Home / Learning / Nj Lady Answers: What’s the Biggest Problem in the World Today?

Nj Lady Answers: What’s the Biggest Problem in the World Today?

by Leave a Comment


Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. What’s the biggest problem in the world today?

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:03
what is soul pancake I never heard of
00:06
that do they make pancakes what is it
00:10
music it’s some excellent philosophy and
00:13
spirituality sort of based website
00:15
spirituality what is that is that belief
00:17
religion or what I don’t even know its
00:22
spirituality I don’t think anybody does
00:24
that’s okay but soulpancake outcomes
00:26
brought us here because I want to know
00:27
what do you think the biggest problem
00:29
with the world today is agreed from the
00:34
bottom down there’s greed everybody
00:36
wants a piece of the cake and the heck
00:39
with everybody else they don’t care or
00:43
as they do kid is really not whatever
00:45
they do is it becomes a problem it’s
00:47
government so people say but the
00:50
government’s having problems too because
00:52
I can’t get two people to agree on
00:54
anything everybody wants their own way
00:57
and that’s not good someplace you need
01:00
to compromise in life when she read that
01:02
in the book in order to be very happy
01:06
how was it not yo-yoing for dummies i
01:10
think i read the no it was not it was
01:11
written by a very named the book was
01:13
Pierre and I read it in college I never
01:16
could never remember the offer but I do
01:19
remember that line would it be happier
01:22
life must and I guess my mom I never
01:28
played
01:30
and if I did know what listen to me
01:31
anyway so it doesn’t really matter but
01:34
we’ll have to go back to Seoul pancakes
01:37
you need that
01:42
and
01:43
then
01:47
you


Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

