involved

02:24

feelings and emotions and children and

02:27

when you involve children it just never

02:28

makes it easy but like I said the child

02:31

may end up with the right person raising

02:33

them or the right combination of people

02:35

raising them or the right combination of

02:37

time when people are raising them but

02:39

getting there can be very very difficult

02:41

finally Wars of any size of any location

02:46

of any reason very poorly executed

02:49

change it doesn’t matter what your

02:52

political view is the casualties of any

02:55

war are part of the change and that’s

02:58

never good having their be casualties of

03:01

war affects everybody and while like I

03:04

said the end result might be best for

03:07

the world in the long run getting there

03:09

is very difficult

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.