Moving Your Class Online: A Survival Guide for Teachers

Moving Your Class Online: A Survival Guide for Teachers

by


Put together a video to help teachers making this shift during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
hi it’s Paul Anderson and I’ve been
00:01
getting a ton of emails from teachers
00:03
asking me how do I make my videos
00:05
they’re putting their courses online and
00:06
they want some advice so I put together
00:08
some of my thoughts I also put this on
00:10
social media asking for help from other
00:12
teachers and students including my own
00:14
family and so I put together a survival
00:17
guide for teachers how to move your
00:19
course online I think it’s important to
00:20
know that you have a face-to-face
00:22
component but in my classroom I had a
00:24
really rich online component it took me
00:26
a whole summer to build it I built it
00:28
throughout the year and allowed me to
00:30
spend more time with my kids and now I
00:31
know that I was kind of unique and so as
00:34
that face to face class goes away a lot
00:37
of teachers are just left with those
00:38
online components and for some teachers
00:40
there’s not much there and so I get the
00:42
anxiety that comes from that moving that
00:44
course online and so I think the key
00:47
advice would be come from my friend Bob
00:48
who said don’t expect too much just keep
00:50
it simple you can’t replicate that
00:52
face-to-face interaction also know this
00:55
your kids are in a lot of different
00:57
emotional places some are happy some are
00:59
sad some are scared and some are
01:01
confused and so the best thing you could
01:03
do would be to just put a video of
01:05
yourself online saying I miss you I’m
01:08
really excited to try to do some of this
01:10
online we’re all in this together that’s
01:13
the best thing you can do to kind of
01:15
establish that rapport what we want to
01:16
avoid our kids who are confused and that
01:19
confusion a lot of time comes from
01:20
moving our class online first thing you
01:23
should watch out for is accessibility
01:24
imagine you had a student who was in a
01:26
wheelchair and you’re on a second floor
01:28
classroom it wouldn’t be like you would
01:29
start class without them you’re gonna
01:31
make sure they can get there and so this
01:33
is maybe more of a school system
01:34
question but if kids can’t get access to
01:36
your class
01:38
don’t make them required to be obviously
01:40
in your class but aside from that we
01:42
want to keep it as simple as we can my
01:44
friend Ryan said this be clear on how
01:46
you present your instructions try to use
01:48
as few tools as possible and I think
01:50
that’s a really really good advice first
01:52
thing you want to do is establish your
01:54
home most schools have a learning
01:56
management system like Google classroom
01:58
power school learning desire2learn
02:01
Moodle whatever that is establish that
02:04
as your home in some elementary schools
02:06
it’s just going to be your class website
02:08
and you want to make sure that
02:09
everything you do
02:11
was there that’s that one place where
02:12
everything’s posted what should be there
02:15
clear instructions establish a routine
02:17
with your students when you’re going to
02:19
be there when they’re gonna be those
02:20
meeting times what are your expectations
02:22
and then all links to files any kind of
02:26
assessments all should come from that
02:28
homepage quality really matters and that
02:31
means in two places like what you put on
02:33
that homepage is really really important
02:35
give thought to that but also quality
02:37
matters is a group out of Maryland who
02:39
have established what are the good parts
02:41
of an online class I’ll put a link to
02:43
their rubric below
02:44
it’s got like 30 some things don’t see
02:46
that as an exhaustive list but I would
02:48
look in those areas to say like am i
02:50
doing most of these for my students am i
02:52
giving them quality in the online class
02:54
like I would in the face-to-face class
02:57
next thing is you have to start thinking
02:58
about how am I gonna communicate Tenaya
03:00
said she’s using zoom Google hangout so
03:03
they can communicate and that zoom is
03:05
really a lot of teachers are talking
03:07
about that and it is super easy to use
03:08
but also know you want to shift that
03:11
communication from like live
03:13
communication to asynchronous
03:15
communication one of the great parts
03:17
about being online is that we don’t have
03:19
to be all on at the same time if that’s
03:21
possible with your school and as you do
03:23
that you need to be thinking about are
03:25
you gonna communicate are you gonna
03:26
curate like that communication or are
03:29
you gonna start to create it yourself so
03:31
for example Stephanie mentioned that she
03:33
was using videos like mine to start
03:35
delivering some of that content I know a
03:38
lot of teachers use Edie puzzle if
03:40
you’re not familiar with that it
03:41
essentially wraps around the video and
03:43
you can have the students answer
03:44
questions or or pause the video at
03:46
certain points along that along the way
03:48
so they can reflect if you’re gonna go
03:50
more to the creation route I would
03:52
encourage you to not go too deep in the
03:54
technology right away you can really get
03:56
over your head with with technology the
03:59
easiest thing to do is just use this
04:01
just use your phone your phone can shoot
04:04
video of yourself or the webcam can
04:06
shoot video of yourself and the easiest
04:08
thing to do is just upload that right
04:10
away my friend Patrick JMT has been
04:13
making math videos forever and he just
04:15
points the webcam at his self or or
04:17
usually just at his hand as he’s working
04:19
out these complex math problems and then
04:21
uploads that
04:22
you don’t have to do any editing you
04:23
just put it on YouTube and share that if
04:25
you want to go more electronic you can
04:27
go like Karen says using
04:28
screencast-o-matic I could be making
04:31
this video and screencast-o-matic it
04:33
essentially records everything that’s on
04:35
the screen and then the webcam as well
04:37
so I could put my video down in the
04:39
corner I think that’s important to
04:41
include your face on your videos it
04:44
makes them more personal and give
04:45
students kind of a connection you could
04:47
do this in PowerPoint as well you just
04:49
create your your presentation in
04:51
PowerPoint and then within PowerPoint
04:53
you can record narration your voice
04:55
coming over it you can export it as a
04:57
file that you can put up to YouTube an
04:59
in PowerPoint you can also write on the
05:01
screen when I was making some of my
05:02
early videos I would just use a graphics
05:04
tablet to write on my videos I’m using
05:08
ScreenFlow to make my videos that cost
05:10
money
05:10
unlike screencast-o-matic which is going
05:13
to be pretty free or actually freaky the
05:16
way it works is it’s I essentially put
05:19
together this keynote so I did this in
05:21
keynote it’s like PowerPoint on a Mac
05:23
and then it’s just recording that right
05:26
now as I talk it’s recording what’s on
05:28
the screen and then it’s recording my
05:30
face and so when I’m done it’ll just pop
05:32
it into a little editor so I can edit
05:35
the files and then upload that to
05:36
YouTube I think you have to know that
05:38
this takes a long time I came up with
05:40
this idea this morning put it on social
05:42
media but it’s like one o’clock and I’m
05:45
not done yet so I’m still working on
05:46
that so it takes a long time to make
05:48
these videos the easiest way to do it is
05:50
just point a webcam at your face next
05:53
thing you have to start thinking about
05:54
is what learning tools am i using my
05:56
friend Craig Beals is having kids just
05:58
write their answers on a piece of paper
06:00
and then he’s using jam board which is a
06:02
part of the Google suite a lot of
06:05
teachers offered so many different
06:06
things that they’re using from Edie
06:08
puzzle to jam board Nearpod Evernote
06:10
Pierre deck para deck and seesaw seesaw
06:13
is really cool elementary teachers use
06:16
that so you can film what the students
06:17
are doing or what they’re doing at home
06:19
I’ll put links to both Twitter and
06:21
Facebook conversations down below if you
06:23
want to see some of the other tips that
06:25
are there but I think you really want to
06:27
focus on just one of these know that
06:29
especially in high school if each
06:31
teacher is choosing another learning
06:33
tool that means that those kids have to
06:35
learn
06:35
sometimes like a dozen different tools
06:37
and so if it doesn’t exist within the
06:40
learning management system can you talk
06:41
to other teachers to make sure that
06:43
we’re using the same things and then to
06:45
kind of wrap this up I think like think
06:47
about this five years from now kids
06:49
won’t think about your class and if it
06:51
went well or not they’ll be thinking
06:52
about the corona virus pandemic and
06:54
maybe their fear how their lives changed
06:57
as a result of that and I think teachers
06:59
like myself and that’s why I’m putting
07:01
this video together I want to do
07:02
something to help people out and I think
07:04
the key thing is just being there
07:06
emotionally helping them but I hope this
07:08
video is just a part of that and I hope
07:10
that was helpful


Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Bozeman Science

Paul Andersen is an educational consultant and YouTube creator living in Bozeman, MT. He is an experienced educator having taught science in Montana for 20 years. Andersen was the 2011 Montana Teacher of the Year, and was also one of four finalists for the 2011 National Teacher of the Year. He was selected by YouTube as YouTube Edu Guru in 2012.

Andersen has provided training for thousands of students, teachers, administrators, and professors around the world. His specialties include the Next Generation Science Standards, educational technology, the flipped classroom, and effective classroom design. He enjoys providing meaningful professional development that can be applied immediately in the classroom. In addition to his work as a trainer, Andersen is an accomplished keynote speaker. When he is not working he enjoys spending time with family skiing and hiking in the mountains of Montana.

Connect with Paul Andersen of Bozeman Science:
On Facebook,
Instagram, and Twitter @PaulAndersen.

