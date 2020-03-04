Naked Eye Observations: Crash Course Astronomy #2

—

Today on Crash Course Astronomy, Phil invites you to head outside and take a look at all the incredible things you can see with your naked eye.

00:02

Hey, Phil Plait here. Welcome to episode 2 of Crash Course Astronomy: Naked Eye Observations.

00:08

Despite the salacious title, nudity is not required.

00:12

In fact, given that a lot of astronomical observations are done at night, you may want to bundle up.

00:17

[Theme Music] “One giant leap for mankind”

00:26

As it relates to astronomy, “naked eye” means no binoculars, no telescope.

00:31

Just you, your eyeballs, and a nice, dark site from which to view the heavens.

00:35

After all, that’s how we did astronomy for thousands of years,

00:38

and it’s actually pretty amazing what you can figure out about the Universe just by looking at it.

00:42

Imagine you’re somewhere far away from city lights, where you have an unobstructed view of the cloudless sky.

00:48

The Sun sets, and for a few minutes you just watch as the sky darkens.

00:53

Then, you notice a star appear in the east, just over a tree.

00:56

Then another, and another, and within an hour or so you are standing beneath an incredible display,

01:02

the sky spangled with stars.

01:03

What do you notice right away? First, there are a lot of stars.

01:07

People with normal vision can see a few thousand stars at any given time, and if you want a round number,

01:12

there are very roughly six to ten thousand stars in total that are bright enough to detect by eye alone,

01:17

depending on how good your sight is.

01:19

The next thing you’ll notice is that they’re not all the same brightness.

01:22

A handful are very bright, a few more are a bit fainter but still pretty bright, and so on.

01:27

The faintest stars you can see are the most abundant, vastly outnumbering the bright ones.

01:31

This is due to a combination of two effects.

01:33

One is that stars aren’t all the same intrinsic, physical brightness.

01:37

Some are dim bulbs, while others are monsters, blasting out as much light in one second as the Sun does in a day.

01:44

The second factor is that not all stars are the same distance from us.

01:47

The farther away a star is, the fainter it is.

01:50

Interestingly, of the two dozen or so brightest stars in the sky, half are bright because they’re close to Earth,

01:55

and half are much farther away but incredibly luminous, so they still appear bright to us.

02:00

This is a running theme in astronomy, and science in general.

02:03

Some effects you see have more than one cause.

02:06

Things aren’t always as simple as they seem.

02:08

The ancient Greek astronomer Hipparchus is generally credited for creating the first catalog of stars,

02:14

ranking them by brightness.

02:15

He came up with a system called magnitudes, where the brightest stars were 1st magnitude,

02:20

the next brightest were 2nd magnitude, down to 6th magnitude.

02:24

We still use a variation of this system today, thousands of years later.

02:27

The faintest stars ever seen (using Hubble Space Telescope) are about magnitude 31 –

02:32

the faintest star you can see with your eye is about 10 billion times brighter!

02:37

The brightest star in the night sky — called Sirius, the Dog Star —

02:41

is about 1000 times brighter than the faintest star you can see.

02:44

Let’s take a closer look at some of those bright stars, like, say, Vega.

02:48

Notice anything about it? Yeah, it looks blue. And Betelgeuse looks red.

02:53

Arcturus is orange, Capella yellow. Those stars really are those colors.

02:57

By eye, only the brightest stars seem have color, while the fainter ones all just look white.

03:02

That’s because the color receptors in your eye aren’t very light-sensitive,

03:06

and only the brightest stars can trigger them.

03:08

Another thing you’ll notice is that stars aren’t scattered evenly across the sky.

03:13

They form patterns, shapes.

03:14

This is mostly coincidence, but humans are pattern-recognizing animals,

03:18

so it’s totally understandable that ancient astronomers divided the skies up into constellations

03:23

(literally sets or groups of stars), and named them after familiar objects.

03:27

Orion is probably the most famous constellation;

03:30

it really does look like a person, arms raised up, and most civilizations saw it that way.

03:34

There’s also tiny Delphinus; it’s only 5 stars, but it’s easy to see it as a dolphin jumping out of the water.

03:40

And Scorpius, which isn’t hard to imagine as a venomous arthropod.

03:43

Others, well, not so much. Pisces is a fish? Yeah, OK. Cancer is a crab? If you say so.

03:52

Although they were rather arbitrarily defined in ancient times, today we recognize 88 official constellations,

03:58

and their boundaries are carefully delineated on the sky.

04:01

When we say a star is in the constellation of Ophiuchus,

04:03

it’s because the location of the star puts it inside that constellation’s boundaries.

04:08

Think of them like states in the US:

04:10

the state lines are decided upon by mutual agreement, and a city can be in one state or the other.

04:15

Mind you, not every group of stars makes a constellation.

04:18

The Big Dipper, for example, is only one part of the constellation of Ursa Major, the Big Bear.

04:24

The bowl of the dipper is the bear’s haunches, and the handle is its tail.

04:27

But! Bears don’t have tails!

04:29

So astronomers might be great at pattern recognition, but they’re terrible at zoology.

04:34

Most of the brightest stars have proper names, usually Arabic.

04:37

During the Dark Ages, when Europe wasn’t so scientifically minded,

04:41

it was the Persian astronomer Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi who translated ancient Greek astronomy texts into Arabic,

04:47

and those names have stuck with us ever since.

04:49

However there are a lot more stars than there are proper names, so astronomers use other designations for them.

04:55

The stars in any constellation are given Greek letters in order of their brightness,

04:59

so we have Alpha Orionis, the brightest star in Orion, then Beta, and so.

05:04

Of course, you run out of letters quickly, too, so most modern catalogs just use numbers;

05:09

it’s a lot harder to run out of those.

05:10

Of course, just seeing all those faint stars can be tough, which brings us to this week’s “Focus On.”

05:15

Light pollution is a serious problem for astronomers.

05:19

This is light from street lamps, shopping centers, or wherever,

05:22

where the light gets blasted up into the sky instead of toward the ground.

05:26

This lights the up the sky, making fainter objects much more difficult to see.

05:30

That’s why observatories tend to be built in remote areas, as far from cities as possible.

05:35

Trying to observe faint galaxies under bright sky conditions is like trying to listen to

05:39

someone 50 feet away whispering at you at a rock concert.

05:42

This affects the sky you see as well.

05:44

From within a big city, it’s impossible to see the Milky Way,

05:48

the faint streak of across the sky that’s actually the combined light of billions of stars.

05:53

It gets washed out with even mild light pollution.

05:55

Your view of Orion probably looks like this:

05:58

When from a dark site it looks like this:

06:00

It’s not just people who are affected by this, either.

06:03

Light pollution affects the way nocturnal animals hunt, how insects breed,

06:07

and more, by disrupting their normal daily cycles.

06:10

Cutting back light pollution is mostly just a matter of using the right kind of light fixtures outside,

06:15

directing the light down to the ground.

06:17

A lot of towns have worked to use better lighting, and have met with success.

06:21

This is due in large part to groups like the International Dark-Sky Association, GLOBE at Night, The World at Night,

06:27

and many more, who advocate using more intelligent lighting, and to help preserve our night sky.

06:33

The sky belongs to everyone, and we should do what we can to make sure it’s the best possible sky we can see.

06:39

Even if you don’t have dark skies, there’s another thing you can notice when you look up.

06:43

If you look carefully, you might see that a couple of the brightest stars look different than the others.

06:47

They don’t twinkle! That’s because they aren’t stars, they’re planets.

06:51

Twinkling happens because the air over our heads is turbulent,

06:54

and as it blows past, it distorts the incoming light from stars,

06:58

making them appear to slightly shift position and brightness several times per second.

07:02

But planets are much closer to us, and appear bigger, so the distortion doesn’t affect them as much.

07:07

There are five naked eye planets (not counting Earth): Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

07:13

Uranus is right on the edge of visibility, and people with keen eyesight might be able to spot it.

07:18

Venus is actually the third brightest natural object in the sky, after the Sun and Moon.

07:22

Jupiter and Mars are frequently brighter than the brightest stars, too.

07:25

If you stay outside for an hour or two, you’ll notice something else that’s pretty obvious:

07:29

the stars move, like the sky is a gigantic sphere wheeling around you over the course of the night.

07:35

In fact, that’s how the ancients thought of it.

07:37

If you could measure it, you’d find this celestial sphere spins once every day.

07:42

Stars toward the east are rising over the horizon, and stars in the west are setting,

07:46

making a big circle over the course of the night (and presumably, day).

07:49

This is really just a reflection of the Earth spinning, of course.

07:52

The Earth rotates once a day, and we’re stuck to it,

07:55

so it looks like the sky is spinning around us in the opposite direction.

07:58

There’s an interesting thing that happens because of this. Look at a spinning globe.

08:01

It rotates on an axis that goes through the poles, and halfway between them is the Equator.

08:06

If you stand on the Equator, you make a big circle around the center of the Earth over a day.

08:10

But if you move north or south, toward one pole or the other, that circle gets smaller.

08:15

When you stand on the pole, you don’t make a circle at all; you just spin around in the same spot.

08:19

It’s the same thing with the sky.

08:21

As the sky spins over us, just like with the Earth, it has two poles and an Equator.

08:25

A star on the celestial Equator makes a big circle around the sky, and stars to the north or south make smaller ones.

08:31

A star right on the celestial pole wouldn’t appear to move at all, and would just hang there,

08:36

like it was nailed to that spot, all night long.

08:38

And this is just what we see! Photographic time exposures show it best.

08:41

The motions of the stars show up as streaks.

08:44

The longer the exposure, the longer the streaks as the stars rise and set, making their circular arcs in the sky.

08:50

You can see stars near the celestial equator making their big circles.

08:53

And, by coincidence, there’s also a middling-bright star that sits very close to the north celestial pole.

08:59

That’s called Polaris, the north or pole star.

09:01

Because of that, it doesn’t appear to rise or set, and is always to the north, motionless.

09:06

It really is coincidence; there’s no southern pole star, unless you count Sigma Octans,

09:10

a dim bulb barley visible by eye that’s not all that close to the south pole of the sky anyway.

09:14

But even Polaris isn’t exactly on the pole — it’s offset a teeny bit.

09:19

So it does make a circle in the sky, but one so small you’d never notice.

09:22

By eye, night after night, Polaris is the constant in the sky, always there, never moving.

09:28

Remember, the sky’s motion is a reflection of the Earth’s motion.

09:32

If you were standing on the north pole of the Earth, you’d see Polaris at the sky’s zenith

09:36

— that is, straight overhead — fixed and unmoving.

09:39

Stars on the celestial equator would appear to circle the horizon once per day.

09:44

But this also means that stars south of the celestial equator can’t be seen from the Earth’s north pole!

09:49

They’re always below the horizon.

09:51

So this in turn means that which stars you see depends on where you are on Earth.

09:56

At the north pole, you only see stars north of the celestial equator.

09:59

At the Earth’s south pole, you only see stars south of the celestial equator.

10:03

From Antarctica, Polaris is forever hidden from view.

10:06

Standing on the Earth’s equator, you’d see Polaris on the horizon to the north,

10:10

and Sigma Octans on the horizon to the south,

10:13

and over the course of the day the entire celestial sphere would spin around you;

10:17

every star in the sky is eventually visible.

10:19

While Polaris may be constant, not everything is.

10:22

Sometimes you just have to wait a while to notice.

10:24

And to that point, you’ll have to wait a while to find out what I mean by this,

10:28

because we’ll be covering that in next week’s episode.

10:30

Today we talked about what you can see on a clear dark night with just your eyes:

10:34

thousands of stars, some brighter than others, arranged into patterns called constellations.

10:40

Stars have colors, even if we can’t see them with our eyes alone, and they rise and set as the Earth spins.

10:45

You can see different stars depending on where you are on Earth,

10:48

and if you’re in the northern hemisphere, Polaris will always point you toward north.

10:52

Crash Course is produced in association with PBS Digital Studios.

10:55

This episode was written by me, Phil Plait.

10:57

The script was edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant is Dr. Michelle Thaller.

11:01

It was co-directed by Nicholas Jenkins and Michael Aranda, and the graphics team is Thought Café.

