Niccolo Machiavelli Biography: “It is Better to Be Feared Than Loved… If You Cannot be Both”

—

Italian diplomat Niccolò Machiavelli lived over five centuries ago but his influence among unscrupulous politicians reaches into the modern age. He is mostly known for writing The Prince — the handbook that established him as the “father of modern political theory.” Through its teachings — power is the ultimate goal through any means necessary.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

“It is better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both.”

00:04

You might agree with this statement if you fancy yourself a “Machiavellian.”

00:08

Italian diplomat Niccolò Machiavelli lived over five centuries ago but his influence

00:11

among unscrupulous politicians reaches into the modern age.

00:15

He is mostly known for writing The Prince — the handbook that established him as the

00:20

“father of modern political theory.”

00:23

Through its teachings — power is the ultimate goal through any means necessary.

00:33

Formative Years

00:44

Machiavelli was born in Florence on May 3, 1469 to Bernardo di Niccolò Machiavelli,

00:50

a lawyer, and his wife, Bartolomea di Stefano Nelli.

00:53

He was the oldest son of his parents with two elder sisters, and a younger brother.

00:58

The Machiavelli family was an established, middle-class family; not particularly affluent

01:03

but with means to live a comfortable life.

01:05

Machiavelli was born during a tumultuous time in history.

01:08

One in which Popes regularly waged war against Italian city-states and political alliances

01:12

frequently changed.

01:14

This led to the rise and fall of many short-lived governments and shifting power centers.

01:18

France, Spain, and the Holy Roman Empire all battled for regional control and influence.

01:22

Not much is known about Machiavelli’s early life growing up in this environment.

01:23

And, few details were written or passed down about his boyhood.

01:24

We do know he began his elementary education at the age of seven and studied grammar, rhetoric,

01:28

as well as Latin.

01:31

Apparently he was well-versed in the ancient classics and among these, he highly prized

01:37

his copy of Livy’s history of the Roman Republic.

01:53

Political Career

01:54

Machiavelli’s first entered politics in 1498 and helped the political faction remove Girolamo

02:00

Savonarola, the then-dominant religious and political figure in Florence.

02:03

In the same year Machiavelli was appointed to the second chancery of the republic and

02:09

he also served as secretary to the sensitive government agency dealing chiefly with warfare

02:14

and foreign affairs known as the Ten of Liberty and Peace.

02:15

In his official capacity, Machiavelli participated in both domestic politics and diplomatic missions

02:19

to foreign governments.

02:21

These posts afforded him many opportunities over fourteen years to closely examine the

02:25

inner workings of government and to meet prominent individuals, among them the Duke of Valentinois

02:30

Cesare Borgia, whose fight for political power was a major inspiration for The Prince.

02:35

Machiavelli quickly gained political prominence and influence.

02:38

By 1502, he was a well-respected assistant to the republican head of state, Piero Soderini.

02:44

In 1512, the Medici, backed by Pope Julius II, used Spanish troops to defeat the Florentines.

02:47

After the Medici victory, the city-state and republic were dissolved and Machiavelli was

02:49

left without a seat in office.

02:50

The next year in 1513, the Medici accused him of conspiracy against them and imprisoned

02:54

and tortured him.

02:55

The form of torture was brutal.

02:58

Using ropes, Machiavelli was hung by bound wrists from the back, forcing the arms to

03:01

bear the weight of the body.

03:02

This form of torture is extremely painful and results in dislocated shoulders.

03:03

Machiavelli denied all of the allegations against him and was released after three weeks.

03:06

He retreated to his country home in Percussina and spent the time out of office authoring

03:12

his political writings that sealed his place in history.

03:15

During his exile, Machiavelli joined intellectual groups and wrote several plays, among them

03:16

La mandragola (Mandragola).

03:17

The play remained popular for many years with audiences.

03:18

His next effort, a military treatise published in 1521, entitled Libro della arte della guerra

03:19

(The Art of War), was the only historical or political work published during his lifetime.

03:20

“Discourses upon the First Decade of T. Livius” and The Prince were completed between

03:23

1513 and 1517.

03:24

Both were not published until after Machiavelli’s death, in 1531 and 1532 respectively.

03:25

Though he was writing and having regular correspondence with others, Machiavelli’s true passion

03:28

in life was politics and he tried many times to win back favor with the Medici.

03:30

Machiavelli lamented his position in a letter to a friend, writing:

03:31

“When evening comes, I go back home, and go to my study.

03:32

On the threshold, I take off my work clothes, covered in mud and filth, and I put on the

03:36

clothes an ambassador would wear.

03:37

Decently dressed, I enter the ancient courts of rulers who have long since died.

03:40

There, I am warmly welcomed, and I feed on the only food I find nourishing and was born

03:45

to savour.

03:46

I am not ashamed to talk to them and ask them to explain their actions and they, out of

03:51

kindness, answer me.

03:52

Four hours go by without my feeling any anxiety.

03:55

I forget every worry.

03:56

I am no longer afraid of poverty or frightened of death.

04:00

I live entirely through them.”

04:02

In 1520, Machiavelli was made the official historian of Florence and was subsequently

04:06

entrusted with minor governmental duties.

04:09

His prodigious Istorie fiorentine (History of Florence) carefully plays down his republican

04:12

platform with the Medicean bias expected of him.

04:15

In 1525, Pope Clement VII recognized his achievement with a monetary stipend.

04:20

Two years later, the Medici were again ousted, and Machiavelli’s hopes for advancement under

04:25

the revived republic dissolved.

04:27

They didn’t trust him.

04:32

Disheartened by his country’s internal struggles, Machiavelli fell gravely ill and died, a disillusioned

04:37

man, his dream of an operational republic unrealized.

04:40

The Prince

04:41

Machiavelli wrote The Prince beginning in 1513 and completed it the following year.

04:43

It wasn’t published until after his death in 1532 and the first English translation

04:48

appeared in 1640.

04:49

The handbook was essentially a practical guide for how Lorenzo de’ Medici could restore

04:50

Italy (he dedicated the book to him).

04:51

It’s interesting and ironic that the fiercely republican Machiavelli would write a how-to

04:52

guide for an autocratic leader.

04:53

Some critics have suggested The Prince is actually satire.

04:54

Machiavelli was acutely aware, however, of foreign threats to Italy and thus deemed it

04:56

necessary for a strong prince to thwart French and Spanish authority.

05:00

In addressing the ruling Medici family, he primarily uses Borgia as an example of a shrewd

05:08

but effective leader.

05:11

Since handbooks of conduct meeting monarchal needs had become immensely popular by the

05:15

1400s, the external form of The Prince was neither startling nor particularly remarkable

05:21

to Machiavelli’s contemporaries.

05:22

Yet, from its initial appearance, The Prince proved no mere manual of protocol nor, for

05:27

that matter, of even conventional strategy.

05:30

In its chapters, Machiavelli delineated a typology of sovereignties and the deployment

05:35

of available forces military, political, or psychological to acquire and retain them.

05:40

The Prince is the first political treatise to divorce statecraft from ethics; as Machiavelli

05:46

wrote: “How one lives is so far removed from how one ought to live that he who abandons

05:51

what one does for what one ought to do, learns rather his own ruin than his preservation.”

05:57

Adding to his unflinching realism the common Renaissance belief in humanity’s capacity

06:01

for determining its own destiny, Machiavelli posited two fundamentals necessary for effective

06:07

political leadership: virtu and fortuna.

06:10

Virtu refers to the prince’s own abilities (ideally a combination of force and cunning);

06:15

fortuna to the unpredictable influence of fortune.

06:18

In a significant departure from previous political thought, the designs of Providence play no

06:23

part in Machiavelli’s scheme.

06:25

On issues of leadership hitherto masked by other political theorists in vague diplomatic

06:30

terms, Machiavelli presented his theses in direct, candid, and often passionate speech,

06:36

employing easily grasped metaphors and structuring the whole in an aphoristic vein which lends

06:41

it a compelling authority.

06:53

Reaction to The Prince was initially but only briefly favorable, with Catherine de’ Medici

06:58

said to have enthusiastically included it, among other of Machiavelli’s writings, in

07:03

the educational curriculum of her children.

07:05

But, within a short time the book fell into widespread disfavor, becoming viewed as a

07:10

handbook for atheistic tyranny.

07:12

The Prince, and Machiavelli’s other writings as well, were placed in the Papal Index of

07:16

Prohibited Books in 1559.

07:18

Further denigrated toward the close of the sixteenth century in Discours sur les moyens

07:19

de bien gouverner et maintenir en paix un royause, ou autre principaute.

07:20

Contre Nicolas Machiavel, florentin by Innocenzo Gentillet in France, The Prince was held responsible

07:21

for French political corruption and for widespread contribution to any number of political and

07:26

moral vices.

07:27

Gentillet’s interpretation of The Prince as advocating statecraft by ruthlessness and

07:32

amoral duplicity was disseminated throughout Britain through the works of such popular,

07:37

highly influential dramatists as William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe.

07:41

In the Prologue to Marlowe’s The Jew of Malta, Machevilli addresses the audience at length,

07:47

at one point encapsulating the Elizabethan perception of Machiavelli by saying, “I count

07:53

religion but a childish toy, / And hold there is no sin but ignorance.”

07:57

Here and in the works of Marlowe’s contemporaries, Machiavelli was depicted as an agent of all

08:03

that Protestant England despised in Catholic, High- Renaissance Italy.

08:07

Hostile English interpreters so effectively typified Machiavelli as an amalgam of various

08:12

evils, which they described with the still-used term ” Machiavellian,” that fact and fabrication

08:15

still coexist today.

08:17

Rarely, until the nineteenth century, did mention of The Prince elicit other than unfounded

08:22

and largely unexamined repugnance, much less encourage objective scrutiny of its actual

08:24

issues.

08:25

As Fredi Chiappelli has aptly summarized: “Centuries had to elapse before the distinction

08:30

between moral moment and political moment, between technical approach and moralistic

08:35

generalities, and even between the subject matter of the book and the author’s person

08:40

were finally achieved.”

08:42

Modern critics, noting these crucial distinctions, have engaged in a prolonged and animated discussion

08:47

concerning Machiavelli’s true intent in The Prince.

08:50

An anomalous seventeenth-century commentator, philosopher Pierre Bayle, found it “strange”

08:55

that “there are so many people, who believe, that Machiavel teaches princes dangerous politics;

09:01

for on the contrary princes have taught Machiavel what he has written.”

09:06

Since Bayle’s time, further analysis has prompted the most prolonged and animated discussion

09:11

relating to the work: the true intent of its creator.

09:14

Was the treatise, as Bayle suggested, a faithful representation of princely conduct which might

09:19

justifiably incriminate its subjects but not its chronicler?

09:23

Or had Machiavelli, in his manner of presentation, devised the volume as a vehicle for his own

09:29

commentary?

09:30

Still more calculatedly, had the author superseded description in ably providing a legacy for

09:35

despots?

09:36

A single conclusion concerning the author’s motive has not been drawn, though patterns

09:40

of conjecture have certainly appeared within Machiavelli’s critical heritage.

09:44

Lord Macaulay, in emphasizing the writer’s republican zeal and those privations he suffered

09:49

in its behalf, has contended that it is “inconceivable that the martyr of freedom should have designedly

09:56

acted as the apostle of tyranny,” and that “the peculiar immorality which has rendered

10:00

The Prince unpopular … belonged rather to the age than to the man.”

10:04

Others have echoed this suggestion, examining the work in its historical context: John Addington

10:09

Symonds has deemed it “simply a handbook of princecraft, as that art was commonly received

10:15

in Italy, where the principles of public morality had been translated into terms of material

10:20

aggrandisement, glory, gain, and greatness.”

10:24

Many have urged that Machiavelli intended the treatise as a veiled satiric attack on

10:28

the methods of Italian tyranny or, by abstruse methods, its converse” a paean to patriotism

10:33

and sensible government, grounded in a clear-sighted knowledge of the corrupt human condition.

10:34

According to Harold J. Laski, The Prince “is a text-book for the house of Medici set out

10:37

in the terms their own history would make them appreciate and, so set out, that its

10:42

author might hope for their realization of his insight into the business of government.”

10:46

While ultimately unable to agree on the underlying purpose of The Prince, nearly all critics

10:51

have nonetheless been persuaded of its masterful composition, even when unwilling to endorse

10:56

its precepts.

10:57

Macaulay has affirmed that the “judicious and candid mind of Machiavelli shows itself

11:02

in his luminous, manly, and polished language.”

11:05

And Francesco De Sanctis has determined that “where he was quite unconscious of form, he

11:10

was a master of form.

11:11

Without looking for Italian prose he found it.”

11:14

For sheer volume and intensity, studies of The Prince have far exceeded those directed

11:18

at Machiavelli’s Discourses, though the latter work has been acknowledged an essential companion

11:24

piece to the former.

11:25

All of the author’s subsequent studies treating history, political science, and military theory

11:29

stem from this voluminous dissertation containing the most original thought of Machiavelli.

11:34

Less flamboyant than The Prince and narrower in its margin for interpretation, the Discourses

11:39

contains Machiavelli’s undisguised admiration for ancient governmental forms, and his most

11:44

eloquent, thoroughly explicated republicanism.

11:47

Commentators have noted the presence of a gravity and skillful rhetoric that at times

11:52

punctuate The Prince but are in full evidence only in that work’s final chapter, a memorable

11:58

exhortation to the Medicis to resist foreign tyranny.

12:02

The Discourses also presents that methodical extrapolation of political theory from historical

12:07

documentation which is intermittent in The Prince.

12:10

Max Lerner has observed that “if The Prince is great because it gives us the grammar of

12:14

power for a government, The Discourses are great because they give us the philosophy

12:19

of organic unity not in a government but in a state, and the conditions under which alone

12:24

a culture can survive.”

12:26

It has been deemed not at all incongruous that an intellect immersed in historical circumstance

12:31

and political impetus should so naturally embrace comedy as well.

12:34

For Machiavelli regarded comedy exactly as he conceived history: an interplay of forces

12:39

leading unavoidably to a given result.

12:42

Machiavelli’s Mandragola, his only work in the comedic genre, clearly reflected this

12:46

parallel.

12:47

De Sanctis has remarked that “under the frivolous surface [of Mandragola] are hidden the profoundest

12:53

complexities of the inner life, and the action is propelled by spiritual forces as inevitable

12:58

as fate.

13:00

It is enough to know the characters to guess the end.”

13:02

The drama’s scenario concerns Callimaco’s desire to bed Lucrezia, the beautiful young

13:06

wife of a doddering fool, Nicia, who is obsessed with begetting a son.

13:08

Masquerading as a doctor, Callimaco advises Nicia to administer a potion of mandrake to

13:14

Lucrezia to render her fertile, but also warns that the drug will have fatal implications

13:18

for the first man to have intercourse with her.

13:20

He slyly suggests to Nicio that a dupe be found for this purpose.

13:25

Persuaded by her confessor, a knavish cleric, to comply with her husband’s wishes, the virtuous

13:29

Lucrezia at last allows Callimaco into her bed, where he has no difficulty convincing

13:34

her to accept him as her lover on a more permanent basis.

13:38

Tales of this sort” replete with transparent devices, mistaken identities, and cynical,

13:39

often anticlerical overtones” were already commonplace throughout Europe by the Middle

13:41

Ages, though critics have remarked that Machiavelli lent freshness to even this hackneyed material.

13:47

Sydney Anglo has commended his “clear, crisp repartee” and ability “to nudge our ribs at

13:51

improprieties and double-meanings,” despite characterization that is “rudimentary, haphazard,

13:58

and inconsistent, with even protagonists going through their motions like automata.”

14:01

Macaulay, on the other hand, has applauded the play’s “correct and vigorous delineation

14:05

of human nature.”

14:06

A decided influence on the philosophies of Thomas Hobbes and Sir Francis Bacon and on

14:10

the thought of such modern political theorists as Vilfredo Pareto, Gaetano Mosca, Georges

14:14

Sorel, and Robert Michels, Machiavelli has been called the founder of empirical political

14:17

science, primarily on the strength of the Discourses and The Prince.

14:21

Taken in historical perspective, it is understandable that The Prince should have dwarfed Machiavelli’s

14:25

other works.

14:26

For with this slim treatise the author confronted the ramifications of power when its procurement

14:31

and exercise were notably peremptory” not only in his own country but throughout Europe

14:34

as well.

14:35

Commentators have come to weigh the integrity of Machiavelli’s controversial thought against

14:39

the pressing political conditions which formed it.

14:41

Some, like Roberto Ridolfi, have endeavored through their studies to dislodge the long-

14:45

standing perception of Machiavelli as a ruthless character: “In judging Machiavelli one must

14:51

… take account of his anguished despair of virtue and his tragic sense of evil….

14:55

On the basis of sentences taken out of context and of outward appearances he was judged a

15:00

cold and cynical man, a sneerer at religion and virtue; but in fact there is hardly a

15:06

page of his writing and certainly no action of life that does not show him to be passionate,

15:12

generous, ardent and basically religious.”

15:15

“Far from banishing religion or ethics from politics,” Peter Bondanella has stated in

15:16

European Writers, “Machiavelli created a new religion out of politics, with all its fateful

15:21

implications for modern intellectual history.”

15:25

Personal Life & Legacy

15:31

In 1502, Machiavelli married Marietta Corsini.

15:37

The couple had six children together; four sons and two daughters.

15:40

Machiavelli died in the city on June 21, 1527, in Florence, Italy.

15:43

He was interred in the church of Santa Croce in Florence.

15:46

Niccolo Machiavelli’s The Prince is one of the most celebrated and notorious books in

15:50

the history of Western political thought.

15:52

It continues to influence discussions of war and peace, the nature of politics, and the

15:56

relation of private ethics to public duties.

15:59

Ostensibly a sixteenth-century manual of instruction on certain aspects of princely rule and behavior,

16:04

The Prince anticipates and complicates modern political and philosophical questions.

16:09

What is the right order of society?

16:12

Can Western politics still be the model for progress toward peace and prosperity, or does

16:16

our freedom to create our individual purposes and pursuits undermine our public responsibilities?

16:21

Are the characteristics of our politics markedly different, for better or for worse, than the

16:27

politics of earlier eras?

16:28

Machiavelli argues that there is no ideal, transcendent order to which one can conform,

16:34

and that the right order is merely the one that has the capacity to persist over time.

16:39

The Prince’s emphasis on the importance of an effective truth over any abstract ideal

16:44

marks it as one of the first works of modern political philosophy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video