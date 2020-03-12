Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Managing Change: What Not to Do

Managing Change: What Not to Do

by Leave a Comment


Change doesn’t always go smoothly. Learn some of the techniques you should avoid by watching this video.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
well there are hundreds and hundreds of
00:02
well-executed changes there’s probably
00:06
just as many poorly executed ones ones
00:08
where Wow the end result was probably
00:11
good but it was really painful to get
00:15
there let’s talk about a few of those a
00:17
hostile takeover of a company that never
00:21
goes well I mean really never goes well
00:24
it makes a lot of enemies people don’t
00:28
feel good about the whole thing a lot of
00:30
times there’s layoffs and even if in the
00:33
end the company is better off having
00:36
been bought by a different company
00:37
you’ve lost a lie credibility points
00:41
getting there hostile takeovers of
00:43
companies are pretty much ninety-nine
00:46
point nine percent of the time a very
00:48
poorly executed change there’s nothing
00:51
more poorly executed than the government
00:53
coming to you and telling you that they
00:57
would like to take your house not they
00:58
would like that they are taking your
01:01
house giving you money for it so they
01:03
can use your land for X never goes well
01:07
no one’s ever happy to give up their
01:09
land to the government now sometimes
01:11
it’s for very good reasons sometimes
01:13
it’s to build a hospital sometimes it’s
01:15
to build a road to connect to towns
01:17
sometimes it’s to build track for a
01:20
railroad to connect two very important
01:22
places that don’t have any connection to
01:24
the rest of the world but it doesn’t
01:27
really matter if you’re the one who owns
01:28
the house so eminent domain while
01:31
sometimes a really good idea on the end
01:33
of it but get in there is really hard
01:35
now the third poorly executed change you
01:38
may think Wow Dina that’s pretty out
01:40
there well let’s talk about it in the
01:43
United States the way it works is when a
01:45
couple gets divorced and there’s a child
01:47
a lot of times they leave it up to the
01:49
courts to decide who gets the child
01:52
pretty much that never goes well because
01:56
one parent might feel slighted and it
01:59
never ever ever ever goes well for the
02:02
kid because it’s really hard I mean this
02:04
ain’t never goes well isn’t fair but
02:06
it’s really difficult because the kid
02:08
generally doesn’t understand the reason
02:10
I bring this up as a poorly executed
02:12
change is
02:13
because while the end result might be
02:15
exactly what is best for the child
02:18
getting there can be very difficult and
02:21
the reason getting there could be
02:22
difficult is feelings are involved
02:24
feelings and emotions and children and
02:27
when you involve children it just never
02:28
makes it easy but like I said the child
02:31
may end up with the right person raising
02:33
them or the right combination of people
02:35
raising them or the right combination of
02:37
time when people are raising them but
02:39
getting there can be very very difficult
02:41
finally Wars of any size of any location
02:46
of any reason very poorly executed
02:49
change it doesn’t matter what your
02:52
political view is the casualties of any
02:55
war are part of the change and that’s
02:58
never good having their be casualties of
03:01
war affects everybody and while like I
03:04
said the end result might be best for
03:07
the world in the long run getting there
03:09
is very difficult


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.