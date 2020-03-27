Moving Your Class Online: A Survival Guide for Teachers

—
Put together a video to help teachers making this shift during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
hi it’s Paul Anderson and I’ve been
getting a ton of emails from teachers
asking me how do I make my videos
they’re putting their courses online and
they want some advice so I put together
some of my thoughts I also put this on
social media asking for help from other
teachers and students including my own
family and so I put together a survival
guide for teachers how to move your
course online I think it’s important to
know that you have a face-to-face
component but in my classroom I had a
really rich online component it took me
a whole summer to build it I built it
throughout the year and allowed me to
spend more time with my kids and now I
know that I was kind of unique and so as
that face to face class goes away a lot
of teachers are just left with those
online components and for some teachers
there’s not much there and so I get the
anxiety that comes from that moving that
course online and so I think the key
advice would be come from my friend Bob
who said don’t expect too much just keep
it simple you can’t replicate that
face-to-face interaction also know this
your kids are in a lot of different
emotional places some are happy some are
sad some are scared and some are
confused and so the best thing you could
do would be to just put a video of
yourself online saying I miss you I’m
really excited to try to do some of this
online we’re all in this together that’s
the best thing you can do to kind of
establish that rapport what we want to
avoid our kids who are confused and that
confusion a lot of time comes from
moving our class online first thing you
should watch out for is accessibility
imagine you had a student who was in a
wheelchair and you’re on a second floor
classroom it wouldn’t be like you would
start class without them you’re gonna
make sure they can get there and so this
is maybe more of a school system
question but if kids can’t get access to
your class
don’t make them required to be obviously
in your class but aside from that we
want to keep it as simple as we can my
friend Ryan said this be clear on how
you present your instructions try to use
as few tools as possible and I think
that’s a really really good advice first
thing you want to do is establish your
home most schools have a learning
management system like Google classroom
power school learning desire2learn
Moodle whatever that is establish that
as your home in some elementary schools
it’s just going to be your class website
and you want to make sure that
everything you do
was there that’s that one place where
everything’s posted what should be there
clear instructions establish a routine
with your students when you’re going to
be there when they’re gonna be those
meeting times what are your expectations
and then all links to files any kind of
assessments all should come from that
homepage quality really matters and that
means in two places like what you put on
that homepage is really really important
give thought to that but also quality
matters is a group out of Maryland who
have established what are the good parts
of an online class I’ll put a link to
their rubric below
it’s got like 30 some things don’t see
that as an exhaustive list but I would
look in those areas to say like am i
doing most of these for my students am i
giving them quality in the online class
like I would in the face-to-face class
next thing is you have to start thinking
about how am I gonna communicate Tenaya
said she’s using zoom Google hangout so
they can communicate and that zoom is
really a lot of teachers are talking
about that and it is super easy to use
but also know you want to shift that
communication from like live
communication to asynchronous
communication one of the great parts
about being online is that we don’t have
to be all on at the same time if that’s
possible with your school and as you do
that you need to be thinking about are
you gonna communicate are you gonna
curate like that communication or are
you gonna start to create it yourself so
for example Stephanie mentioned that she
was using videos like mine to start
delivering some of that content I know a
lot of teachers use Edie puzzle if
you’re not familiar with that it
essentially wraps around the video and
you can have the students answer
questions or or pause the video at
certain points along that along the way
so they can reflect if you’re gonna go
more to the creation route I would
encourage you to not go too deep in the
technology right away you can really get
over your head with with technology the
easiest thing to do is just use this
just use your phone your phone can shoot
video of yourself or the webcam can
shoot video of yourself and the easiest
thing to do is just upload that right
away my friend Patrick JMT has been
making math videos forever and he just
points the webcam at his self or or
usually just at his hand as he’s working
out these complex math problems and then
uploads that
you don’t have to do any editing you
just put it on YouTube and share that if
you want to go more electronic you can
go like Karen says using
screencast-o-matic I could be making
this video and screencast-o-matic it
essentially records everything that’s on
the screen and then the webcam as well
so I could put my video down in the
corner I think that’s important to
include your face on your videos it
makes them more personal and give
students kind of a connection you could
do this in PowerPoint as well you just
create your your presentation in
PowerPoint and then within PowerPoint
you can record narration your voice
coming over it you can export it as a
file that you can put up to YouTube an
in PowerPoint you can also write on the
screen when I was making some of my
early videos I would just use a graphics
tablet to write on my videos I’m using
ScreenFlow to make my videos that cost
money
unlike screencast-o-matic which is going
to be pretty free or actually freaky the
way it works is it’s I essentially put
together this keynote so I did this in
keynote it’s like PowerPoint on a Mac
and then it’s just recording that right
now as I talk it’s recording what’s on
the screen and then it’s recording my
face and so when I’m done it’ll just pop
it into a little editor so I can edit
the files and then upload that to
YouTube I think you have to know that
this takes a long time I came up with
this idea this morning put it on social
media but it’s like one o’clock and I’m
not done yet so I’m still working on
that so it takes a long time to make
these videos the easiest way to do it is
just point a webcam at your face next
thing you have to start thinking about
is what learning tools am i using my
friend Craig Beals is having kids just
write their answers on a piece of paper
and then he’s using jam board which is a
part of the Google suite a lot of
teachers offered so many different
things that they’re using from Edie
puzzle to jam board Nearpod Evernote
Pierre deck para deck and seesaw seesaw
is really cool elementary teachers use
that so you can film what the students
are doing or what they’re doing at home
I’ll put links to both Twitter and
Facebook conversations down below if you
want to see some of the other tips that
are there but I think you really want to
focus on just one of these know that
especially in high school if each
teacher is choosing another learning
tool that means that those kids have to
learn
sometimes like a dozen different tools
and so if it doesn’t exist within the
learning management system can you talk
to other teachers to make sure that
we’re using the same things and then to
kind of wrap this up I think like think
about this five years from now kids
won’t think about your class and if it
went well or not they’ll be thinking
about the corona virus pandemic and
maybe their fear how their lives changed
as a result of that and I think teachers
like myself and that’s why I’m putting
this video together I want to do
something to help people out and I think
the key thing is just being there
emotionally helping them but I hope this
video is just a part of that and I hope
that was helpful
—
Previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
