Nj Lady Answers: What’s the Biggest Problem in the World Today?

Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. What’s the biggest problem in the world today?

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

what is soul pancake I never heard of

that do they make pancakes what is it

music it’s some excellent philosophy and

spirituality sort of based website

spirituality what is that is that belief

religion or what I don’t even know its

spirituality I don’t think anybody does

that’s okay but soulpancake outcomes

brought us here because I want to know

what do you think the biggest problem

with the world today is agreed from the

bottom down there’s greed everybody

wants a piece of the cake and the heck

with everybody else they don’t care or

as they do kid is really not whatever

they do is it becomes a problem it’s

government so people say but the

government’s having problems too because

I can’t get two people to agree on

anything everybody wants their own way

and that’s not good someplace you need

to compromise in life when she read that

in the book in order to be very happy

how was it not yo-yoing for dummies i

think i read the no it was not it was

written by a very named the book was

Pierre and I read it in college I never

could never remember the offer but I do

remember that line would it be happier

life must and I guess my mom I never

played

and if I did know what listen to me

anyway so it doesn’t really matter but

we’ll have to go back to Seoul pancakes

you need that

and

then

you

