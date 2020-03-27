Moving Your Class Online: A Survival Guide for Teachers

—

Put together a video to help teachers making this shift during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

—

—

00:00

hi it’s Paul Anderson and I’ve been

00:01

getting a ton of emails from teachers

00:03

asking me how do I make my videos

00:05

they’re putting their courses online and

00:06

they want some advice so I put together

00:08

some of my thoughts I also put this on

00:10

social media asking for help from other

00:12

teachers and students including my own

00:14

family and so I put together a survival

00:17

guide for teachers how to move your

00:19

course online I think it’s important to

00:20

know that you have a face-to-face

00:22

component but in my classroom I had a

00:24

really rich online component it took me

00:26

a whole summer to build it I built it

00:28

throughout the year and allowed me to

00:30

spend more time with my kids and now I

00:31

know that I was kind of unique and so as

00:34

that face to face class goes away a lot

00:37

of teachers are just left with those

00:38

online components and for some teachers

00:40

there’s not much there and so I get the

00:42

anxiety that comes from that moving that

00:44

course online and so I think the key

00:47

advice would be come from my friend Bob

00:48

who said don’t expect too much just keep

00:50

it simple you can’t replicate that

00:52

face-to-face interaction also know this

00:55

your kids are in a lot of different

00:57

emotional places some are happy some are

00:59

sad some are scared and some are

01:01

confused and so the best thing you could

01:03

do would be to just put a video of

01:05

yourself online saying I miss you I’m

01:08

really excited to try to do some of this

01:10

online we’re all in this together that’s

01:13

the best thing you can do to kind of

01:15

establish that rapport what we want to

01:16

avoid our kids who are confused and that

01:19

confusion a lot of time comes from

01:20

moving our class online first thing you

01:23

should watch out for is accessibility

01:24

imagine you had a student who was in a

01:26

wheelchair and you’re on a second floor

01:28

classroom it wouldn’t be like you would

01:29

start class without them you’re gonna

01:31

make sure they can get there and so this

01:33

is maybe more of a school system

01:34

question but if kids can’t get access to

01:36

your class

01:38

don’t make them required to be obviously

01:40

in your class but aside from that we

01:42

want to keep it as simple as we can my

01:44

friend Ryan said this be clear on how

01:46

you present your instructions try to use

01:48

as few tools as possible and I think

01:50

that’s a really really good advice first

01:52

thing you want to do is establish your

01:54

home most schools have a learning

01:56

management system like Google classroom

01:58

power school learning desire2learn

02:01

Moodle whatever that is establish that

02:04

as your home in some elementary schools

02:06

it’s just going to be your class website

02:08

and you want to make sure that

02:09

everything you do

02:11

was there that’s that one place where

02:12

everything’s posted what should be there

02:15

clear instructions establish a routine

02:17

with your students when you’re going to

02:19

be there when they’re gonna be those

02:20

meeting times what are your expectations

02:22

and then all links to files any kind of

02:26

assessments all should come from that

02:28

homepage quality really matters and that

02:31

means in two places like what you put on

02:33

that homepage is really really important

02:35

give thought to that but also quality

02:37

matters is a group out of Maryland who

02:39

have established what are the good parts

02:41

of an online class I’ll put a link to

02:43

their rubric below

02:44

it’s got like 30 some things don’t see

02:46

that as an exhaustive list but I would

02:48

look in those areas to say like am i

02:50

doing most of these for my students am i

02:52

giving them quality in the online class

02:54

like I would in the face-to-face class

02:57

next thing is you have to start thinking

02:58

about how am I gonna communicate Tenaya

03:00

said she’s using zoom Google hangout so

03:03

they can communicate and that zoom is

03:05

really a lot of teachers are talking

03:07

about that and it is super easy to use

03:08

but also know you want to shift that

03:11

communication from like live

03:13

communication to asynchronous

03:15

communication one of the great parts

03:17

about being online is that we don’t have

03:19

to be all on at the same time if that’s

03:21

possible with your school and as you do

03:23

that you need to be thinking about are

03:25

you gonna communicate are you gonna

03:26

curate like that communication or are

03:29

you gonna start to create it yourself so

03:31

for example Stephanie mentioned that she

03:33

was using videos like mine to start

03:35

delivering some of that content I know a

03:38

lot of teachers use Edie puzzle if

03:40

you’re not familiar with that it

03:41

essentially wraps around the video and

03:43

you can have the students answer

03:44

questions or or pause the video at

03:46

certain points along that along the way

03:48

so they can reflect if you’re gonna go

03:50

more to the creation route I would

03:52

encourage you to not go too deep in the

03:54

technology right away you can really get

03:56

over your head with with technology the

03:59

easiest thing to do is just use this

04:01

just use your phone your phone can shoot

04:04

video of yourself or the webcam can

04:06

shoot video of yourself and the easiest

04:08

thing to do is just upload that right

04:10

away my friend Patrick JMT has been

04:13

making math videos forever and he just

04:15

points the webcam at his self or or

04:17

usually just at his hand as he’s working

04:19

out these complex math problems and then

04:21

uploads that

04:22

you don’t have to do any editing you

04:23

just put it on YouTube and share that if

04:25

you want to go more electronic you can

04:27

go like Karen says using

04:28

screencast-o-matic I could be making

04:31

this video and screencast-o-matic it

04:33

essentially records everything that’s on

04:35

the screen and then the webcam as well

04:37

so I could put my video down in the

04:39

corner I think that’s important to

04:41

include your face on your videos it

04:44

makes them more personal and give

04:45

students kind of a connection you could

04:47

do this in PowerPoint as well you just

04:49

create your your presentation in

04:51

PowerPoint and then within PowerPoint

04:53

you can record narration your voice

04:55

coming over it you can export it as a

04:57

file that you can put up to YouTube an

04:59

in PowerPoint you can also write on the

05:01

screen when I was making some of my

05:02

early videos I would just use a graphics

05:04

tablet to write on my videos I’m using

05:08

ScreenFlow to make my videos that cost

05:10

money

05:10

unlike screencast-o-matic which is going

05:13

to be pretty free or actually freaky the

05:16

way it works is it’s I essentially put

05:19

together this keynote so I did this in

05:21

keynote it’s like PowerPoint on a Mac

05:23

and then it’s just recording that right

05:26

now as I talk it’s recording what’s on

05:28

the screen and then it’s recording my

05:30

face and so when I’m done it’ll just pop

05:32

it into a little editor so I can edit

05:35

the files and then upload that to

05:36

YouTube I think you have to know that

05:38

this takes a long time I came up with

05:40

this idea this morning put it on social

05:42

media but it’s like one o’clock and I’m

05:45

not done yet so I’m still working on

05:46

that so it takes a long time to make

05:48

these videos the easiest way to do it is

05:50

just point a webcam at your face next

05:53

thing you have to start thinking about

05:54

is what learning tools am i using my

05:56

friend Craig Beals is having kids just

05:58

write their answers on a piece of paper

06:00

and then he’s using jam board which is a

06:02

part of the Google suite a lot of

06:05

teachers offered so many different

06:06

things that they’re using from Edie

06:08

puzzle to jam board Nearpod Evernote

06:10

Pierre deck para deck and seesaw seesaw

06:13

is really cool elementary teachers use

06:16

that so you can film what the students

06:17

are doing or what they’re doing at home

06:19

I’ll put links to both Twitter and

06:21

Facebook conversations down below if you

06:23

want to see some of the other tips that

06:25

are there but I think you really want to

06:27

focus on just one of these know that

06:29

especially in high school if each

06:31

teacher is choosing another learning

06:33

tool that means that those kids have to

06:35

learn

06:35

sometimes like a dozen different tools

06:37

and so if it doesn’t exist within the

06:40

learning management system can you talk

06:41

to other teachers to make sure that

06:43

we’re using the same things and then to

06:45

kind of wrap this up I think like think

06:47

about this five years from now kids

06:49

won’t think about your class and if it

06:51

went well or not they’ll be thinking

06:52

about the corona virus pandemic and

06:54

maybe their fear how their lives changed

06:57

as a result of that and I think teachers

06:59

like myself and that’s why I’m putting

07:01

this video together I want to do

07:02

something to help people out and I think

07:04

the key thing is just being there

07:06

emotionally helping them but I hope this

07:08

video is just a part of that and I hope

07:10

that was helpful

